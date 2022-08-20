ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehouse, OH

Anthony Wayne boys golf off to scorching start

By By Kyle Rowland / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=408ess_0hOeSUGM00

What’s happening with the Anthony Wayne boys golf team is like Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in their prime.

The safe bet is AW, not the field.

In six tournaments this season, the Generals have won five times, set two school records, and an AW golfer has shot the lowest score on four occasions.

“It’s been fun to watch these guys,” Anthony Wayne coach Pat Phillips said. “They’re never content. They’re always trying to get better, shoot lower scores, and set records. They just push each other.”

The season started with a school-record 2-under-par 282 at the Brandywine Invitational. Logan Sutto was medalist with a 6-under-par 65, also a school record.

The Generals fired a 4-under 284 the next day to win the Irish Invitational at Stone Ridge. Myles Murphy took medalist honors with a 3-under 69.

A few days later, AW had what is one of the most impressive performances in Ohio high school golf history. The team won the Sylvania Invitational at The Legacy with a 10-under 278, shattering the school record they set at Brandywine. Sutto was medalist with a 4-under 68, Ian Briars and Charlie Robertson had matching 69s, and Ted Robertson shot 72.

All Murphy did was shoot a 1-over 73 — and his score didn’t even count. Chances are it will be the only tournament all year where a team in the state of Ohio throws out a 73.

“Top to bottom, you could put the No. 1 guy in for the No. 6 and the No. 6 guy in for No. 1,” said St. Francis de Sales coach Dan Sutton, who doubles as the director of golf at Heather Downs Country Club. “Any one of these guys could play No. 1 man for any other team in northwest Ohio. These guys are all going to be going to a D-I college.”

Anthony Wayne made it four for four at the Maumee Invitational at Heather Downs, shooting a 287. Charlie Robertson was medalist with a 2-under 69.

The Generals won their fifth consecutive tournament of the season and second straight at Heather Downs by shooting 297 at the Knight Invitational. Sutto tied for the low score of the day with an even-par 71, losing out on medalist honors in a scorecard playoff.

The first blemish of the year came on Tuesday when AW finished second by two strokes to Akron Hoban at the St. John’s Invitational at Stone Ridge. Sutto’s 3-under 69 was good for runner-up honors. The tournament served as the biggest barometer to date for the Generals, as Hoban won the state championship in 2020 and finished second last year.

“I’m pretty blessed to have great kids. We have great parents, too,” Phillips said. “You know how golf is, it’s expensive. The parents put the financial commitment into [their kids]. They take them to all these summer tournaments.”

How deep are the Generals?

On the same day the varsity won the Irish Invitational by establishing a school record score, the junior varsity won the Bulldog Invitational at Valleywood, a tournament field full of varsity teams. Avery Watson was medalist with a 1-under 70.

On Monday, the JV shot its lowest score ever (152), as all four players broke 40 at Fallen Timbers. Ethan Anstine shot 36, Cole Reese had 38, and Ben Carver and Trevor Campbell shot 39.

“I don’t remember a team in northwest Ohio having the depth that we have this year,” Phillips said. “I have kids at No. 7 and 8 that can shoot in the 70s and some on JV, as well. Sometimes it’s hard to get four scores altogether, but that hasn’t been a problem for us this year.”

The top five varsity players average no worse than 74.5.

Sutto leads the team with a 69.8 stroke average, Charlie Robertson averages 72, Murphy 74.2, Ted Robertson 74.3, and Briars 74.5. (Charlie Robertson is the lone senior.)

“It’s great knowing that everyone will play well, usually, so there’s really no pressure,” Charlie said. “When you come into the clubhouse and see your buddies, and they’re like, ‘I shot 68, 69, 72,’ it’s just a blast seeing everyone happy.”

AW has solidified its status as one of the best teams in the state. The Generals finished tied for eighth last year, 58 shots behind state champion Cleveland St. Ignatius. They’ll get an up-close look at the competition Sunday and Monday at the Kiely Cup at Canterbury.

The event, first played in 2005, invites 15 of the best teams in the state to one of Ohio’s top golf courses. Anthony Wayne is just the fifth northwest Ohio school to be invited and the first since Van Buren in 2017.

“It’ll give us a good idea of where we stand if we make it to state, which I’m really confident we will,” Sutto said. “That’s all we talk about or think about — ideally, winning the state. That’s basically our only goal.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thevillagereporter.com

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sofie Taylor (Swanton)

The female Athlete of the Week is Swanton volleyball player Sofie Taylor. In a season opening win at Edon, Taylor recorded 31 assists giving her 2,203 for her career, which moves her onto the OHSAA state career assist list. PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT.
SWANTON, OH
fcnews.org

Four inducted into Fulton County Ag Hall of Fame

The 2022 inductees to the Fulton County Agricultural Hall of Fame were recently announced by the Ohio State University Extension Office and Hall of Fame selection committee. The 2022 inductees are Nathan Andre, Bill Copeland, Sylvia Kreuz, and Melvin Nofziger. The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to recognize...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
965thecave.com

Lenawee County 8-Player Football Preview

Manitou Beach, MI – The Cave was in Manitou Beach Sunday for the 2022 Lenawee County Football Coach’s Preview Show at Hometown Pizza. 11 of the 12 teams were talked about during the show, for about 10 minutes each. Due to a scheduling conflict, Tecumseh coach Greg Dolson was interviewed Monday morning on Inside the Cave.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
visitfindlay.com

Maybe it’s Simply Better in Findlay, Ohio

Our eldest, Jimmy, recently attended the first official show choir camp for kids through Findlay City Schools choral department. As a former FFE member and Findlay High School graduate, I could not have been prouder of him. The smiles he kept throwing our way while on stage made it all worthwhile! It also reminded me of why we chose the Findlay area as the place to raise our children. After all, my husband and I could choose to work from anywhere with our jobs, and there are loads of places we love to visit over and over again! But there’s just something about Findlay, Ohio when it comes to raising families.
FINDLAY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Wayne, OH
City
Van Buren, OH
State
Ohio State
Whitehouse, OH
Sports
City
Whitehouse, OH
Lima News

Deb and Dale Metzger

BLUFFTON — Mr. and Mrs. Dale Metzger are celebrating 50 years of marriage with their children and grandchildren. Metzger and the former Deb Huffer were married August 19, 1972 at Gomer United Church of Christ by Rev. Robert Quillen. They are the parents of three children, Kristi (Matt) Lora,...
BLUFFTON, OH
13abc.com

Buttigieg to highlight infrastructure project in Sandusky

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Sandusky on Thursday to highlight a few significant infrastructure upgrades. The Ohio Department of Transportation says these upgrades will help improve the flow of traffic and increase safety for all road users along the US 6 Corridor, which is a key route that people take to get to Cedar Point.
SANDUSKY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying

(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Mon., Aug. 22 – Thurs., Aug. 25, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 12:00 a.m. Training flights normally...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Robertson
Person
Pat Phillips
Person
Ted Robertson
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Anthony Wayne
Person
John Wayne
Lima News

Judith Ann and Ralph T. Averesch

OTTOVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Ralph T. Averesch are celebrating 60 years of marriage with family and friends at the Ottoville Veterans of Foreign Wars. Averesch and the former Judith Ann Miehls were married on August 25, 1962, at St. Joseph’s in Fort Jennings by Father John Miller.
OTTOVILLE, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Arnie’s returns to Toledo after 8 years

When Arnie’s closed in 2014, Toledo lost an establishment that epitomized the atmosphere of a classic neighborhood bar. But as the original location’s final owner, Singh Grewal knew Arnie’s closing was only a hiatus. “I would have always felt incomplete if I didn’t open Arnie’s back up,”...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Body pulled from Maumee River identified as Perrysburg man

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A man's body was pulled from the Maumee River by Perrysburg first responders Monday afternoon. Perrysburg police and fire responded to the scene near the Maple Street Boat Launch. The 88-year-old man's body was found in the water by the docks just before 2:30 p.m., city of Perrysburg spokesperson Marie Dunn told WTOL 11.
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Health department conducts inspections

Wood County Health Inspectors visited food trucks leading up to the fair. The following inspections were done Aug. 1. RoarE-Q LLC, 10232 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection. Simply D’Lish,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Golf Course#The Irish Invitational#St Francis De Sales
The Lima News

Lima, Celina Walmart stores to be remodeled

LIMA — Walmart announced plans to invest an estimated $75 million this year in the west central Ohio area to update and remodel 12 stores, including stores at 2450 Allentown Road in Lima and at 1950 Havermann Road in Celina. In addition to the local jobs the investment supports,...
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Metroparks Meetup: New trail, new bridge, new spot at Swan Creek

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s common for Metroparks Toledo to add new trails. This time, the newest addition is a trail that takes you high up into the tree canopy at Swan Creek Metropark. It’s named the Connector Trail. Scott Carpenter, Director of Public Relations for Metroparks Toledo,...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Springfield Twp. intersection to close for 45 days for roundabout improvement

HOLLAND, Ohio — The Springfield Township intersection of Angola Road and South King Road will close on Monday for 45 days for a roundabout improvement. Beginning Monday, a detour will be established that takes drivers north around the construction. Heading east on Angola Road, the detour will take drives north on South Centennial Road, east on Hill Avenue and south on South McCord Road to reconnect with Angola Road.
HOLLAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
13abc.com

Oshae Jones says arrest unjust, demands charges be dropped

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An apology and a dismissal -- that’s what the lawyers for Olympic Bronze Medal winning boxer and Toledoan Oshae Jones is asking. She was arrested at her home last month. Now her lawyers say this is a chance to restore her reputation. They’ve given the city one week to respond.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Heavy afternoon rain floods underpasses in Fostoria on Sunday

FOSTORIA, Ohio — Fostoria experienced flooded underpasses throughout the city on Sunday afternoon after heavy rain fell on the area. The Fostoria Police Division posted a warning on social media about the flooding telling people to be patient and to avoid all the underpasses saying that drivers would not be able to get through.
sent-trib.com

Eagle Point name saved from demolition

ROSSFORD – Current and future projects, both construction and demolition, received updates with plans for repair of concrete and drainage issues added to the calendar. City council on Aug. 8 received reports from the public works committee for both the Aug. 5 and July 7 meetings. Council has had an abbreviated summer schedule that delayed the discussion from the July meeting.
ROSSFORD, OH
WTOL-TV

Person shot in south Toledo Saturday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a person was shot at a gas station in south Toledo on Saturday night. Police were called to the scene around 10:15 p.m. Police on the scene say the shooting happened in front of the Gas and Express Mart gas station on Western Avenue and Hawley Street. Parts of Western were blocked off as police investigated.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy