Why the bulls 'have reason to worry' ahead of Jackson Hole: Morning Brief
Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Today's newsletter is by Jared Blikre, a reporter focused on the markets on Yahoo Finance. You can follow Jared on Twitter @jaredblikre. rally in stocks petered out last week...
Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought
Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft. The pension also bought more Walmart (WMT) shares in the second quarter. PSP Investments, as the pension is known, disclosed the stock trades in a form it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Correction: Tesla-Stock Split story
NEW YORK (AP) — Unlike its cars, Tesla shares are about to get less expensive. Tesla is splitting its stock 3 for 1, so after the close of trading Tuesday, investors will receive two additional Tesla shares for every one they owned as of Aug. 17. In theory, that should drop Tesla’s share price by about two-thirds before trading starts on Wednesday. Stock splits don’t make a company more valuable or more profitable. Tesla joins stock market heavyweights Amazon and Google parent Alphabet in splitting their high-priced shares this year. Even meme-stock darling GameStop has done a stock split. WHY DO A STOCK SPLIT?
Mumbai-based Servify, which offers after-sales support for 75+ consumer electronics brands, raised a $65M Series D, bringing its total funding to $110M+
Servify, a startup that manages lifecycle of devices for several popular smartphone vendors including Apple and Samsung in many markets, has raised $65 million as it eyes becoming a public company in two years. Singularity Growth Opportunity Fund led the Mumbai-headquartered startup’s Series D funding. AmTrust and family offices including...
Cathie Wood dumps Nvidia stock ahead of results
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest funds trimmed their stake in Nvidia on Tuesday. The graphics chipmaker has already warned on second-quarter results. Wood hasn’t been that active in the stock, and her previous trades were all buys. The microchip industry is seeing a slowdown in growth. Wood’s flagship innovation...
Bed Bath & Beyond Gains on Rumored Loan Deal, Company Yet to Confirm Details
Bed Bath & Beyond is at it again – the main “meme” stock of the past few weeks is gaining over 15% in early Wednesday trading, following a report by the Wall Street Journal claiming the company managed to secure a loan. According to the rumors, a...
Goldman Says Hedge Funds Back Betting Big on Megacap Tech Stocks
Average weightings of top 10 holdings jumped to 70% in the three months ended June. Amazon.com Inc. supplanted Microsoft Corp. as the most popular long position, a timely call given that the former has rallied 26% this quarter. The S&P 500 index is up 1%. The funds also boosted bets...
Big Oil's Message to Investors: You're Too Pessimistic
Saudi Arabia and Goldman Sachs agree: Investors have the oil market all wrong. Despite the recent rally, crude prices are down for August, and data suggests investors have reduced their involvement in oil and other commodity markets.
Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Surges on Report It Secured a Loan to Aid Liquidity
Bed Bath & Beyond secured a loan to build its cash levels and pay down debt. The company gave the news to prospective lenders on Monday after a market process led by JPMorgan Chase. It had been seeking about $375 million, though the details of the loan weren't disclosed.
My short term picks for 2022-08-23
The following are short term investment opportunities I discovered using quantitative research methods. Remember to trade responsibly, these are all probabilities after all, not certainties. My short term picks for 2022-08-23 are: CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) - Longstanding Agricultural Materials - Agricultural Inputs in United States. FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)...
How Fast-Growth Companies Minimize Their Problems
You can't expect operations to be smooth all the time. But you can eliminate sources of trouble before it shows up in your products.
Missing parts, long waits, and a dead mouse: The perils of getting a Tesla fixed
The internet is filling up with complaints about Tesla’s repair service. | Christina Animashaun/Vox; Getty Images. Tesla wants to eliminate the need for service. Recode obtained customer complaints to the FTC that suggest this isn’t happening — yet. A brand-new Model 3 delivered in desperate need of...
High Yield Income Keeps Your FIRE Burning
Summary Financially Independent, Retire Early is a popular movement among many of today's young workers. Yet, so many of them stick with low yields or passive ETFs due to a lack of knowledge and experience. We take that idea and crank its yields up to 9% and higher. Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
Dow Jones Dives As Stock Market Sell-Off Continues
The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded sharply lower Monday morning. Boeing (BA) led declines among the Dow industrials with a 2% loss. Cruise operators were down hard in early action with Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) off 4%. Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Zoom Video (M) report after the close Monday.
AMC stock plunges ahead of $APE debut on NYSE
The company's new class of shares — dubbed APE in a nod to the retail investors who powered the stock during the COVID-19 pandemic and commonly refer to themselves as apes — is slated to begin trading on the NYSE sometime today. The company's primary rival Cineworld says it's exploring a bankruptcy.
Nvidia: $10B GPU Demand May Be Gone Permanently
Summary Ethereum switch away from GPU-based mining will permanently remove over $10 billion in demand for GPUs. Nvidia's revenues, margins, and profits are all going to take a dive. With a nosebleed valuation before the crypto demand crunches earnings, NVDA has a long way to fall before the valuation makes sense.
Winter Strikes Hamptons Housing Market As Sellers Forced To Slash Prices
Winter Strikes Hamptons Housing Market As Sellers Forced To Slash Prices. We recently pointed out the "housing market peaked and home prices finally drop from record highs," and home price growth just suffered one of the most significant monthly declines since the 1970s." Evidence is mounting pandemic boomtown markets are rapidly cooling as a tsunami of price cuts has only just begun.
