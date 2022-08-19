ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Student Anish Iyyavoo on using gene editing to treat cancer

This Q&A is part of a series of new student profiles for our 2022 back-to-school coverage. Have someone you think we should write about? Contact news@berkeley.edu. Berkeley News: What year are you, and where are you from?. I’m a first-year student from San Jose, California. What are you interested...
Student Clarissa Arceo: ‘Some doors close so others can open’

This Q&A is part of a series of new student profiles for our 2022 back-to-school coverage. Have someone you think we should write about? Contact news@berkeley.edu. Berkeley News: What year are you and where are you from?. Clarissa Arceo: I transferred from Cerritos College in Norwalk, California. I grew up...
Special issue of California Management Review explores multi-sided platforms

CMR’s summer 2022 issue includes two articles co-authored by Berkeley Haas Professor David J. Teece, the Thomas W. Tusher Professor in Global Business, and covers multi-sided platform applications in healthcare and mental health, big tech, and autonomous vehicles. CMR is Berkeley Haas’s academic management journal that bridges the study...
