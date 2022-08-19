Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
Pilot identified in Tuesday’s deadly single-engine plane crashHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Denver police looking for suspects in separate hit-and-run pedestrian crashes
Denver Police are asking for help from the public in finding the vehicles and suspects involved in two separate crashes that seriously injured pedestrians.
Man killed in Thornton crash on Riverdale Road
The Thornton Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened early Wednesday morning.
Student shot while riding home from school with mom
The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design student on Monday afternoon.
Pedestrian killed in west Denver crash
The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that happened on Monday night.
Body found in Northglenn Water Treatment Facility
The North Metro Fire Rescue District says that a body was found in the Northglenn Water Treatment Facility on Wednesday morning.
Pedestrian dies after crash at Sheridan and Morrison, DPD say
A pedestrian died following a crash at Sheridan and Morrison, Denver Police Department officials said late Monday evening.
Man on motorized bicycle killed in crash south of Fort Collins
Fort Collins police are investigating a weekend crash south of the city that left a man on a motorized bicycle dead.
Deputy rescues unconscious driver from unreported, fiery crash in Colorado
A deputy from the Adams County Sheriff's Office rescued an unconscious driver on Saturday morning after finding their car upside down and on fire on the side of the road. The deputy was on a service call when he came across the crash. "Deputy Hobbs saw a person trapped inside the vehicle and called out to the occupant, but they were unresponsive. The fire was coming from the engine compartment...
Police chased, arrested 2 suspects wanted in kidnapping
An adult man was kidnapped out of Aurora on Sunday by multiple suspects, according to police.
Westbound US 36 reopened after serious crash
The westbound lanes of U.S. 36 near West Flatiron Crossing Drive were reopened after a lengthy closure due to a serious crash.
One teen dead, another wounded in Longmont drive-by shooting
Update: Police have arrested 19-year-old Yahir Solis on suspicion of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting. A 13-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon in Longmont. Longmont police and fire responded around 1:49 p.m. to the scene at Kensington Street and St. Clair Avenue, near a basketball court, authorities announced. The 13-year-old died from injuries at the hospital. The 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and will likely recover, according to a news release. Police have found a person of interest, but did not provide more information. The city requests any witnesses or anyone who has surveillance footage of the area to call the city's public safety tip line at (303) 774-3700 and reference Longmont #22-7223.
Juvenile male injured in Denver shooting
A juvenile male was injured in a shooting in Denver Monday afternoon. Police did not specify his injuries, only saying that he was taken to the hospital and is "stable."
13-year-old killed in drive-by shooting at Longmont park; suspect arrested
A 13-year-old boy is dead and another teen is recovering after they were shot in a drive-by shooting at a park in Longmont Saturday. Police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the shooting.
Do you recognize the ‘Empty Promise Bandit’?
The search is on for a man that has been dubbed the "Empty Promise Bandit" for allegedly robbing or attempting to rob several banks in the metro Denver area.
Two West Nile cases detected in Broomfield
Two Broomfield residents have contracted West Nile Virus, city officials announced this week, the first cases in the city and county so far this year. West Nile Virus was detected in Boulder County on Friday and in Adams County earlier this month. Most people who contract the virus don’t notice...
I-270 reopens following early morning crash
The Colorado Department of Transportation says the eastbound lanes of Interstate 270 near Vasquez Boulevard are back open following a crash.
2 dead in crash with motorcycle, car in Loveland
Two people died in a crash with a motorcycle and a car in Loveland on Sunday morning. According to Loveland Police Department, officers responded to the crash in the 5400 block of N Wilson Avenue, where a 19-year-old driving a Subaru and a 30-year-old riding a motorcycle were involved in a crash. The motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash, and the driver of the car died after being taken to the hospital. Speed and alcohol are being investigated in this crash.
Family pleads for driver to come forward in deadly hit-and-run
The family of 57-year-old Lee Brewer is pleading for the unknown driver that hit and killed him to come forward.
1 motorcyclist dead in crash on East Colfax
AURORA, Colo. — One motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving two other SUVs in Aurora on Sunday morning. Aurora Police Department (APD) said a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on East Colfax when he was struck by a Ford SUV after trying to avoid a collision with another white SUV.
Hundreds Of Elk Rolling Through A Big Field In Larimer County
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
