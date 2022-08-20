Tottenham v Wolves LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as Harry Kane heads Spurs to win

Harry Kane created Premier League history as his goal gave Tottenham a 1-0 win over Wolves. The England captain headed home in the second half to score for the 185th time in the Premier League – the most a player has scored for one club.

It took him above Sergio Aguero to fourth in the all-time list of scorers and it was his 250th in all competitions for Spurs , with Jimmy Greaves’ record of 266 surely under threat this season.

His goal, which was also Tottenham’s 1,000th at home in the Premier League, earned Spurs the win which extends their unbeaten start to the season.

Kane and partner in crime Son Heung-min both hit the woodwork in a much-improved second-half display. Wolves will perhaps feel hard done by as they were the better team in the opening 45 minutes with new record signing Matheus Nunes missing their best opportunity in the first half. Defeat leaves Bruno Lage’s side with just one point from their opening three games as they begin the season slowly again.

