‘I didn’t really think it through’ – Pat Perez explains decision to drop out of LIV Golfers’ lawsuit against PGA Tour
Earlier this month, 11 ex-PGA Tour players now playing on the LIV series, issued an ‘antitrust’ lawsuit against the PGA Tour, citing, “The Tour’s conduct serves no purpose other than to cause harm to players and foreclose the entry of the first meaningful competitive threat the Tour has faced in decades.”
Jon Rahm Speaks for the Entire Golf World by Ruthlessly Blasting the FedEx Cup Point System
Jon Rahm isn't a fan of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The post Jon Rahm Speaks for the Entire Golf World by Ruthlessly Blasting the FedEx Cup Point System appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Michelle Wie West says she hid injuries, wasn't 'honest' with media because of pressure to live up to expectations
At every stage of Michelle Wie West’s golf career, from intriguing junior upstart, to dazzling teen phenom, to professional luminary, the accompanying expectations simmered to a boil. Now that the 32-year-old has stepped away from play on the LPGA Tour (we won’t call it retirement just yet as she plans to tee it up at next year’s U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach), she is better able to articulate the pressure she felt and explain how it impacted her emotional well-being.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Brooks Koepka's Racy Wedding Photos
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been making a lot of headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka announced his decision to leave the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion earned a massive payday as a result. He's...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Ronda Rousey's Best Swimsuit Photos
Legendary MMA star turned wrestler Ronda Rousey is as intimidating as they come inside of a fighting ring. Rousey, one of the most-accomplished UFC stars in recent memory, has also shown off her fighting skills and athletic ability for the WWE. But that's not all Rousey can do. Rousey, an...
Sports World Erupts Over Brittney Griner, Dennis Rodman News
The Brittney Griner situation got even more notable on Sunday morning. Griner, the WNBA star, has been in Russian custody since early 2022. She was arrested at the airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. Griner has since been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Towel Photo
It's set to be a big week for Paige Spiranac's website. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality is putting another golf towel on sale. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has gone viral with her golf towels before, most notably prior to The Masters.
Legendary Golf Champion Reportedly Died On Friday
A legendary golf major champion and course designer reportedly died on Friday. Tom Weiskopf, the winner of the 1973 Open Championship, reportedly died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 79 on Friday. Golf Digest confirmed the news. "Tom Weiskopf, winner of the 1973 Open Championship, whose talents translated from...
Look: Bubba Wallace Has 4-Word Message Before Sunday's Race
It's go time in the Cup Series chase. NASCAR's Cup Series is set to hold one of the final races of its regular season on Sunday afternoon. 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace is set to go on Sunday afternoon. "Sirius business. Tune in," he wrote. The Cup Series race is...
Report: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to partner in one-day, non-green grass event series for top golfers
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have spent a lot of time together over the years, and even more so lately. That’s no huge secret. Aside from both living in South Florida, they were paired for the first two rounds of the PGA Championship in May. Both were having a grand time together at the Celebration of Champions prior to the Open Championship this year at St. Andrews. And several days later it was McIlroy who tipped his hat to Woods as Woods was walking up the 18th hole at the Old Course to complete his second round, knowing it may have been Woods’ last competitive round on the historic grounds.
Will Zalatoris withdraws from Tour Championship, will also not play in Presidents Cup
Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from the Tour Championship because of two herniated discs in his back, the PGA Tour announced Tuesday on Zalatoris' behalf. The statement also revealed that he will not be able to play for the United States in next month's Presidents Cup. The news comes as a...
Presidents Cup 2022: Meet the six automatic qualifiers for Team USA
WILMINGTON, Del. — Half of the 12-man team to represent the stars and stripes at the Presidents Cup in Charlotte in September officially qualified Sunday. There wasn’t much drama as the top six in the standings all held serve and remained among the six players that booked their place on Team USA Captain Davis Love III’s team that will try to retain the cup at Quail Hollow Club.
Former Ryder Cup golfer takes shot at Ian Poulter
Part of the deal when you join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series is that you’re going to get criticized by some of your contemporaries. Most of those critiques have come from golfers associated with the PGA Tour. However, they don’t have a monopoly on taking shots at LIV Golf players and one former European Tour player has joined the fray, lashing out at Ian Poulter.
Golf World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Champion
Tom Weiskopf, an Open Championship winner and four-time runner-up at The Masters, has died. The legendary major champion and longtime course designer died on Friday following a battle with cancer. Weiskopf, who played collegiately at Ohio State, died at the age of 79. The golf world is paying tribute to...
WATCH: Comedy unfolds after Billy Horschel slams wedge into golf bag
When it comes to Billy Horschel, he is absolutely not afraid to display his emotions on the golf course or offer his opinion. On more than one occasion, the PGA Tour pro has had to apologise as his temper has gotten the better of him. Who can forget his regret...
I needed to get the ‘baseball’ out of my swing. Here’s the best tip I received.
The comment came all the way back when I was playing a high school golf match, and a few things are in play here. Truth was, my opponent was right: I did play a lot of baseball growing up. And since I taught myself how to play golf, of course I would have a baseball influence, But the truth hurt. You don’t necessarily want to hear you’re a golfer with a baseball swing (or hear you’re a baseball player with a golf swing, for that matter.) The trash talk from a 16-year-old was pro level.
2022 BMW Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Wilmington Country Club
Patty Ice is twice as nice. Patrick Cantlay captured the 2022 BMW Championship on Sunday at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware. He’s the first golfer in the FedEx Cup Playoffs era to successfully defend his title at a playoff event, and it means he’s No. 2 in the standings heading to the Tour Championship next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
