Lorde New Music Coming Soon After ‘Solar Power’ Era? Singer Teases Fans
The "Solar Power" era may be over, but Lorde is working tirelessly on new music after wrapping up the album with a final music video. The New Zealand artist surprised fans by releasing the official visuals for the record's closing track "Oceanic Feeling." The release date of her music video also marks the first anniversary of "Solar Power."
Sunny Sweeney, Vince Gill ‘Married Alone’ Collab: What Does the New Country Song Mean?
Sunny Sweeney just released a new song in collaboration with Vince Gill and it revolves around the topic of a rocky relationship and an honest take on the reality of marriage. According to Taste of Country, the duo dropped the song "Married Alone," the title track of Sweeney's personal upcoming album.
FN Meka Axed From Capitol Records Weeks After Getting Signed; SHOCKING Reason Revealed
It appears that FN Meka won't be releasing any music or projects under Capitol Records as it has been reported that the rapper was dropped from the label just weeks after signing a deal with the music giant; what could be the reason?. According to New York Times music reporter...
Diddy A Hypocrite? Usher Reacts To 'R&B Is Dead' Claims
In early August, Diddy and Timbaland had a heated exchange on Instagram live about R&B, specifically about its alleged "death." R&B artist Usher is not too happy with Diddy's claims: "When I do hear people, even like Puff saying, you know R&B is dead, he sounds nuts to me." "It...
Life After O-Town: Ashley Parker Angel Almost DIED Before Making a Huge Career Change
Ashley Parker Angel of O-Town was afraid of passing away too soon and becoming one of the many well-known musicians who don't live to be 28 years old. He even said he almost did - given the crowd and environment he was in after rising into fame "too early" or too young.
‘AGT’ Recap: A Golden Buzzer Act Makes It To Season 17 Finals After Tense Results Show
Even though this is the third round of the America’s Got Talent qualifiers, these results shows don’t get any easier. Only 2 acts can move on to the finals during the August 24 episode. Like with past weeks, a whopping 9 acts will be going home. Hayden Kristal...
Paula Abdul Risks Being 'Ill' to Watch 'MJ: The Musical' As Beyonce, Fam Arrive in Style
On Saturday night in Midtown, Paula Abdul was spotted running barefoot. Only a few people will dare do that in the dirty streets of New York, given how risky that is to one's health (and sanity), but the star dared - for the sake of catching "MJ: The Musical" on time.
Rapper Big Pooh Drops New Music 2022 'To Dream In Color,' His 'Most Personal' Album Yet
One of the North Carolina Hip-Hop duos, Little Brother, finally dropped his solo work, but not without the help of the other. Rapper Big Pooh enlisted the help of Phonte Coleman, who co-executively produced his solo album "To Dream In Color." He teased the release of his album earlier this...
Ellie Goulding Feels Overwhelmed to Write New Music, Shares How She Pushes Through
Ellie Goulding has been in the music industry for years and she has many number-one singles under her belt. However, despite her success, the singer revealed that it could be overwhelming sometimes, especially when she feels pressured to release another hit single after the other. In an interview with Audacy,...
Kendrick Lamar 'Learning To Balance' His Privacy, Fame, Social Media
Despite his massive following on Instagram, Kendrick Lamar's profile is blank. He also does not frequent Twitter, save for promotional purposes. In an interview with Citizen, Lamar explained his frequent social media breaks, "we all love attention, but for me, I don't necessarily adore it. I use it when I want to communicate something."
Megan Thee Stallion 'Traumazine' Tanked? Netizens React to Album Billboard 200 Chart Placement
Megan Thee Stallion's new album, "Traumazine," finally debuted on the Billboard 200 charts, and it did not chart the way that fans had highly anticipated. The female rapper's new music has been sought after for a long time since he released "Sweetest Pie" and her other chart-hitting tracks, but it seemed like the album did not live up to fans' expectations.
Lil TJay Alive and So Back: Shot Rapper Announced Comback Through a Massive Billboard
With a brand-new billboard prominently erected in the Bronx neighborhood of New York City, Lil Tjay has proclaimed his impending comeback. This is something that his fans have been waiting for over two months now - to hear something directly from him, after being shot 7 times and miraculously surviving.
Michael Jackson's Family Fuming After Musical Title Ripped Away From OG 'King of Pop'
Michael Jackson was and is still recognized as the King of Pop both during his lifetime and after his death. But, according to Rolling Stone, Harry Styles is the new King of Pop. Fans have been divided in response to the revelation, but one MJ family member has expressed his...
