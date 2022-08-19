ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Tuberculosis found at Florence health facility, DHEC says

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — At least one case of tuberculosis were found at a Florence health facility, according to a statement from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. DHEC said it couldn’t provide a specific number of cases, citing privacy reasons. The disease was found at Faith Healthcare Center on West Marion […]
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, SC
Health
City
Spartanburg, SC
City
Florence, SC
City
Sumter, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown County K9 gifted bullet-protective vest

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A Georgetown County Sherriff’s Office K9 deputy has new protective gear thanks to a national non-profit organization. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. recently gifted K9 Dukat a bullet and stab protective vest. Since its inception in 2009, the nonprofit has distributed more than 4,4740 vests to K9s of law enforcement and […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

DHEC confirms rabid bat in Marion County; 1 person exposed

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The state’s health agency confirmed a rabid bat was found in Marion County. The Department of Health and Environmental Control said the bat was found on the ground last week near North Main and Harlee streets in Marion. The bat was submitted on...
MARION COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Education#Health Care#Medical Services#General Health#Mcleod Health#Prisma Health Richland
WBTW News13

Missing Florence woman found safe in Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence woman previously reported missing has been reunited with her family. Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was found in Myrtle Beach and is safe with her family. Family members told News13 it had been nearly a month since they had heard from […]
FLORENCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

SC principal found slain in car with suspect still inside, cops say

DILLON, S.C. — A South Carolina elementary school principal was shot to death early Sunday, and when police arrived, the suspected shooter remained inside her car. Kyle Randall Church, 31, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He remained Tuesday morning in the Dillon County Detention Center, where he was being held without bond.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Beach umbrellas can be dangerous and deadly. What’s being done to make beaches safer?

Two weeks ago, a 63-year-old Garden City woman was killed when she was impaled by an unsecured beach umbrella flying down the beach from in front of a local hotel. A police report from the Aug. 10 incident said an umbrella from in front of the Sea Watch Hotel “had been blown from the ground into the air” and tumbled “end over end” down the beach until it struck the woman in the torso shortly before 1 p.m. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

12 students charged after school fight in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people. School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

USGS issues rare earthquake advisory for South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (WNCN) — An ongoing earthquake swarm in South Carolina has led the United States Geological Survey to issue an advisory about the chance of larger earthquakes in the future. The USGS defines an earthquake swarm as “a prolonged sequence of earthquakes that lacks any clear primary event or mainshock, in contrast to an […]
ELGIN, SC
News19 WLTX

Downtown Camden seeing a shift in business

CAMDEN, S.C. — Broad Street in Camden might look a little different than it did several months ago, as several shops have closed, new businesses are opening and renovations are taking place to historic buildings. Camden Main Street Manager Katharine Spadacenta says it's not easy to watch some small...
CAMDEN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy