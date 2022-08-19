Read full article on original website
Illinois EPA Announces Temporary Suspension of Household Hazardous Waste Collections Statewide Due to Fire at Ohio Disposal Facility
Illinois EPA Announces Temporary Suspension of Household Hazardous Waste Collections Statewide Due to Fire at Ohio Disposal Facility. SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) has announced a temporary suspension of all Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection events and locations after a fire occurred at the current disposal facility in Ohio. Illinois EPA is working with the current contractor to evaluate alternatives for disposal. Illinois EPA is suspending the scheduled one-day HHW collections planned for this fall, as well as the long-term HHW disposal facilities in Chicago, Naperville, Lake County, Rockford, and Madison County that Illinois EPA supports, until normal disposal operations can resume.
Application period open for Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grants for park projects
SPRINGFIELD – A long-standing grant program that helps communities cover the cost of local park development will offer up to 100% funding assistance for distressed communities for the first time in the history of the program. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30 for the next round of state-funded...
