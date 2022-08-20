ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NYPD: Bronx man, passenger killed in ATV-semitruck collision

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Police say two people were killed Friday when an ATV collided with a semitruck in Queens.

Officers say 22-year-old Angel Lopez, of the Bronx, was driving an ATV over the Queensboro Bridge with a passenger when they crashed into a Freightliner tractor.

Police say Lopez and his passenger were ejected from the ATV. Lopez was pronounced dead on the scene.

The ATV passenger was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

News 12 was told the 36-year-old truck driver remained on the scene and was not injured.

The NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

