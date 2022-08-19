ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Jerry Allison Cause of Death: Crickets' Last Surviving Member Dead at 82

Jerry Allison, Buddy Holly and The Crickets' drummer, died. He was 82. The Crickets lost its last surviving member after its drummer, Allison, passed away. The musician's other collaborator, Buddy Holly, revealed the news on Monday through a Facebook post. It described Allison as an inspiring member who helmed eternal...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Nicki Minaj Working With Dr. Luke for 'Super Freaky Girl'? Here's What We Know So Far

Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts earlier this week, breaking all sorts of records and accomplishing new feats. "Super Freaky Girl" marks Nicki Minaj's first No. 1 unaccompanied hit, 13 years into her career. However, some eagle-eyed detractors have spotted a questionable move from the female rapper's side that has raised eyebrows on social media.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Diddy A Hypocrite? Usher Reacts To 'R&B Is Dead' Claims

In early August, Diddy and Timbaland had a heated exchange on Instagram live about R&B, specifically about its alleged "death." R&B artist Usher is not too happy with Diddy's claims: "When I do hear people, even like Puff saying, you know R&B is dead, he sounds nuts to me." "It...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

The National, Bon Iver Drop New Song 2022: 'Weird Goodbyes' Very Reliable

The National returns with "Weird Goodbyes," featuring Bon Iver, but still no word on whether an album is just beyond the horizon. The single not only features the vocals of the indie folk band but boasts strong contributions from the London Contemporary Orchestra, orchestrated by Bryce Dessner. The Creation. The...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Kendrick Lamar 'Learning To Balance' His Privacy, Fame, Social Media

Despite his massive following on Instagram, Kendrick Lamar's profile is blank. He also does not frequent Twitter, save for promotional purposes. In an interview with Citizen, Lamar explained his frequent social media breaks, "we all love attention, but for me, I don't necessarily adore it. I use it when I want to communicate something."
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Britney Spears, Elton John Collab Teaser: Snippet Sounds Like Dua Lipa's 'Cold Heart' [Listen]

Britney Spears and Sir Elton John have collaborated for the first time. It's a massive project, since not only does it signify two titans working together, it is also Spears' newest project since being released from her conservatorship. Fans have been clamoring for new songs from the pop legend for a very long time now. Granted that "Tiny Dancer" is not an OG song by the popstar, fans are still very, very excited.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Camila Cabello, Hans Zimmer New Song 2022: David Attenborough's 'Frozen Planet II'

Sir David Attenborough's upcoming documentary series, "Frozen Planet II," the follow-up to "Frozen Planet," will see an original song composed and performed by Hans Zimmer and Camila Cabello, respectively. The Academy-award-winning composer tapped the pop star for "Take Me Back Home," the soundtrack of "Frozen Planet II." The executive producer...
MUSIC

