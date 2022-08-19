ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

New Auto Center Coming to Stafford Park in Manahawkin, New Jersey

One of the fastest-growing areas at the Jersey Shore is Southern Ocean County. There are many projects that are taking place in Southern Ocean County both residential and commercial. Lacey, Waretown, Barnegat, Manahawkin, Tuckerton, and Little Egg Harbor are all seeing expansion and growth. Just take a ride along Route 9 from Lacey to Little Egg Harbor and you'll see the added volume. Some may like this, some do not, but that's another article for another time.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Man 'Set Fire' To Car He Allegedly Broke Into: Prosecutor

A 43-year-old man from Ocean County has been charged with multiple offenses including burglary, theft and shoplifting, authorities said. Brian Salters. 43, of Forked River, was charged on Monday, Aug. 22 in connection with a series of incidents that occurred in Lacey Township on Aug. 1, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lacey Township Chief of Police Michael DiBella.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Possible Drowning Reported Off Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A child reportedly was missing underwater in Ocean County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The possible drowning was reported before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Brick Beach 3 off Route 35 in Mantoloking. An unconfirmed report said that a 7-year-old child had not surfaced. CHECK BACK FOR...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Six Ocean County, NJ, Residents Arrested in Drug Sweep

On Tuesday, the Brick Township Police Department announced their latest string of narcotics-related apprehensions and crimes. Six people have been arrested in three separate but similar incidents that have occurred within the township over the last week. It was a week ago Tuesday that Brick Police Street Crimes Unit Detectives...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Matawan, NJ man arrested in second heartbreaking case of Patricide in a week in Monmouth County, NJ

For the second time in about a week, a man has been arrested and charged in Monmouth County after killing his own father in their home. It was last Thursday that a Hazlet Township man was arrested for breaking into his father's home on Middle Road in the middle of the night on Wednesday, confronting his father, and then brutally attacking him, killing him in the process.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kennedy Boulevard crash

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a rush-hour crash Tuesday morning on Kennedy Boulevard in the Jersey City Heights neighborhood. The crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m. near Charles Street. It is unclear if the crash was a single-vehicle incident or involved multiple vehicles. Jersey City police and firefighters who...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
ocscanner.news

SOUTH TOMS RIVER: MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motorcycle accident on the 100 block of Belmont. The rider is said to be conscious and alert. No additional details are available at this time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: PICK UP TRUCK SLAMS STREET LIGHT

A pick up truck hit a street light causing the light/pole to lean forward towards the street. This occurred at the intersection of Bay Ave and Cedar Grove. Bay continues to remain closed between Indian Hill Road and Twin Oaks Rd.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Antisemitic flyers thrown on lawns in N.J. towns, police say

Police in two towns were searching for the people responsible for leaving antisemitic flyers around neighborhoods over the last few days. The flyers were first reported by the Brigantine Police Department on Sunday afternoon. The department said bags containing “antisemitic literature” were thrown on properties throughout the city during the overnight hours.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
News Transcript

Monmouth County News Briefs, Aug. 24

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced that the county has been awarded a reimbursement grant through the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) to promote electric vehicle (EV) adoption and tourism through investments in EV chargers on county property. “Monmouth County is thrilled to assist visitors...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Emergency personnel are now at the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Whittier. This is a developing story and no additional information is available at this time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Monday Morning Deluge Paralyzes Surf City

While flooding from high tides and a significant rainfall isn’t unexpected on Long Beach Island, the near standstill traffic jams and number of disabled vehicles that resulted from early morning storms on Monday, Aug. 22 in Ship Bottom and Surf City were. A confluence of conditions – a Monday...
SURF CITY, NJ

