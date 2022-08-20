NYPD: Bronx man, passenger killed in ATV-semitruck collision

Police say two people were killed Friday when an ATV collided with a semitruck in Queens.

Officers say 22-year-old Angel Lopez, of the Bronx, was driving an ATV over the Queensboro Bridge with a passenger when they crashed into a Freightliner tractor.

Police say Lopez and his passenger were ejected from the ATV. Lopez was pronounced dead on the scene.

The ATV passenger was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

News 12 was told the 36-year-old truck driver remained on the scene and was not injured.

The NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.