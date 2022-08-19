Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Skot the Idea Blends Hip-Hop And Electronic Music On New EP 3 to Thrive ThroughMusic NewsRockville, MD
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
wfmd.com
08_23_22 Frederick Mayor and Police Chief Join MNE
Frederick City Mayor Michael O’Connor and Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando joined Bob Miller and Ryan Hedrick. O’Connor and Lando discussed year-over-year crime trends in the city.
wfmd.com
Forming Foundation In Frederick County Max Well For Life Aims Bring Hope To Those Affected By Suicide
The foundation is being created by the father of Max Tyeryar who committed suicide this year. Frederick, Md. (NS) – A Frederick County man is honoring his 25-year-old son who tragically committed suicide this year. Wes Tyeryar, father of Max, is in the process of creating a foundation called Max Well For Life.
wfmd.com
Hagerstown Police Reported It Had Responded To Over 1,700 Calls For Service In A Week, Mayor Says Crime Is Not Up
Mayor Keller said drug use exists in any urban city in the country. Frederick, Md. (NS/DG) – In a Facebook post from Hagerstown Police on August 15, they said it had been a busy week for officers with over 1,700 calls for service that included shootings, attempted first degree murder, first degree assault, drug possession, and arrest warrants for homicide and robbery.
Md. winery’s appeal includes its dry wines, outdoor venue and central location
If you are putting together a list of quality Maryland wineries worth visiting, make sure you include Sugarloaf Mountain Vineyard in Dickerson. It’s about a 45-minute drive northwest of Washington D.C., and around an hour’s drive west of Baltimore. From Harrisburg, it’s a little more than an hour and a half ride south.
wfmd.com
Anniversaries This Week For Two Frederick Cold Cases
One is the body of a woman found in a steamer trunk 40 years ago this week. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A volunteer organization which assists families of missing persons is reminding Frederick County residents of two cold case anniversaries this week. The Maryland Missing Persons Network says the...
baltimorebrew.com
Breaking: Baltimore’s deputy mayor is temporarily suspended following an internal investigation
Sources say Ted Carter was found to have violated HR policy in handling personnel issues. Deputy Mayor Ted Carter has been temporarily suspended from his job following an internal HR investigation, The Brew has learned. Email correspondence, confirmed by sources, discloses that Carter was suspended from his $210,000 position for...
wfmd.com
Hagerstown Fire Department Mourns The Loss Of Deputy Fire Marshal
Hagerstown, Md. (NS) – The Hagerstown Fire Department has said Deputy Fire Marshal John “Stretch” Crist died. The Department said in a social media post on Tuesday that Crist died while off-duty. We will add more information as it becomes available.
bethesdamagazine.com
Republican primary winner turns down nomination for state Senate District 19 seat
A Derwood resident and member of the county’s Charter Review Commission will run for the state Senate District 19 seat after the winner of the Republican primary decided not to run in November. Raul Ayala of Rockville beat Anita M. Cox, of Derwood by 28 votes in the July...
'40 years later' | Woman found in steamer trunk in Gambrill Mountain still unknown
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from Dec. 2019 about DNA being used to help solve cold cases. A Frederick cold case is still working to put the puzzle pieces together after 40 years. The Maryland Missing Persons Network is hoping to bring justice to the case with the first step being identifying the victim.
wfmd.com
Police Chief: Frederick Not Seen Increases In Crime Following End Of COVID Lockdowns
He says the Department follows crime trends. Frederick, Md. (KM) – While some cities in the United States experienced increased crime as they opened up following COVID-19 lockdowns, that didn’t happen in Frederick city. “In Frederick, we’ve seen a 20% decrease from last year in robberies; a 5% in aggravated assault; and we’re also at a low point for our opioid overdoses,” say Police Chief Jason Lando.
foxbaltimore.com
SEE IT: 2 hospitalized after overturned tanker leads to hazmat spill in Carroll County, Md
CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a hazmat spill in Carroll County, Md. Tuesday. The spill was the result of a crash involving an overturned tanker. The incident happened on Ridge Road in Mount Airy, Maryland. The tanker was hauling home heating oil, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment.
FBI director is potential hurdle in relocating agency to the suburbs, Cardin says
As efforts to lure the FBI to the suburbs gain steam, the agency's director floats a compromise. The post FBI director is potential hurdle in relocating agency to the suburbs, Cardin says appeared first on Maryland Matters.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Ranked 2nd Least Equitable School District in Maryland, According to Report
With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Maryland. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Maryland based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. Montgomery County came in ranked 23rd out of 24 districts in Maryland. The state of Maryland ranked as the 18th most equitable state overall.
Current Teacher Shortages by County District
Keeping an eye on the latest numbers of teaching positions open by public school district, as we get updates.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Unlicensed assisted living home operators swept up in nursing home ‘dumping’ case
The operator of two unlicensed assisted living facilities was sentenced last week for felony theft following an investigation into nursing homes reportedly unlawfully discharging residents to unlicensed homes in the Baltimore area. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced last week that Troy Desante Brown was sentenced to a three-year suspended...
Is Larry Hogan trying to bury Dan Cox at the starting gate?
In radio interview, Maryland's governor questions GOP candidate's mental stability. The post Is Larry Hogan trying to bury Dan Cox at the starting gate? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
School Threat Leads To Senior Citizen Bus Pipe Bomb Claim In Frederick County: Sheriff
A second teen in Maryland is facing charges after being busted making bomb threats, this time on social media targeting a senior citizen bus, the Frederick County Sheriff advised. Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, officials said that a concerned citizen contacted the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office regarding...
WJLA
Father arrested for Nov. shooting death of 23-month-old Legend Wheeler in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD announced an arrest Tuesday in the November, 2021 shooting death of 23-month-old Legend Wheeler in Southeast, D.C. Officers found Wheeler with a gunshot wound in the River Heights Condominium complex in the 2300 block of Chester St. in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee. The child was taken to a hospital and died there.
FCPS addresses school safety concerns
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — School just started one week ago, but there have already been two safety incidents at Frederick County Public Schools. One incident took place at Oakdale High School, where students were air-dropped several images suggesting a possible bomb threat. The other was at Urbana High School, where a young man […]
fox5dc.com
2 people stabbed at Metro Center station; trains delayed
WASHINGTON - A man is in critical condition after a double stabbing Tuesday at Metro Center on the 1200 block of G Street NW. A WMATA spokesman said a man and woman were injured "after an apparent verbal confrontation between the victims and the suspect on the platform." No arrests...
