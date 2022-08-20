Read full article on original website
Carabao Cup 2022-2023: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round
Carabao Cup draw, fixtures, results and guide to each round.
Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool
Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool.
Man Utd fans protest in march to Old Trafford before Liverpool clash
Manchester United fans protested the Glazer family's ownership of the club before their Premier League clash with rivals Liverpool on Monday.
Carabao Cup third round draw: Man City host Chelsea; Man Utd face Aston Villa
The draw for the third round of the 2022/23 Carabao Cup has been made.
Barcelona 3-3 Man City: Late Riyad Mahrez penalty shares spoils in charity friendly
Match report from Barcelona's 3-3 draw with Man City in their ALS charity friendly.
Erling Haaland reveals how he celebrated 'crazy' Man City title win in 2012
Erling Haaland relives how he celebrated Sergio Aguero's iconic goal & Man City winning the Premier League title in 2012.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Fulham.
Chelsea hold talks with AC Milan over Rafael Leao
Chelsea have held talks with AC Milan over forward Rafael Leao.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Bournemouth - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Bournemouth
Bruno Lage insists no bids yet received for Arsenal target Pedro Neto
Wolves manager Bruno Lage has responded to Arsenal interest in star winger Pedro Neto.
Trevoh Chalobah: Inter & Roma rivalling Premier League interest in Chelsea defender
Inter & Roma have joined the pursuit of Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.
Fulham hopeful of completing Layvin Kurzawa, Neal Maupay & Justin Kluivert signings
Fulham are close to agreeing a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for defender Layvin Kurzawa, while talks are progressing for forward targets Neal Maupay and Justin Kluivert, 90min understands.
Thomas Tuchel explains plan to integrate Cesare Casadei at Chelsea
Cesare Casadei: Thomas Tuchel has spoken about how Chelsea plan to integrate teenager after transfer from Inter.
Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo & Harry Maguire still have futures at Man Utd
Erik ten Hag reflects on the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo & Harry Maguire after Man Utd's 2-1 win over Liverpool.
Casemiro arrives at Old Trafford ahead of Man Utd move confirmation
Casemiro has arrived at Old Trafford ahead of the formal announcement of his move to Manchester United from Real Madrid.
Wesley Fofana dropped from Leicester's first-team squad as third Chelsea bid rejected
Wesley Fofana has been dropped from Leicester's first-team squad amid ongoing transfer saga & third Chelsea bid.
LA Galaxy sign defender Martin Caceres through 2022 MLS season
The LA Galaxy have acquired Uruguay men's national team defender Martin Caceres through the end of the 2022 Major League Soccer season with an option for 2023.
MLS・
Nicolas Pepe finalising loan move from Arsenal to Nice
Nicolas Pepe is set to join Nice on loan from Arsenal.
Gareth Southgate to use September Nations League fixtures as final England auditions before World Cup
Gareth Southgate will use England's next international break as his final audition for the 2022 World Cup.
