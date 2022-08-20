ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

wmay.com

Illinois continues to lag national unemployment rate

(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to lag the rest of the nation with its unemployment rate. An analysis by WalletHub shows Illinois currently has a 4.4% unemployment rate, compared to the U.S. average of 3.5%. Illinois’ economy also continues to trail the rest of the nation as the...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois employers look to combat employee burnout

(The Center Square) – Many Illinois workers are feeling burnt out from their job, but employers hope to alter the outcome. According to MyBioSource.com, the average Illinois resident experienced burnout in 2022 in a mere 176 days into the year, on June 27. The number comes from a survey of 4,031 workers across the country.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Study shows affluent Illinoisans fleeing the state

(The Center Square) – Illinois is third in the country for losing the most affluent residents to other states, a new study shows. Using migration patterns between 2019 and 2020, personal finance website SmartAsset found that only California and New York lost more residents that made $200,000 or more. According to the data, Illinois experienced a net loss of 8,044 high-earners during that period.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Southern Illinois Resident Contracts Tickborne Heartland Virus

A Southern Illinois resident has contracted a tickborne illness called Heartland virus, only the third known case in Illinois since 2018. An elderly person in Jackson County tested positive for the virus, which is believed to be carried by the Lone Star tick. Around 50 cases of the virus have been identified in the Midwest and Southern U.S. since 2009. Most people who get Heartland virus will recover, but the illness can be fatal, especially in older people with comorbidities.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Illinois’ $61.6 billion in student loan debt 7th highest

(The Center Square) – Illinois has the 7th highest student loan debt in the nation, standing at $61.6 billion for 1.6 million borrowers. Illinois candidates for the U.S. Senate differ on President Joe Biden’s plan to "forgive" some student loan debt. Biden on Wednesday announced taxpayers will cover...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Rivian subcontractors to pay overtime wages, penalties totaling $315,000

(The Center Square) – Subcontractors for an Illinois-based electric vehicle maker have settled with the state over back overtime wages. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a consent decree with construction subcontractors building a new production line for Rivian Automotive Inc. in Normal, Illinois. The settlement requires two subcontractors to pay over $300,000 in back wages and penalties to resolve allegations that they failed to pay Mexican laborers overtime wages.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Ag forum today; pharmacies sued; drought in parts of state

Candidates for the U.S. Senate and the Illinois governor’s office are separately taking part in a forum Wednesday near Lexington. The forum, hosted by the Illinois Agricultural Legislative Roundtable, takes place at Schuler Farms and will feature incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, Republican challenger Kathy Salvi and incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritkzer and Republican challenger Darren Bailey separately answering questions.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

2020 Was the Deadliest Year for Illinois in the Last Decade

2020 was a tumultuous year in the United States. Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment surged and gun sales spiked. The murder of George Floyd also rattled confidence in law enforcement and sparked nationwide protests. Amid the turmoil, homicide cases jumped by nearly 30%, the largest single-year increase on record.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Homeowners Object To CO2 Pipeline Plan

Environmental groups and some Central Illinois landowners are gearing up for a fight against a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline that is slated for construction through the area. Navigator Heartland Greenway wants to build the underground pipeline through parts of several states, including 13 Illinois counties, including Sangamon, Morgan, and Christian....
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Op-Ed: Illinois on automatic keeps government running into the ditch

Automatic was a nice improvement on car transmissions, on bank cash machines and on cat litter boxes, but it’s not so great when government tries to automate. Illinois state government likes making laws with automatic features. They require no additional responsibility or thought. But they come at a high cost.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Auctioning off Illinois’ unclaimed property

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair continued on Saturday, and so did the tradition of the Illinois Treasurer’s “Unclaimed Property Auction.” Items for the auction were from inactive safety deposit boxes turned over to the state government a decade ago. Two hundred-and-fifty lots were auctioned off, with items ranging from coins and jewelry […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Illinois secretary of state candidates look for votes at state fair

(The Center Square) – The two candidates vying to replace longtime Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White look to gain support heading into the November election. Candidate Dan Brady, an Illinois state representative, defeated John Milhiser for the Republican nomination. Alexi Giannoulias beat several opponents in the Democratic primary.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois attorney general candidates make their pitch for support

(The Center Square) – The two candidates for Illinois attorney general made their pitches for why voters should elect them in November. Last week, officials from both parties held rallies at the Illinois State Fair to gain more support. For Governor’s Day, Gov. J.B. Pritzker was joined by party...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Pritzker continues COVID disaster; state police confiscate 1,000 guns; Sister Jean turns 103

Gov. J.B. Pritzker once again has extended the Gubernatorial Disaster Proclamation another month, this time through Sept. 17. According to Pritzker, Illinois is still a disaster zone because of COVID-19, and he gave himself emergency powers that have continued since April 2020. Thirty-four states give their legislatures authority to limit the duration of emergency executive powers.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Political ad condemning no cash bail criticized by proponents of new law

(The Center Square) – An advocacy group in favor of eliminating money bonds in Illinois is taking issue with a new political ad critical of the forthcoming law. The ad is produced by a group called People Who Play By the Rules PAC and notes that district attorneys across the state are opposed to the Pretrial Fairness Act.
977wmoi.com

Illinois LINK System Temporary Outage

The Illinois LINK system will be temporarily unavailable later this month. State officials are informing LINK Card customers that they won’t be able to make purchases or ATM withdrawals from August 20th at 11 p.m. through August 21st at 6 p.m. This is due to scheduled maintenance. Officials say Illinois is transitioning to a new link card system.

