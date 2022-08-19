ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, AR

5NEWS

Body of woman found in Franklin County identified

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Arkansas State Police (ASP) have identified the body of a woman found on the side of the road earlier this month in Franklin County. The body has been identified as 53-year-old Tonia Tram Tran. On Aug. 10, at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found Tran's body.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Two arrested for passing counterfeit bills at local business

Two people have been arrested for using counterfeit money to pay for purchases they made at a local business. Thirty-eight-year-old Kenny Joe Jinkins and 33-year-old Keisha Eva Jinkins are in the Baxter County Detention Center, each charged with three counts of forgery and one misdemeanor count of theft. Kenny Joe Jinkins is shown in court documents as being from Little Rock, but electronic jail records list him as being from Gassville. Court records show Keisha Eva Jinkins’ address is in Gamaliel, but electronic jail records indicate she is from Lamar.
GASSVILLE, AR
KHBS

Bentonville, Arkansas, student hit by truck while getting on her school bus

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A truck hit a Bentonville student who was getting on her school bus Tuesday morning, according to an email from Superintendent Debbie Jones. The incident happened in Centerton, said Centerton Police Chief, Cody Harper. He told 40/29 News that the bus was stopped, the stop arm was deployed and the crossing lights on the bus were flashing but the truck did not stop as required by Arkansas law.
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith police investigate hit-and-run that left one dead

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that took place at around 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, morning in the 5200 block of Towson Ave. The pedestrian has been identified as 27-year-old Thomas Anthony Miller. Police are looking for the vehicle in this photo...
FORT SMITH, AR
Slate

What So Many Refuse to See in a Horrifying New Arkansas Police Video

A horrifying incident this weekend in Mulberry, Arkansas, has marked the latest chapter of America’s ongoing conversation about police violence. On Sunday, two Mulberry police officers and one Crawford County sheriff’s deputy were seen on video tape repeatedly beating a suspect whom they have since claimed they were attempting to detain. No sooner than the video began to circulate in the media did the typical cycle of response begin. The officers have been placed on administrative (paid) leave pending an investigation, elected officials have denounced the behavior of the police while urging calm from the community and simultaneously hedging bets with calls to wait for all of the facts, and lawyers for the victim have initiated widespread calls for answers. In the media, the backdrop of midterm elections and the multiple investigations involving former President Donald Trump have made it difficult for any meaningful coverage of this incident to break through the news cycle. Even as the video is horrific in nature, our collective conscious around another example of toxic policing rests somewhere between exhaustion and desensitized. It’s challenging to find meaning in what occurred, and more unclear on how to place it within any larger context. The reason for all this is Congress’ failure to pass any sort of meaningful police reform legislation. Until that happens, we will be doomed to repeat this cycle in perpetuity.
MULBERRY, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Vehicular homicide in Anderson, Missouri, plus new details in Lamar, Missouri death investigation

ANDERSON, Mo. – An Anderson, Missouri man is facing vehicular homicide charges. Vincent Castro is facing felony vehicular homicide after crashing into 65 year David Cunningham. Cunningham was airlifted to Freeman hospital in Joplin where he would later be pronounced dead. LAMAR, Mo. – Authorities have released the identity...
ANDERSON, MO
WEHT/WTVW

A late night uprising takes place inside Oklahoma Jail

MIAMI, Okla. – Several law enforcement agencies converged at the Ottawa County Jail on Monday evening (8/22) after Ottawa County inmates started destroying property due to a broken phone kiosk. Approximately 20 law enforcement officers were at the scene, said Miami Police Chief, Thomas Anderson. The uprising involved one pod and was under control by […]
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
KTLO

Former police officer sentenced for drug trafficking

FAYETTEVILLE — A Huntsville man was sentenced Thursday to 144 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Distribution of Methamphetamine. The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville. According to court...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

