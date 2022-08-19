Don’t forget to RSVP for the upcoming United Way of Effingham County kick-off luncheon. The luncheon will be held on Tuesday, August 30th for those businesses interested in conducting an employee campaign. Meeting will begin at Noon at the Effingham Event Center. Hear from Dieterich Bank, the Lead Pacesetter Company, and get ideas for your campaign. Niemerg’s Steakhouse will cater the luncheon.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO