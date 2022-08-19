Read full article on original website
Related
Bremer County Farmer Farms For The Future
Iowa is a leader in agriculture, and if we want to maintain our status, it takes farmers and landowners like Tom Manson to put in the extra work to conserve their land. Manson calls himself a small farmer, always growing on 125 acres and custom feeds 2,000 head of hogs over in Bremer County. He is also one of the 40 farmers across Iowa to be recognized with an Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award at the Iowa State Fair.
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
$1 Million Iowa Lottery Winner Forgot His Winning Ticket
Living in small-town Iowa is definitely a good thing. Just ask lottery winner Tad Alber. Alber, of West Union, purchased multiple tickets for last Friday's $99 million Mega Millions drawing at a Casey's store in Ossian, in Winneshiek County. Saturday, Alber was working at his family's West Union Event Center...
Iowa’s Most Famous Roadside Attraction is Total Bull [PHOTOS]
Nope, the image above is not exactly the kinda bull I'm talking about... but it's close!. Iowa. Land of corn, soybeans, hogs, cattle, and one really big roadside attraction. Oh, and it's completely bull. Now, enough edgy-but-not-to-edgy uses of "bull". It's more double entendre, you see, I'm actually talking about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man Reels in 90 Million Year Old Fossil on Iowa-Nebraska Border
For some fishermen (like me), it's amazing when you just reel in a live fish. I enjoy the sport -- if you can call it that -- pretty much only when I actually catch something. Other than that, I can't agree with the sentiment that "a bad day of fishing is better than a good day at work."
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
Iowa Alert: DNR Looking for Answers After Finding Deceased Dog
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public's help after a terrible discovery. Sunday afternoon, an officer with the Iowa DNR was patrolling the area around Concord Street and Wapello Avenue in Davenport when they came upon something awful. A kennel had been discarded in the woods near the Interstate 280 bridge, with a number of toys inside. Also inside the kennel was a deceased dog, wrapped in a shower curtain.
KCCI.com
Fire at the Iowa State Fairgrounds destroys storage building
DES MOINES, Iowa — A building just north of the Youth Inn at the Iowa State Fairgrounds went up in flames around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Crews have the flames under control now and are working to find the cause. The building is considered a total loss. The roof is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iowa School District Will Now Arm Staff Members with Guns
The shooting in Uvalde, Texas that took place this May rocked our nation. Whether you're on the left or the right, pro-gun or anti-gun, apolitical, moderate, or whatever, no one can say they heard that news story and felt nothing. Then, the shootings came to us in Iowa. At Cornerstone...
Is This Really The Dumbest City In All Of Iowa?
Of the 947 cities in Iowa, there is one that apparently is dumber than all the others. That doesn't seem very nice. I've lived in Iowa and I can tell you it's more than just cows and corn. There are lots of wonderful, smart, and caring people that live in the state.
Iowa DNR finds dead dog in woods, asking for public’s help
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — Officers with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources need your help to solve a dreadful mystery in Davenport. This past Sunday, an Iowa DNR officer found a dead dog inside a cage that was dumped in the woods. The officer made the discovery around 2 p.m. while patrolling the area of […]
Iowa State Fair Has One of Most Well-Attended Years Ever
This year's 50+ new food offerings, and the usual array of everything-edible-on-a stick, along with stellar grandstand entertainment, and even a record-breaking attempt at the largest cornhole game made the 2022 Iowa State Fair one of the most attended in the event's history. After announcing a record for single-day attendance...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Happens To The Leftover Food At The Iowa State Fair?
There are arguably too many food options when you attend the Iowa State Fair. From the food on a stick, all things fried, to buckets filled to the brim, it’s hard to know where to start. Now that the fair is over, you are going to have to wait until next year to get your hands on another bucket of cookies.
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
Mysterious Disappearance of Iowa Woman Solved
A mystery of an Iowa woman going missing has been put to bed. Authorities all over the country were looking for a Milford native for the past two weeks. She went missing after a flight out of Florida in early August. Reports confirmed that she arrived at the Orlando Airport...
Do You Know When It’s Legal To Pass A School Bus in Iowa?
As school starts across the Hawkeye state this week, the Iowa State Patrol has a very important reminder for drivers: STOP for the school bus. According to KCRG (via KCCI), seven-year-old Kadyn Halverson died in 2011 after being struck by a pickup while trying to board a school bus. This led to the creation of Kadyn's Law in Iowa. Kadyn's Law was unanimously passed in 2012 and lays out the succession of fines and punishments for Iowans failing to stop for a bus with its stop sign arm out.
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State! The article reads:
Fire Breaks Out on Final Day of Iowa State Fair
The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.
Iowa State Fair Sets Single-Day Attendance Record [PHOTOS]
The biggest question each August when the Iowa State Fair rolls around is, 'Will it be too hot to go?' That was definitely not the case in 2022. Des Moines had 90 degrees (exactly) just one time during the 11-day fair and on four different days, temperatures didn't get out of the 70s. As far as fair weather is concerned, it doesn't get any better than that.
Iowa State Fair turkey stand grill goes up in flames
DES MOINES, Iowa — A grill at the Turkey Federation’s Turkey Grill stand caught on fire Sunday evening. A viewer sent WHO 13 a video of the fire, which showed flames that were several feet high and engulfed the grill. The Iowa State Patrol said it was a grease fire and no injuries occurred. The […]
98.1 KHAK
Cedar Rapids, IA
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0