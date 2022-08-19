Read full article on original website
New Jersey Police Rescue 11 from Sinking Boat in Jersey Shore Canal
POINT PLEASANT, NJ – You wouldn’t think it, but at times, depending upon the tides...
New Auto Center Coming to Stafford Park in Manahawkin, New Jersey
One of the fastest-growing areas at the Jersey Shore is Southern Ocean County. There are many projects that are taking place in Southern Ocean County both residential and commercial. Lacey, Waretown, Barnegat, Manahawkin, Tuckerton, and Little Egg Harbor are all seeing expansion and growth. Just take a ride along Route 9 from Lacey to Little Egg Harbor and you'll see the added volume. Some may like this, some do not, but that's another article for another time.
FireRescue1
'He rescued himself': N.J. firefighter clarifies his off-duty response to fire at neighbor's house
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Hamilton Firefighter Henry Roldan told the Burlington County Times that previous accounts of his actions in a house fire Sunday are inaccurate. Roldan, 32, said he did not rescue his neighbor, Austin Lamoreaux. “I didn’t rescue him; he rescued himself,” Roldan said. Roldan...
Jersey Shore Man 'Set Fire' To Car He Allegedly Broke Into: Prosecutor
A 43-year-old man from Ocean County has been charged with multiple offenses including burglary, theft and shoplifting, authorities said. Brian Salters. 43, of Forked River, was charged on Monday, Aug. 22 in connection with a series of incidents that occurred in Lacey Township on Aug. 1, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lacey Township Chief of Police Michael DiBella.
Possible Drowning Reported Off Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
A child reportedly was missing underwater in Ocean County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The possible drowning was reported before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Brick Beach 3 off Route 35 in Mantoloking. An unconfirmed report said that a 7-year-old child had not surfaced. CHECK BACK FOR...
Six Ocean County, NJ residents arrested in latest drug sweep by Brick, NJ Police Street Crimes Unit
The Brick Township Police Street Crimes Unit has swept up community roads of drugs in their latest sweep that led to six Ocean County residents being arrested. On Tuesday, the Brick Township Police Department announced this latest string of narcotics related apprehensions and crimes. Six people have been arrested in...
Six Ocean County, NJ, Residents Arrested in Drug Sweep
Matawan, NJ man arrested in second heartbreaking case of Patricide in a week in Monmouth County, NJ
For the second time in about a week, a man has been arrested and charged in Monmouth County after killing his own father in their home. It was last Thursday that a Hazlet Township man was arrested for breaking into his father's home on Middle Road in the middle of the night on Wednesday, confronting his father, and then brutally attacking him, killing him in the process.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kennedy Boulevard crash
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a rush-hour crash Tuesday morning on Kennedy Boulevard in the Jersey City Heights neighborhood. The crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m. near Charles Street. It is unclear if the crash was a single-vehicle incident or involved multiple vehicles. Jersey City police and firefighters who...
Cops: Fanwood, NJ woman illegally wrote payroll checks to herself, family
(FANWOOD) – A 50-year-old Fanwood woman has been arrested on charges of theft and forgery in connection with her former employment as a payroll manager at a local pharmaceutical company. Jennifer Grambor has been charged with three counts of second-degree theft and one count of third-degree forgery, according to...
Jersey Shore Vacationers Robbed at Rental Home in Sea Girt
Sea Girt, NJ (MCPO Press Release) – A Morris County resident who burglarized a beachfront...
NJ State Troopers Rescue 11 From Sinking Boat in Ocean County
Quick-acting state troopers are being credited with rescuing eleven people from a sinking boat in Ocean County earlier this month. Authorities say on the afternoon of Sunday, August 14th, five state troopers assigned to a station in Ocean County observed a vessel in distress in the Point Pleasant Canal. As...
ocscanner.news
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motorcycle accident on the 100 block of Belmont. The rider is said to be conscious and alert. No additional details are available at this time.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: PICK UP TRUCK SLAMS STREET LIGHT
A pick up truck hit a street light causing the light/pole to lean forward towards the street. This occurred at the intersection of Bay Ave and Cedar Grove. Bay continues to remain closed between Indian Hill Road and Twin Oaks Rd.
Three drug dealers spew shocking amount of Heroin into Ocean County, NJ and Atlantic County, NJ
It's a new dark chapter in the story of the drug epidemic wreaking havoc on New Jersey communities near and far and the devil is running rampant. Three more New Jersey residents are now behind bars for their calculated scheme, play to pour massive amounts of drugs, including Heroin, into Ocean County and Atlantic County.
Antisemitic flyers thrown on lawns in N.J. towns, police say
Police in two towns were searching for the people responsible for leaving antisemitic flyers around neighborhoods over the last few days. The flyers were first reported by the Brigantine Police Department on Sunday afternoon. The department said bags containing “antisemitic literature” were thrown on properties throughout the city during the overnight hours.
Monmouth County News Briefs, Aug. 24
The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced that the county has been awarded a reimbursement grant through the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) to promote electric vehicle (EV) adoption and tourism through investments in EV chargers on county property. “Monmouth County is thrilled to assist visitors...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel are now at the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Whittier. This is a developing story and no additional information is available at this time.
thesandpaper.net
Monday Morning Deluge Paralyzes Surf City
While flooding from high tides and a significant rainfall isn’t unexpected on Long Beach Island, the near standstill traffic jams and number of disabled vehicles that resulted from early morning storms on Monday, Aug. 22 in Ship Bottom and Surf City were. A confluence of conditions – a Monday...
South Jersey Man Admits Selling Fatal Dose Of Heroin-Fentanyl
A 22-year-old man from Galloway admitted to selling a fatal dose of heroin and fentanyl to a customer,, authorities said. Shemar Jackson pleaded guilty on Monday, Aug. 22 to strict liability drug-induced death, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. On Dec. 5, 2019, Toms River police responded to...
Comments / 1