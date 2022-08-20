ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
rollingout.com

Multimillionaire Cashflow Jeff wants to help you rake in millions too

Jeff Milligan wants Black people to know it’s never too late to make your dreams come true. Milligan, also known as Cashflow Jeff, quit his day job and became a real estate investor over 20 years ago. The risk paid off and he became a multimillionaire. Now, he’s teaching other people how to become successful in real estate.
Business Insider

The 7-step investment strategy a 29-year-old used to build a $150,000 net worth on a teacher's salary

After graduating from Stanford and Yale debt-free with full-ride scholarships, Israel Tovar moved to Nashville to start his teaching career. Tovar knew he always wanted to be a teacher, but he didn't anticipate the mental and emotional toll of being the only queer teacher of color at a school that served low-income students of color. "I was getting paid $44,000 a year at a school that felt like a prison," he tells Insider.
CNET

Social Security Payments for August: When You'll Receive Your Money

Three rounds of Social Security payments have already gone out for the month of August, with a couple more left to go. Since around 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits, the Social Security Administration sends out checks in several batches each month to manage the massive amount of mailing. The next payment will be sent out next week.
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
The Motley Fool

Why October Is a Crucial Month for Seniors on Social Security

A big change that beneficiaries are eagerly awaiting should be revealed in October. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
