ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KIX 105.7

Run for Freedom Returns To Missouri Veterans Home

The 20th annual Run for Freedom 5K and 10K, sponsored by the West Central Missouri Veterans Assistance League (VAL), will be at 9 a.m. Sept. 24 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg. Runners from all over West Central Missouri and Eastern Kansas participate in this event to help enhance...
WARRENSBURG, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Sedalia, MO
Education
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Parks and Rec Adds Easy Inclusion To Children’s Parks

I know a lot of us really like to see kids of all walks of life playing together. It's just heartwarming to know that kids are kids, and they don't have hate in their hearts. They just want to play and have fun! So when I saw this (admittedly it's been a couple of weeks since they posted it, but I live under a rock, so) it gave me a warm feeling.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

WILS, SFD Driver Recognized by Sedalia Council

Monday night's City Council meeting began with a proclamation and a promotion. Sedalia Mayor Andrew Dawson read a proclamation conferencing WILS (West Central Independent Living Solutions). The proclamation recognized the 25th anniversary of WILS. According to WILS statistics, 51 percent of the staff at WILS have some type of disability....
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Wednesday is Senior Day at the 2022 Missouri State Fair

Tomorrow (Wednesday) is Senior Day at the 2022 Missouri State Fair. The day starts at 9 a.m., at the Mathewson Exhibition Center with vendor exhibits and booths on the Exhibition arena floor, followed by Bingo at 10 a.m., and line dancing lessons at 11:30 a.m. Special guests will include: Ms....
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Parents You Can Get A Break From Your Kids

If you're a parent of a child ages five to twelve and you need a night away from them, Sedalia Parks & Recreation can help. Sedalia Parks & Recreation is holding a Kids Night In at the Heckart Community Center on Friday night, September 30, between 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM CDT. Kids will engage in great fun activities including swimming and games. Pizza will be served for dinner.
SEDALIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Sfcc#Learningforce#Microsoft Excel Level
KIX 105.7

SPD Accepting Apps For Citizen’s Police Academy

The Sedalia Police Department is now accepting applications for the 2022 Citizen's Police Academy. If you are interested in attending, you must complete the Citizen's Police Academy application and return it to the Police Department at 300 W. 3rd Street. You must complete the form in its entirety. Applications may...
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Police Reports For August 23, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Monday night, Sedalia Police were dispatched to assist on a traffic stop in the Wal Mart parking lot, 3201 West Broadway Boulevard. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the driver, and detected the odor of intoxicants on his breath. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Phillip Pierce, 43, Homeless, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. Pierce was transported to the Sedalia Police Department, where he provided a breath sample that showed his BAC to be above 0.08. Pierce was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Parks Scarecrow Decoration Contest Is Back

Last year, the Sedalia Parks and Recreation decided to try a new contest. Basically you just had to put up and decorate a scarecrow in your yard. I know it's not Spooky Time quite yet, but the Parks and Rec have announced they're bringing it back so you can start your planning and scheming now.
SEDALIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KIX 105.7

What Is Pickleball? Find Out With Sedalia Parks and Rec

No, it has nothing to do with cucumbers, relish, or, well, anything involving a jar. Haven't heard of pickleball? Well, apparently it's a much bigger thing than I thought! There's an association and everything! They can probably explain it better than I can. According to usapickleball.org, here's what the basics to the game.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best

I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

Gunshot Wound Sparks Drug Trafficking Investigation In Clinton

The Clinton Police Department reports that a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound victim has sparked a drug trafficking investigation. This is according to a post on the Clinton Missouri Police Department Facebook page. Clinton Police were advised of a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound victim that had gone to the Golden Valley...
CLINTON, MO
KIX 105.7

UPDATE: DWI Suspect Crashes Into Building On Winchester

Early Wednesday morning, Officers responded to the 800 block of Winchester Drive for a report of a vehicle crashed into a building. UPDATE: The suspect's arrest report was released on August 22nd. The suspect, Melody Bristol Young, 27, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and Driving While Suspended.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

KIX 105.7

Sedalia, MO
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy