Frederick, MD

wfmd.com

Hagerstown Police Reported It Had Responded To Over 1,700 Calls For Service In A Week, Mayor Says Crime Is Not Up

Mayor Keller said drug use exists in any urban city in the country. Frederick, Md. (NS/DG) – In a Facebook post from Hagerstown Police on August 15, they said it had been a busy week for officers with over 1,700 calls for service that included shootings, attempted first degree murder, first degree assault, drug possession, and arrest warrants for homicide and robbery.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Frederick, MD
Frederick, MD
wfmd.com

Anniversaries This Week For Two Frederick Cold Cases

One is the body of a woman found in a steamer trunk 40 years ago this week. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A volunteer organization which assists families of missing persons is reminding Frederick County residents of two cold case anniversaries this week. The Maryland Missing Persons Network says the...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Police Chief: Frederick Not Seen Increases In Crime Following End Of COVID Lockdowns

He says the Department follows crime trends. Frederick, Md. (KM) – While some cities in the United States experienced increased crime as they opened up following COVID-19 lockdowns, that didn’t happen in Frederick city. “In Frederick, we’ve seen a 20% decrease from last year in robberies; a 5% in aggravated assault; and we’re also at a low point for our opioid overdoses,” say Police Chief Jason Lando.
FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Ranked 2nd Least Equitable School District in Maryland, According to Report

With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Maryland. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Maryland based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. Montgomery County came in ranked 23rd out of 24 districts in Maryland. The state of Maryland ranked as the 18th most equitable state overall.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Unlicensed assisted living home operators swept up in nursing home ‘dumping’ case

The operator of two unlicensed assisted living facilities was sentenced last week for felony theft following an investigation into nursing homes reportedly unlawfully discharging residents to unlicensed homes in the Baltimore area. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced last week that Troy Desante Brown was sentenced to a three-year suspended...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Father arrested for Nov. shooting death of 23-month-old Legend Wheeler in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD announced an arrest Tuesday in the November, 2021 shooting death of 23-month-old Legend Wheeler in Southeast, D.C. Officers found Wheeler with a gunshot wound in the River Heights Condominium complex in the 2300 block of Chester St. in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee. The child was taken to a hospital and died there.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

FCPS addresses school safety concerns

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — School just started one week ago, but there have already been two safety incidents at Frederick County Public Schools. One incident took place at Oakdale High School, where students were air-dropped several images suggesting a possible bomb threat. The other was at Urbana High School, where a young man […]
FREDERICK, MD
fox5dc.com

2 people stabbed at Metro Center station; trains delayed

WASHINGTON - A man is in critical condition after a double stabbing Tuesday at Metro Center on the 1200 block of G Street NW. A WMATA spokesman said a man and woman were injured "after an apparent verbal confrontation between the victims and the suspect on the platform." No arrests...
WASHINGTON, DC

