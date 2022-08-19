Longtime Sussex County legislator and Millsboro farmer Richard Cordrey passed recently at the age of 88. Cordrey, a Democrat born and raised in Millsboro, was elected to the House of Representatives in 1970. After one term, he moved on to a Senate seat, where he served from 1972-96. During that time, he served as senate majority leader for two years and later president pro tempore for almost 20 years – the longest serving pro tem in Delaware and one of the longest in the nation.

MILLSBORO, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO