KHBS
Crawford County, Arkansas deputy subject of additional claims of excessive force
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — Two people said they were previously mistreated by one of the deputiescaptured on video making a violent arrest near Mulberry, Arkansas. Deputy Levi White works with the Crawford County Sheriff's Department. He was placed on paid leave after the arrest of Randall Worcester on Sunday.
Attorneys claim deputy involved in viral Arkansas arrest has history of excessive force
Attorneys for a man videoed during his arrest in Crawford County Sunday are claiming one of the deputies involved has a history of violent arrests.
KHBS
Arkansas man subjected to violent arrest released from Crawford County jail
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The man who was the subject of a violent arrest in Arkansas was released from jail Monday afternoon. Randall Worcester was arrested Sunday morning. A video posted to Facebook shows officers punching Worcester on the sidewalk outside Kountry Xpress near Mulberry. Two Crawford County sheriff's...
Public help needed for identifying hit and run car
Fort Smith Police are asking the public to help locate the car and driver in connection to the accident that left a man dead Sunday morning.
Attorneys for man beaten during violent arrest in Arkansas speak out
MULBERRY, Ark. — Attorneys for Randal Worcester's speak on their hopes for his future and his health. Two Crawford County deputies were suspended and a Mulberry police officer is on administrative leave after a video surfaced showing a violent arrest, causing outrage on social media. In the video, the...
Arkansas State Police identify Franklin County body
State police have released info about a body found in west Arkansas.
KHBS
Christopher Segerstrom resentencing to begin in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — A man responsible for killing a four-year-old girl when he was a teenager in 1986 will be in court Wednesday for a resentencing hearing. Christopher Segerstrom is now 51-years-old, but he was 15 when he was sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing Barbie Thompson.
FBI looking for fugitive last seen in Arkansas
The FBI is looking for the public's assistance in finding a fugitive last seen in Arkansas.
3 Arkansas police officers suspended after beating caught on camera
Three Arkansas police officers have been placed on leave after they were caught on camera beating an individual in the town of Mulberry, authorities said on Sunday.
Franklin Co. body found earlier this month identified
Tonia Tram Tran, 53, of Fort Smith was found with multiple injuries and left on a driveway north of Altus.
Body of woman found in Franklin County identified
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Arkansas State Police (ASP) have identified the body of a woman found on the side of the road earlier this month in Franklin County. The body has been identified as 53-year-old Tonia Tram Tran. On Aug. 10, at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found Tran's body.
KTLO
Two arrested for passing counterfeit bills at local business
Two people have been arrested for using counterfeit money to pay for purchases they made at a local business. Thirty-eight-year-old Kenny Joe Jinkins and 33-year-old Keisha Eva Jinkins are in the Baxter County Detention Center, each charged with three counts of forgery and one misdemeanor count of theft. Kenny Joe Jinkins is shown in court documents as being from Little Rock, but electronic jail records list him as being from Gassville. Court records show Keisha Eva Jinkins’ address is in Gamaliel, but electronic jail records indicate she is from Lamar.
KHBS
Bentonville, Arkansas, student hit by truck while getting on her school bus
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A truck hit a Bentonville student who was getting on her school bus Tuesday morning, according to an email from Superintendent Debbie Jones. The incident happened in Centerton, said Centerton Police Chief, Cody Harper. He told 40/29 News that the bus was stopped, the stop arm was deployed and the crossing lights on the bus were flashing but the truck did not stop as required by Arkansas law.
Fort Smith police investigate hit-and-run that left one dead
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that took place at around 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, morning in the 5200 block of Towson Ave. The pedestrian has been identified as 27-year-old Thomas Anthony Miller. Police are looking for the vehicle in this photo...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
MULBERRY, Ark. — (AP) — Federal authorities said Monday they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground.
Slate
What So Many Refuse to See in a Horrifying New Arkansas Police Video
A horrifying incident this weekend in Mulberry, Arkansas, has marked the latest chapter of America’s ongoing conversation about police violence. On Sunday, two Mulberry police officers and one Crawford County sheriff’s deputy were seen on video tape repeatedly beating a suspect whom they have since claimed they were attempting to detain. No sooner than the video began to circulate in the media did the typical cycle of response begin. The officers have been placed on administrative (paid) leave pending an investigation, elected officials have denounced the behavior of the police while urging calm from the community and simultaneously hedging bets with calls to wait for all of the facts, and lawyers for the victim have initiated widespread calls for answers. In the media, the backdrop of midterm elections and the multiple investigations involving former President Donald Trump have made it difficult for any meaningful coverage of this incident to break through the news cycle. Even as the video is horrific in nature, our collective conscious around another example of toxic policing rests somewhere between exhaustion and desensitized. It’s challenging to find meaning in what occurred, and more unclear on how to place it within any larger context. The reason for all this is Congress’ failure to pass any sort of meaningful police reform legislation. Until that happens, we will be doomed to repeat this cycle in perpetuity.
KHBS
Fort Smith police gathering surveillance video from deadly hit-and-run
FORT SMITH, Ark. — “We want to know who would do it and why,” said Samantha Williams, the cousin of the hit-and-run victim, Tom Anthony Miller. “Why they would run him over and not help him – just leave him lying there?”. That’s one of...
News to Know: Vehicular homicide in Anderson, Missouri, plus new details in Lamar, Missouri death investigation
ANDERSON, Mo. – An Anderson, Missouri man is facing vehicular homicide charges. Vincent Castro is facing felony vehicular homicide after crashing into 65 year David Cunningham. Cunningham was airlifted to Freeman hospital in Joplin where he would later be pronounced dead. LAMAR, Mo. – Authorities have released the identity...
A late night uprising takes place inside Oklahoma Jail
MIAMI, Okla. – Several law enforcement agencies converged at the Ottawa County Jail on Monday evening (8/22) after Ottawa County inmates started destroying property due to a broken phone kiosk. Approximately 20 law enforcement officers were at the scene, said Miami Police Chief, Thomas Anderson. The uprising involved one pod and was under control by […]
KTLO
Former police officer sentenced for drug trafficking
FAYETTEVILLE — A Huntsville man was sentenced Thursday to 144 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Distribution of Methamphetamine. The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville. According to court...
