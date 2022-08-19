Read full article on original website
Plans advance to bring new state-run veterans nursing home in Horry County
CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — Plans are moving forward to bring a new state-run veterans nursing home to Horry County. County officials said this will probably take about five years. The county has already agreed to give land to the federal government to install the facility. Horry County director of veterans affairs Ronnie Elvis said multiple […]
Tuberculosis found at Florence health facility, DHEC says
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — At least one case of tuberculosis were found at a Florence health facility, according to a statement from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. DHEC said it couldn’t provide a specific number of cases, citing privacy reasons. The disease was found at Faith Healthcare Center on West Marion […]
4 Georgetown County schools again charging for meals after USDA waiver ends
GEORGETOWN — Students at four Georgetown County schools are once again being required to pay for their meals. Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, things are getting back to normal for the food service at Georgetown County School District. “Well, back to the new normal, or pre-pandemic normal,...
Horry County Board Bans CRT Despite It Not Being Taught in Classrooms
The school board approved the resolution 11-1 Monday night. Board Chairman Ken Richardson assured attendees that his vote wasn't political.
Nominee for SC gov. to speak at Seminar Brewing in Florence on Tuesday
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham and his running mate Tally Casey will be in the Pee Dee on Tuesday. Cunningham and Casey have planned a visit to Seminar Brewing in Florence to speak with supporters. During their “Rally with Joe and Tally”, they plan...
Georgetown County K9 gifted bullet-protective vest
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A Georgetown County Sherriff’s Office K9 deputy has new protective gear thanks to a national non-profit organization. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. recently gifted K9 Dukat a bullet and stab protective vest. Since its inception in 2009, the nonprofit has distributed more than 4,4740 vests to K9s of law enforcement and […]
Florence community pays respect to WWII veteran who had no living relatives
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– The Florence community came together on Monday to attend the funeral of a 98-year-old World War II veteran with no living relatives. John Dewitt Woodbury, who served in the US Navy, died earlier this month. According to his close friend June Yarborough, Woodbury had one point been under the watch of an […]
DHEC confirms rabid bat in Marion County; 1 person exposed
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The state’s health agency confirmed a rabid bat was found in Marion County. The Department of Health and Environmental Control said the bat was found on the ground last week near North Main and Harlee streets in Marion. The bat was submitted on...
SC Gov. hopeful Joe Cunningham stopped by ABC15, talks marijuana, abortion, no state tax
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Rep. and Governor hopeful Joe Cunningham spent an hour in Conway Tuesday, along with his running mate for Lt. Governor, Talley Parham Casey. The two stopped by our news station ahead of a speech in Florence, and spoke about legalizing marijuana, eliminating a...
Horry County school leaders OK resolution against teaching critical race theory
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical race theory will not be taught in Horry County schools after district leaders approved a resolution at Monday night’s board of education meeting. “I’m getting tired of explaining this,” Board of Education Chairman Ken Richardson said. “I don’t know how many different times I can tell people — we […]
Missing Florence woman found safe in Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence woman previously reported missing has been reunited with her family. Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was found in Myrtle Beach and is safe with her family. Family members told News13 it had been nearly a month since they had heard from […]
Horry County Schools looks for more teachers, deals with growth throughout district
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County school district is welcoming more than 300 new teachers this school year but is also still looking to fill 72 open teaching positions. Currently, 98% of teaching jobs in Horry County are covered, and the district said the other 2% of open...
SC principal found slain in car with suspect still inside, cops say
DILLON, S.C. — A South Carolina elementary school principal was shot to death early Sunday, and when police arrived, the suspected shooter remained inside her car. Kyle Randall Church, 31, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He remained Tuesday morning in the Dillon County Detention Center, where he was being held without bond.
Beach umbrellas can be dangerous and deadly. What’s being done to make beaches safer?
Two weeks ago, a 63-year-old Garden City woman was killed when she was impaled by an unsecured beach umbrella flying down the beach from in front of a local hotel. A police report from the Aug. 10 incident said an umbrella from in front of the Sea Watch Hotel “had been blown from the ground into the air” and tumbled “end over end” down the beach until it struck the woman in the torso shortly before 1 p.m. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Tried & true: Residents at Conway Senior Center give their best dating advice
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — We get it - dating coming out of the pandemic can be tough. Luckily, the seniors of HCCOA Conway Senior Center were able to share some advice on Facebook!. These tried and true methods come from a place of love and experience, so let's look...
‘She’s going to be missed very much’: Dillon County school community mourns the loss of its elementary school principal
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Dillon County elementary school is mourning the loss of its principal just a few days into the new school year. Dr. Wendy Cook, 54, died on Aug. 20. She was the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School and worked in the Dillon School District for 25 years.
12 students charged after school fight in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people. School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but […]
Horry County shelter takes in 34 adult dogs, 12 puppies after police investigation
Horry County police on Friday recovered 34 adult dogs and 12 puppies after another law enforcement agency told the department about multiple dogs being housed in poor conditions and without adequate food, housing and water on a property of Highway 905 near Conway, the Horry County Animal Care Center said in a Facebook post.
USGS issues rare earthquake advisory for South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (WNCN) — An ongoing earthquake swarm in South Carolina has led the United States Geological Survey to issue an advisory about the chance of larger earthquakes in the future. The USGS defines an earthquake swarm as “a prolonged sequence of earthquakes that lacks any clear primary event or mainshock, in contrast to an […]
Downtown Camden seeing a shift in business
CAMDEN, S.C. — Broad Street in Camden might look a little different than it did several months ago, as several shops have closed, new businesses are opening and renovations are taking place to historic buildings. Camden Main Street Manager Katharine Spadacenta says it's not easy to watch some small...
