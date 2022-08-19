Britney Spears and Sir Elton John have collaborated for the first time. It's a massive project, since not only does it signify two titans working together, it is also Spears' newest project since being released from her conservatorship. Fans have been clamoring for new songs from the pop legend for a very long time now. Granted that "Tiny Dancer" is not an OG song by the popstar, fans are still very, very excited.

