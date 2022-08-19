Read full article on original website
United Way Kick-Off Luncheon Approaching
Don’t forget to RSVP for the upcoming United Way of Effingham County kick-off luncheon. The luncheon will be held on Tuesday, August 30th for those businesses interested in conducting an employee campaign. Meeting will begin at Noon at the Effingham Event Center. Hear from Dieterich Bank, the Lead Pacesetter Company, and get ideas for your campaign. Niemerg’s Steakhouse will cater the luncheon.
Girl Scouts Hosting Registration Event in Mattoon
Glen Carbon, Illinois – Forever friendship is a powerful thing. It’s what gives Girl Scouts the confidence to be. themselves, unapologetically. It’s what makes them feel safe enough to ask questions, try new things, and fully embrace. the joys of their youth without feeling pressured to be...
Pilson Auto Partners with LIFT to Purchase a Switch Electric Vehicle Kit
Pilson Auto Partners with LIFT to Purchase a Switch Electric Vehicle Kit. Pilson Automotive Center recently partnered with LIFT Central Illinois as a founding partner of the Green Energy program facilitated by Dan Compton. As a partner, Pilson graciously donated $73,714 for the purchase of a Switch Electric Vehicle full size Kit.
