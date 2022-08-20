Anthony Wayne boys golf off to scorching start

What’s happening with the Anthony Wayne boys golf team is like Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in their prime.

The safe bet is AW, not the field.

In six tournaments this season, the Generals have won five times, set two school records, and an AW golfer has shot the lowest score on four occasions.

“It’s been fun to watch these guys,” Anthony Wayne coach Pat Phillips said. “They’re never content. They’re always trying to get better, shoot lower scores, and set records. They just push each other.”

The season started with a school-record 2-under-par 282 at the Brandywine Invitational. Logan Sutto was medalist with a 6-under-par 65, also a school record.

The Generals fired a 4-under 284 the next day to win the Irish Invitational at Stone Ridge. Myles Murphy took medalist honors with a 3-under 69.

A few days later, AW had what is one of the most impressive performances in Ohio high school golf history. The team won the Sylvania Invitational at The Legacy with a 10-under 278, shattering the school record they set at Brandywine. Sutto was medalist with a 4-under 68, Ian Briars and Charlie Robertson had matching 69s, and Ted Robertson shot 72.

All Murphy did was shoot a 1-over 73 — and his score didn’t even count. Chances are it will be the only tournament all year where a team in the state of Ohio throws out a 73.

“Top to bottom, you could put the No. 1 guy in for the No. 6 and the No. 6 guy in for No. 1,” said St. Francis de Sales coach Dan Sutton, who doubles as the director of golf at Heather Downs Country Club. “Any one of these guys could play No. 1 man for any other team in northwest Ohio. These guys are all going to be going to a D-I college.”

Anthony Wayne made it four for four at the Maumee Invitational at Heather Downs, shooting a 287. Charlie Robertson was medalist with a 2-under 69.

The Generals won their fifth consecutive tournament of the season and second straight at Heather Downs by shooting 297 at the Knight Invitational. Sutto tied for the low score of the day with an even-par 71, losing out on medalist honors in a scorecard playoff.

The first blemish of the year came on Tuesday when AW finished second by two strokes to Akron Hoban at the St. John’s Invitational at Stone Ridge. Sutto’s 3-under 69 was good for runner-up honors. The tournament served as the biggest barometer to date for the Generals, as Hoban won the state championship in 2020 and finished second last year.

“I’m pretty blessed to have great kids. We have great parents, too,” Phillips said. “You know how golf is, it’s expensive. The parents put the financial commitment into [their kids]. They take them to all these summer tournaments.”

How deep are the Generals?

On the same day the varsity won the Irish Invitational by establishing a school record score, the junior varsity won the Bulldog Invitational at Valleywood, a tournament field full of varsity teams. Avery Watson was medalist with a 1-under 70.

On Monday, the JV shot its lowest score ever (152), as all four players broke 40 at Fallen Timbers. Ethan Anstine shot 36, Cole Reese had 38, and Ben Carver and Trevor Campbell shot 39.

“I don’t remember a team in northwest Ohio having the depth that we have this year,” Phillips said. “I have kids at No. 7 and 8 that can shoot in the 70s and some on JV, as well. Sometimes it’s hard to get four scores altogether, but that hasn’t been a problem for us this year.”

The top five varsity players average no worse than 74.5.

Sutto leads the team with a 69.8 stroke average, Charlie Robertson averages 72, Murphy 74.2, Ted Robertson 74.3, and Briars 74.5. (Charlie Robertson is the lone senior.)

“It’s great knowing that everyone will play well, usually, so there’s really no pressure,” Charlie said. “When you come into the clubhouse and see your buddies, and they’re like, ‘I shot 68, 69, 72,’ it’s just a blast seeing everyone happy.”

AW has solidified its status as one of the best teams in the state. The Generals finished tied for eighth last year, 58 shots behind state champion Cleveland St. Ignatius. They’ll get an up-close look at the competition Sunday and Monday at the Kiely Cup at Canterbury.

The event, first played in 2005, invites 15 of the best teams in the state to one of Ohio’s top golf courses. Anthony Wayne is just the fifth northwest Ohio school to be invited and the first since Van Buren in 2017.

“It’ll give us a good idea of where we stand if we make it to state, which I’m really confident we will,” Sutto said. “That’s all we talk about or think about — ideally, winning the state. That’s basically our only goal.”