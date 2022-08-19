ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

Broomfield, CO
Broomfield, CO
OutThere Colorado

Deputy rescues unconscious driver from unreported, fiery crash in Colorado

A deputy from the Adams County Sheriff's Office rescued an unconscious driver on Saturday morning after finding their car upside down and on fire on the side of the road. The deputy was on a service call when he came across the crash. "Deputy Hobbs saw a person trapped inside the vehicle and called out to the occupant, but they were unresponsive. The fire was coming from the engine compartment...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
Jake Walker
The Denver Gazette

One teen dead, another wounded in Longmont drive-by shooting

Update: Police have arrested 19-year-old Yahir Solis on suspicion of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting. A 13-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon in Longmont. Longmont police and fire responded around 1:49 p.m. to the scene at Kensington Street and St. Clair Avenue, near a basketball court, authorities announced. The 13-year-old died from injuries at the hospital. The 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and will likely recover, according to a news release. Police have found a person of interest, but did not provide more information. The city requests any witnesses or anyone who has surveillance footage of the area to call the city's public safety tip line at (303) 774-3700 and reference Longmont #22-7223.
LONGMONT, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Two West Nile cases detected in Broomfield

Two Broomfield residents have contracted West Nile Virus, city officials announced this week, the first cases in the city and county so far this year. West Nile Virus was detected in Boulder County on Friday and in Adams County earlier this month. Most people who contract the virus don’t notice...
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

2 dead in crash with motorcycle, car in Loveland

Two people died in a crash with a motorcycle and a car in Loveland on Sunday morning. According to Loveland Police Department, officers responded to the crash in the 5400 block of N Wilson Avenue, where a 19-year-old driving a Subaru and a 30-year-old riding a motorcycle were involved in a crash. The motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash, and the driver of the car died after being taken to the hospital. Speed and alcohol are being investigated in this crash. 
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

1 motorcyclist dead in crash on East Colfax

AURORA, Colo. — One motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving two other SUVs in Aurora on Sunday morning. Aurora Police Department (APD) said a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on East Colfax when he was struck by a Ford SUV after trying to avoid a collision with another white SUV.
AURORA, CO

