Springfield drivers will need to be alert for several changes this week related to the start of school. Monday is the first day of school in District 186, so school speed zones will be in effect around all school buildings in the mornings and afternoons when children and present. In addition, beginning Monday, Eleventh Street between North Grand and Converse will be closed during drop-off and pickup times at Lanphier High School. The closure is necessary because of the ongoing work at nearby Memorial Stadium.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO