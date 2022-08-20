Read full article on original website
WTAX
Springfield Police Chief updates City Council
Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette has made a report to City Council that included, among other things, an update on recruitment and the SPD’s special detail to curb “pop-up” parties—those impromptu, rave-like disruptions which often occur on weekends as a function of people coming in from out of town to crash and trash public spaces.
WAND TV
Springfield City Council Ward 6 Alderman Kristin DiCenso will not seek another term
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Ward 6 Alderman Kristin DiCenso will not seek another term on the Springfield City Council. WTAX reports DiCenso said it's time to focus on the job that "pays the bills," referencing her other position as the chief of staff at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. DiCenso also said she wants to spend more time with family.
wmay.com
Style of Hope Coming to BOS Center
Style of Hope is back on Saturday, September 22nd starting at 6pm!. Style of Hope, Hope’s longest running major event, is celebrating its 15th year! Hosted on the main floor of the Bank of Springfield Center in the heart of downtown Springfield, this unique fashion show benefits the individuals that Hope serves while simultaneously bringing together the Springfield community for a fun-filled evening of the latest fashion trends and Hope’s impactful mission. Join us for this fun and fast-paced fashion event featuring runway entertainment from community dancers, community models, clothing from local boutiques, a very special segment featuring Hope’s youth, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, and silent auction. You won’t want to miss Springfield’s most anticipated event of the year!
wmay.com
Springfield Still Hoping To Stage Household Hazardous Waste Collection This Fall
The City of Springfield is still hoping to be able to offer a household hazardous waste collection event this fall. As WMAY News first reported this week, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency postponed the planned collection event scheduled for October 22nd in Springfield, and similar events across the state, because a fire disabled the Ohio facility that had been used to dispose of the collected paint, oils, chemicals, and other waste products.
City of Decatur: Yard signs illegal in right-of-way
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is reminding property owners that it is illegal to place yard signs in the city-owned rights-of-way and that city staff will be removing signs found to be in violation of the rule. In a press release, the city said rights-of-way are defined as the grassy space between […]
wmay.com
Sangamon/Dirksen, MacArthur/Lawrence Are Springfield’s Most Crash-Prone Intersections
Two perennial traffic trouble spots in Springfield are tied as the intersections with the most collisions through the first six months of this year. Springfield police statistics show Sangamon and Dirksen, and MacArthur and Lawrence, each had 33 crashes from January to June. Both intersections have been among the city’s worst for years, and both are slated for improvements over the next several years. In third place with 21 crashes was Wabash and Veterans Parkway.
foxillinois.com
DCFS Springfield office closed after threat to staff
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Threats against a staff member led officials to limit access to an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) office in the Capital City. According to the DCFS, they closed the office on Walnut Street after someone threatened a staff member over the weekend.
foxillinois.com
1 injured in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are investigating after shots were fired Monday night. We're told it happened near Clay and South 15th streets around 9 p.m. Springfield Police say a gunshot victim did arrive at HSHS St. John's Hospital Monday night. This is a developing story. We'll bring...
wmay.com
Regional Task Force Works To Address Gun Trafficking
Federal prosecutors say the work of a regional task force has resulted in dozens of prosecutions for gun trafficking. U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois Greg Harris chairs that task force, which works with federal, state, and local law enforcement in Central Illinois and with prosecutors in other jurisdictions and states. The task force has been focused on gun crime in Chicago, since many of the weapons used there originate outside of Chicago and are then trafficked into the city.
wmay.com
Nursing School Expanding To Springfield In Partnership With Memorial Health
A nursing school affiliated with Illinois State University will expand into Springfield in an agreement with Springfield Memorial Hospital. ISU’s Mennonite College of Nursing will admit a class of 24 to 48 undergraduate students to its Springfield location in the fall of 2023. The nursing students will take classes in the renovated former Shop ‘n’ Save building on North Grand Avenue West and will also learn skills at Memorial Health clinical sites across Springfield.
wmay.com
Public Meeting Wednesday To Discuss Lawrence Avenue Improvements
A public meeting will be held this week for updates on planned improvements to Lawrence Avenue in Springfield… including work on one of the city’s most dangerous intersections. The meeting will be held Wednesday from 4 to 6pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church on South Walnut. City officials will...
ISU announces new Springfield nursing school location
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State University will open a new location for their nursing school next year in Springfield. Officials from ISU’s Mennonite College of Nursing announced plans Tuesday to open a new location in Springfield. Junior and senior students in Springfield would work with Memorial Health for simulation training as well as clinical […]
wmay.com
School Year Underway As Construction Continues In District 186
School is back in session in District 186, even as work continues on renovation projects at a number of Springfield school buildings. One of the biggest projects is at Lanphier High School, where the 85-year-old building is getting a total makeover, including a new fieldhouse and auditorium, additional classrooms, and an e-sports facility. The adjacent Memorial Stadium is also getting substantial improvements that won’t be completed until next year.
nowdecatur.com
City of Decatur Reminds Public about Yard Signs
August 22, 2022 – The City of Decatur would like to remind residents and businesses that yard signs of any kind need to stay on private property and are not allowed to be placed in the public right of way (ROW). City Municipal Services crews are regularly driving the...
Central Illinois Foodbank announces giveaway
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois Foodbank announced a drive-thru food giveaway with the partnership of the Jewish Community Relations Council. The giveaway is open to all Sangamon County residents, regardless of financial eligibility. The distribution will take place at Temple Israel at 1140 W Governor St. in Springfield on Friday, August 26th. The giveaway […]
wmay.com
Teacher Contract Talks To Resume Next Month; 186 Working To Fill Vacancies
It will be at least two weeks before any more talks are held in the ongoing negotiations between District 186 and the Springfield teachers’ union. Superintendent Jennifer Gill says with the start of classes this week, both sides are very busy, but hope to get back to the table in early September.
wmay.com
Start Of School Means Changes For Drivers
Springfield drivers will need to be alert for several changes this week related to the start of school. Monday is the first day of school in District 186, so school speed zones will be in effect around all school buildings in the mornings and afternoons when children and present. In addition, beginning Monday, Eleventh Street between North Grand and Converse will be closed during drop-off and pickup times at Lanphier High School. The closure is necessary because of the ongoing work at nearby Memorial Stadium.
wmay.com
Homeowners Object To CO2 Pipeline Plan
Environmental groups and some Central Illinois landowners are gearing up for a fight against a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline that is slated for construction through the area. Navigator Heartland Greenway wants to build the underground pipeline through parts of several states, including 13 Illinois counties, including Sangamon, Morgan, and Christian....
nprillinois.org
Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend
Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
wmay.com
Sangamon County 911 Upgrade Planned For October
Sangamon County plans to convert to a “Next Generation” 911 system by late October. A handful of Illinois counties have already made the switch to the system, which adapts traditional 911 to modern-day cell phone technology. Next Generation 911 uses GPS coordinates to pinpoint the location of emergency...
