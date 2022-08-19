Illinois EPA Announces Temporary Suspension of Household Hazardous Waste Collections Statewide Due to Fire at Ohio Disposal Facility. SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) has announced a temporary suspension of all Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection events and locations after a fire occurred at the current disposal facility in Ohio. Illinois EPA is working with the current contractor to evaluate alternatives for disposal. Illinois EPA is suspending the scheduled one-day HHW collections planned for this fall, as well as the long-term HHW disposal facilities in Chicago, Naperville, Lake County, Rockford, and Madison County that Illinois EPA supports, until normal disposal operations can resume.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO