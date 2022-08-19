Read full article on original website
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Nicki Minaj 'Super Freaky Girl' Hot 100 Debut HISTORIC: Here's All The Records That She Set
The Barbz are winning! Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl" debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 charts after reaching a full week of tracking. Landing Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky" at the summit of the genre-blending song charts was no easy feat, considering she is going head-to-head with former No. 1s for the spot.
MTV VMAs 2022 Live Broadcast: Here’s Where You Can Watch This Year’s Show
The MTV Video Music Awards 2022 is just a few days away and many fans are still wondering where to access the live show. Worry no more as we will list down a few providers and channels that will let you watch your favorite artists perform and receive their awards.
Sunny Sweeney, Vince Gill ‘Married Alone’ Collab: What Does the New Country Song Mean?
Sunny Sweeney just released a new song in collaboration with Vince Gill and it revolves around the topic of a rocky relationship and an honest take on the reality of marriage. According to Taste of Country, the duo dropped the song "Married Alone," the title track of Sweeney's personal upcoming album.
Megan Thee Stallion Wants $1M from 1501 Entertainment: Label Debunks 'Traumazine' Leak
Megan Thee Stallion is putting her strong foot forward as she demands $1 million from her estranged music label, 1501 Entertainment, for relief, following the label's "unconscionable" move to require her another album to fulfill the contract with her. The GRAMMY-winning singer also alleged that the label had something to...
Jerry Allison Cause of Death: Crickets' Last Surviving Member Dead at 82
Jerry Allison, Buddy Holly and The Crickets' drummer, died. He was 82. The Crickets lost its last surviving member after its drummer, Allison, passed away. The musician's other collaborator, Buddy Holly, revealed the news on Monday through a Facebook post. It described Allison as an inspiring member who helmed eternal...
Nicki Minaj Working With Dr. Luke for 'Super Freaky Girl'? Here's What We Know So Far
Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts earlier this week, breaking all sorts of records and accomplishing new feats. "Super Freaky Girl" marks Nicki Minaj's first No. 1 unaccompanied hit, 13 years into her career. However, some eagle-eyed detractors have spotted a questionable move from the female rapper's side that has raised eyebrows on social media.
FN Meka Axed From Capitol Records Weeks After Getting Signed; SHOCKING Reason Revealed
It appears that FN Meka won't be releasing any music or projects under Capitol Records as it has been reported that the rapper was dropped from the label just weeks after signing a deal with the music giant; what could be the reason?. According to New York Times music reporter...
Luke Bryan, Riley Green Prank Concertgoers by Saying THIS Country Star Will Perform
Luke Bryan is currently on the road for his "Raised Up Right" tour and aside from performing his hit singles, he also loves to poke fun at fans every now and then. According to Outsider, the country singer performed with his good pal Riley Green at the Thompson-Boiling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Diddy A Hypocrite? Usher Reacts To 'R&B Is Dead' Claims
In early August, Diddy and Timbaland had a heated exchange on Instagram live about R&B, specifically about its alleged "death." R&B artist Usher is not too happy with Diddy's claims: "When I do hear people, even like Puff saying, you know R&B is dead, he sounds nuts to me." "It...
Paula Abdul Risks Being 'Ill' to Watch 'MJ: The Musical' As Beyonce, Fam Arrive in Style
On Saturday night in Midtown, Paula Abdul was spotted running barefoot. Only a few people will dare do that in the dirty streets of New York, given how risky that is to one's health (and sanity), but the star dared - for the sake of catching "MJ: The Musical" on time.
Life After O-Town: Ashley Parker Angel Almost DIED Before Making a Huge Career Change
Ashley Parker Angel of O-Town was afraid of passing away too soon and becoming one of the many well-known musicians who don't live to be 28 years old. He even said he almost did - given the crowd and environment he was in after rising into fame "too early" or too young.
The National, Bon Iver Drop New Song 2022: 'Weird Goodbyes' Very Reliable
The National returns with "Weird Goodbyes," featuring Bon Iver, but still no word on whether an album is just beyond the horizon. The single not only features the vocals of the indie folk band but boasts strong contributions from the London Contemporary Orchestra, orchestrated by Bryce Dessner. The Creation. The...
Rapper Big Pooh Drops New Music 2022 'To Dream In Color,' His 'Most Personal' Album Yet
One of the North Carolina Hip-Hop duos, Little Brother, finally dropped his solo work, but not without the help of the other. Rapper Big Pooh enlisted the help of Phonte Coleman, who co-executively produced his solo album "To Dream In Color." He teased the release of his album earlier this...
Röyksopp ‘Profound Mysteries III’ Release Date: 3-Part Project Finale’s Tracklist Revealed
The long wait is over! Röyksopp will be releasing the third and final album of their three-part music project soon. The big question is; when is it coming out?. According to NME, the Norwegian electronic duo started their project in late April titled "Profound Mysteries." The follow-up record was...
Kendrick Lamar 'Learning To Balance' His Privacy, Fame, Social Media
Despite his massive following on Instagram, Kendrick Lamar's profile is blank. He also does not frequent Twitter, save for promotional purposes. In an interview with Citizen, Lamar explained his frequent social media breaks, "we all love attention, but for me, I don't necessarily adore it. I use it when I want to communicate something."
Britney Spears, Elton John Collab Teaser: Snippet Sounds Like Dua Lipa's 'Cold Heart' [Listen]
Britney Spears and Sir Elton John have collaborated for the first time. It's a massive project, since not only does it signify two titans working together, it is also Spears' newest project since being released from her conservatorship. Fans have been clamoring for new songs from the pop legend for a very long time now. Granted that "Tiny Dancer" is not an OG song by the popstar, fans are still very, very excited.
Camila Cabello, Hans Zimmer New Song 2022: David Attenborough's 'Frozen Planet II'
Sir David Attenborough's upcoming documentary series, "Frozen Planet II," the follow-up to "Frozen Planet," will see an original song composed and performed by Hans Zimmer and Camila Cabello, respectively. The Academy-award-winning composer tapped the pop star for "Take Me Back Home," the soundtrack of "Frozen Planet II." The executive producer...
Michael Jackson's Family Fuming After Musical Title Ripped Away From OG 'King of Pop'
Michael Jackson was and is still recognized as the King of Pop both during his lifetime and after his death. But, according to Rolling Stone, Harry Styles is the new King of Pop. Fans have been divided in response to the revelation, but one MJ family member has expressed his...
Ellie Goulding Feels Overwhelmed to Write New Music, Shares How She Pushes Through
Ellie Goulding has been in the music industry for years and she has many number-one singles under her belt. However, despite her success, the singer revealed that it could be overwhelming sometimes, especially when she feels pressured to release another hit single after the other. In an interview with Audacy,...
