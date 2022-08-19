Wolfgang Van Halen and his band Mammoth WVH have a killer touring history. The first time they hit the road was with Guns N’ Roses in 2021. That was a dream come true for Wolf and his band. Then, the band hit the road again earlier this year for a co-headlining tour with Dirty Honey. Both of those were epic outings. However, WVH and the band are about to embark on their longest tour to date.

MUSIC ・ 20 HOURS AGO