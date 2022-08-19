ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorde New Music Coming Soon After ‘Solar Power’ Era? Singer Teases Fans

The "Solar Power" era may be over, but Lorde is working tirelessly on new music after wrapping up the album with a final music video. The New Zealand artist surprised fans by releasing the official visuals for the record's closing track "Oceanic Feeling." The release date of her music video also marks the first anniversary of "Solar Power."
Diddy A Hypocrite? Usher Reacts To 'R&B Is Dead' Claims

In early August, Diddy and Timbaland had a heated exchange on Instagram live about R&B, specifically about its alleged "death." R&B artist Usher is not too happy with Diddy's claims: "When I do hear people, even like Puff saying, you know R&B is dead, he sounds nuts to me." "It...
Kendrick Lamar 'Learning To Balance' His Privacy, Fame, Social Media

Despite his massive following on Instagram, Kendrick Lamar's profile is blank. He also does not frequent Twitter, save for promotional purposes. In an interview with Citizen, Lamar explained his frequent social media breaks, "we all love attention, but for me, I don't necessarily adore it. I use it when I want to communicate something."
