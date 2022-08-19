Read full article on original website
Related
Bath & Body Works Is Expanding Its Rewards Program. You Excited?
When it comes to businesses that we do not have in Sedalia, I would love to have a Bath & Body Works location here. This place offers so many nice gifts, from soaps, candles, lotions and more. We do have some locations that aren't too far from us, and you can always order online from their website HERE.
Kids Under 17 Will Need A Contract To Use Warrensburg Community Center
Over the past couple of years, at least a few times a year there have been reports on Facebook or in Warrensburg relevant Facebook groups about unruly, inconsiderate, teens and tweens using or hanging out at the Warrensburg Community Center. Now, Warrensburg Parks and Recreation is attempting to rectify the problem.
800 FFA Members Help ‘Feed Missouri Kids’ at Mo State Fair
The Lowel Mohler Building was a beehive of activity Tuesday morning as about 800 FFA members converged on the facility to take part in “Feeding Missouri's Kids.”. The project began in 2017, and this year around 150,000 packaged meals were picked up & distributed by area food banks. This...
Run for Freedom Returns To Missouri Veterans Home
The 20th annual Run for Freedom 5K and 10K, sponsored by the West Central Missouri Veterans Assistance League (VAL), will be at 9 a.m. Sept. 24 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg. Runners from all over West Central Missouri and Eastern Kansas participate in this event to help enhance...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sedalia Parks and Rec Adds Easy Inclusion To Children’s Parks
I know a lot of us really like to see kids of all walks of life playing together. It's just heartwarming to know that kids are kids, and they don't have hate in their hearts. They just want to play and have fun! So when I saw this (admittedly it's been a couple of weeks since they posted it, but I live under a rock, so) it gave me a warm feeling.
WILS, SFD Driver Recognized by Sedalia Council
Monday night's City Council meeting began with a proclamation and a promotion. Sedalia Mayor Andrew Dawson read a proclamation conferencing WILS (West Central Independent Living Solutions). The proclamation recognized the 25th anniversary of WILS. According to WILS statistics, 51 percent of the staff at WILS have some type of disability....
Wednesday is Senior Day at the 2022 Missouri State Fair
Tomorrow (Wednesday) is Senior Day at the 2022 Missouri State Fair. The day starts at 9 a.m., at the Mathewson Exhibition Center with vendor exhibits and booths on the Exhibition arena floor, followed by Bingo at 10 a.m., and line dancing lessons at 11:30 a.m. Special guests will include: Ms....
Sedalia Parents You Can Get A Break From Your Kids
If you're a parent of a child ages five to twelve and you need a night away from them, Sedalia Parks & Recreation can help. Sedalia Parks & Recreation is holding a Kids Night In at the Heckart Community Center on Friday night, September 30, between 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM CDT. Kids will engage in great fun activities including swimming and games. Pizza will be served for dinner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SPD Accepting Apps For Citizen’s Police Academy
The Sedalia Police Department is now accepting applications for the 2022 Citizen's Police Academy. If you are interested in attending, you must complete the Citizen's Police Academy application and return it to the Police Department at 300 W. 3rd Street. You must complete the form in its entirety. Applications may...
Have You Met Our 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen? Meet Elsie
Opening Day of the Missouri State Fair is in the books. From my time there, it looked like a big success. And congratulations are in order. One of the opening day events was the crowning of our 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen. A northeast Missouri native has earned the title.
Sedalia Police Reports For August 23, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Monday night, Sedalia Police were dispatched to assist on a traffic stop in the Wal Mart parking lot, 3201 West Broadway Boulevard. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the driver, and detected the odor of intoxicants on his breath. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Phillip Pierce, 43, Homeless, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. Pierce was transported to the Sedalia Police Department, where he provided a breath sample that showed his BAC to be above 0.08. Pierce was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released.
Sedalia Parks Scarecrow Decoration Contest Is Back
Last year, the Sedalia Parks and Recreation decided to try a new contest. Basically you just had to put up and decorate a scarecrow in your yard. I know it's not Spooky Time quite yet, but the Parks and Rec have announced they're bringing it back so you can start your planning and scheming now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Is Pickleball? Find Out With Sedalia Parks and Rec
No, it has nothing to do with cucumbers, relish, or, well, anything involving a jar. Haven't heard of pickleball? Well, apparently it's a much bigger thing than I thought! There's an association and everything! They can probably explain it better than I can. According to usapickleball.org, here's what the basics to the game.
Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best
I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
Farmers Almanac For 2023 Predicts Cold Winter. Are You Happy Or Sad?
Are you familiar with the Farmers' Almanac? If you are not, it is an annual American periodical that has been in continuous publication since 1818. Published by Geiger of Lewiston, Maine, the Farmers' Almanac provides long-range weather predictions for both the U.S. and Canada. The 2023 edition has been released...
Gunshot Wound Sparks Drug Trafficking Investigation In Clinton
The Clinton Police Department reports that a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound victim has sparked a drug trafficking investigation. This is according to a post on the Clinton Missouri Police Department Facebook page. Clinton Police were advised of a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound victim that had gone to the Golden Valley...
UPDATE: DWI Suspect Crashes Into Building On Winchester
Early Wednesday morning, Officers responded to the 800 block of Winchester Drive for a report of a vehicle crashed into a building. UPDATE: The suspect's arrest report was released on August 22nd. The suspect, Melody Bristol Young, 27, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and Driving While Suspended.
KIX 105.7
Sedalia, MO
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0