Eunice News
Cassidy announces health education grant at LSUE
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D.announced that Louisiana State University Eunice has been granted $1 million dollars in funding from Congress, via the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022. The money will upgrade LSU Eunice’s Allied Health laboratory equipment, in order to improve student learning outcomes. “LSUE is doing an essential job training our future doctors and nurses, and this grant will…
Collier clothed many in Eunice
It was a morning to celebrate Friday because Eunice Manor resident Mary Collier would turn 100 years old on Sunday. Collier, born on Aug. 21, 1922, in Ville Platte, is last surviving child from her family. Mary Tate Collier had an older sister Ethel Tate, and an older brother Kearney Tate, who was an attorney in Eunice. According to family friend Margaret Frey, “Mary had two other sisters, Margie…
