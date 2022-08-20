Tottenham 1-0 Wolves: Premier League – as it happened

3.04pm BST

Match report: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Wolves

“Tottenham remain undefeated and remain underwhelming, but here Harry Kane’s second-half goal gave them all three points and a win that in tone and toughness felt like a comeback,” writes Jonathan Liew from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

2.59pm BST

Antonio Conte speaks ...

"The performacne at the end was good because I had to consider everything,” he tells BT Sport. “First of all the importance of the opponent because Wolverhampton, in the last week, I think they signed three important players. If you see their starting 11 today I think you have to be a bit scared because Wolverhampton with Nunes and Neves and Moutinho has one of the best midfields for this league. And also the three players in front … I think it’s a really good team.

“In the first half we struggled a bit against players with good quality but in the second half we had to suffer to win and not give them any chance to score. In the second half I can’t remember any great chances for Wolverhampton or any great save from Hugo but we crerated many chances to improve the final result.”

2.50pm BST

Matheus Nunes speaks: “I had good sensations and it was good to play my first game but the result wasn’t the best,” he tells the BBC. “In the first half, we had good chances to score and even in the second half it was balanced. They had more chances but that’s because we were more up the field trying to take a risk to score. The result is what it is.

On his first impressions of Wolves’ Portuguese enclave. “They have made me feel very welcome,” he says. “It’s just like being in Portugal because I have a lot of Portuguese team-mates. It feels very good but there’s still a lot of the championship to go. It’s only the third game and we have a lot to work on.”

2.40pm BST

Harry Kane speaks ...

“Credit to Wolves, they made it difficult for us,” he tells BT Sport. “In the second half we came out with intensity. We created chances and pressed better. We deserved the goal. We didn’t create too many chances after that but neither did they.”

On his 250th Tottenham goal, which also means he has scored more Premier League goals for one club than any other player: “It’s been a fantastic nine or 10 years in the Premier League,” he says. “Hopefully there’s many more years to go. I always love scoring but the most important thing is winning games. Credit to the boys, they dug deep. We need to start games better and we need to improve. But the sign of a good team is winning when you don’t play at your best.”

2.35pm BST

Spurs go top of the table. They have seven points from three games. Wolves, who have scored just six goals in their past 10 Premier League games, have taken just one point from the first nine available. They desperately need a goalscoring centre-forward and have a little over a week to find one.

2.30pm BST

A quick recap: Tottenham were poor in the first half; lethargic, lacking in ideas and unable to get control of midfield. However, they did go close to opening the scoring courtesy of a Harry Kane header just before the break. In the second half, they were unrecognisable, roaring out of the traps, getting Kulusevski, Kane and Son into the game, and after his side had hit the woodwork twice, it was the Englishman who broke the deadlock with a headed tap-in from a corner.

Wolves played some excellent football at times and dominated the first half, but their lack of a cutting edge has cost them at least a share of the points today. Daniel Podence and Matheus Nunes both snatched at first half chances, while Nunes also went close with a glancing header that bounced inches wide. It was a good debut for the club’s record signing and Bruno Lage will be able to take plenty of positives from this defeat.

2.25pm BST

Full time: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Wolves

Peep! Peep! Peeeeeeeeeeep! It’s all over at White Hart Lane, where a Tottenham Hotspur side of two halves have taken all three points. Desperate in the first 45 minutes, they ran out worthy winners courtesy of a Harry Kane goal that came in a much improved second half team performance.

2.23pm BST

90+3 min: Richarlison toe-pokes narrowly wide of the left upright after receiving the ball in the penalty area and being allowed to turn.

2.22pm BST

90+2 min: Matheus Nunes tries to pick out Jimenez with a ball from deep to the far post. “KEEPER!” roars Hugo Lloris, as he comes off his line to claim the ball.

2.20pm BST

90+1 min: Hwang tries a shot from distance but it’s blocked by Rodrigo Bentancur.

2.19pm BST

90 min: Wolves corner. Ruben Neves tries to pick out Max Kilman but his delivery is too high.

2.18pm BST

89 min: Emerson Royal goes to ground with a bloodcurdling scream after shipping an attempted Hwang cross in the swingers from point-blank range. Oof! That’s a sore one. #thoughtsandprayers

2.16pm BST

88 min: There’s a break in play as Hojbjerg receives treatment for an injury.

2.15pm BST

86 min: Tottenham substitution: Dejan Kulusevski, who has been outstanding in this second half after a dreadful first 45 minutes, makes way for Yves Bissouma.

2.14pm BST

85 min: Ruben Neves’ inswinger is headed clear by Eric Dier.

2.14pm BST

84 min: Jonny sends a cross to the far post, where Leander Dendoncker wins a corner off Emerson Royal.

2.12pm BST

83 min: Richarlison nutmegs Nathan Collins to cut in from the left, advances into the Wolves penalty area and tries to shift the ball on to his right foot before shooting. Ruben Neves slides in with a decisive, beautifully timed tackle.

2.11pm BST

82 min: Hwang sends a cross from the left into the Spurs penalty area. Eric Dier stoops to head clear.

2.10pm BST

81 min: Wolves substitution: Hwang Hee-chan on for Goncalo Guedes.

2.09pm BST

79 min: Excellent play from Raul Jiminez, who bamboozles Eric Dier, dribbles inside the Spurs penalty area and tries to tee up Leandro Dendoncker. The Belgian is too slow to react and a good chance goes begging.

2.07pm BST

78 min: Kulusevski sends an excellent cross towards Harry Kane at the far post but Jonny gets tight on the striker and beats him to the header. Good defending.

2.06pm BST

76 min: Sessegnon is tasked with getting to grips with Adama Traore, whose muscular arms are baby-oiled up in the customary style and glistening in the afternoon sun.

2.04pm BST

74 min: Tottenham Hotspur double-substitution: Richarlison and Ryan Sessegnon on for Son and Perisic.

2.02pm BST

73 min: Neves tries to get the ball around the outside of the wall and inside the upright but sends it fizzing inches wide.

2.01pm BST

72 min: Semedo has a shot from long range blocked, then Son is penalised for a foul on Ruben Neves. Free-kick for Wolves in a dangerous position just outside the Tottenham penalty area.

2.00pm BST

71 min: Wolves double-substitution: Adama Traore and Nelson Semedo for Pedro Neto and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

1.58pm BST

69 min: Tottenham corner. Son sends the ball deep and Jose Sa punches clear on the edge of his six-yard box.

1.57pm BST

69 min: Collins was booked, along with Kane.

1.57pm BST

67 min: Ruben Neves fouls Kane, who has a little go back. Neves throws himself to the floor theatrically and in the ensuing hoopla I think Nathan Collins gets booked. SImon Hooper had his yellow card in his hand but I’m not sure if he actually brandished it.

1.55pm BST

65 min: Spurs had a corner. The delivery to the near post wasn’t great but Ivan Perisic flicked the ball across the face of goal from the near post. Having given his marker the slip, Kane’s task couldn’t have been simpler.

Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the breakthrough goal. Photograph: Ian Kington/AFP/Getty Images

1.53pm BST

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Wolves (Kane 64)

Spurs lead! Harry Kane heads home his 250th goal for Tottenham.

Harry Kane gives Spurs the lead. Photograph: Michael Zemanek/REX/Shutterstock

1.52pm BST

62 min: Son hits the outside of the post with a shot from a tight angle.

1.51pm BST

61 min: Kulsevski tees up Kane, who is up in support on a counter-attack. His shot is blocked by the impressive Nathan Collins.

1.50pm BST

59 min: Tottenham corner, a Royal cross going out of play off Ait-Nouri. They take is short, work the ball into the Wolves penalty area and there’s an unsuccessful appeal for a Nathan Collins handball. Wolves scorch upfield on the break with Jonny on the ball but Spurs get enough bodies back to defend.

1.48pm BST

56 min: Wolves double-substitution: Raul Jiminez and Leander Dendoncker on for Joao Moutinho and Daniel Podence. For the first time this season, if I am not mistaken, Wolves have an out and out centre-forward on the pitch.

1.46pm BST

54 min: A quickly taken free-kick from Harry Kane almost puts Son in behind but Nathan Collins is on hand to dig his team out of trouble. Rayan Ait-Nouri was booked for a foul on Kulusevski that led to the free-kick.

1.44pm BST

53 min: Wolves finally get on the ball, perhaps shell-shocked by Tottenham’s intensity at the startr of this half. Ait-Nouri cuts inside the Spurs penalty area but indecision costs him and he ends up gifting a cross-cum-shot to Lloris.

1.41pm BST

52 min: That couldn’t have been closer. Kane got in front of his man in the Wolves penalty area to get on the end of a cross but steered his powerful header against the woodwork.

Harry Kane with a headed effort. Photograph: George Tewkesbury/PPAUK/Shutterstock

1.39pm BST

51 min: Harry Kane smashes the ball against the bar!

1.39pm BST

50 min: A Kane cross into the Wolves penalty area is headed wide of the far corner by Son, who got too much purchase on the ball as he tried to glance it home. This is much better from Spurs, who have started the second half in the ascendency.

1.37pm BST

48 min: Ivan Perisic sends in another inswinger. Completely unmarked in the Wolves penalty area, Davinson Sanchez somehow doesn’t get his head to the ball with the goal gaping. It was on a plate for him!

1.36pm BST

47 min: An excellent Perisic cross, dug out from the byline, is put out for another corner by Ait-Nouri.

1.35pm BST

47 min: Perisic sends the ball into the mixer, where Nathan Collins heads clear for Wolves.

1.34pm BST

46 min: Max Kilmnan blocks an attempted Son cross and Spurs have a corner.

1.34pm BST

Second half: Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 Wolves

46 min: Play resumes with Wolves on the ball and no changes in personnel on either side. Yet.

1.24pm BST

1.22pm BST

Half-time: Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 Wolves

Peep! The players walk off with the deadlock unbroken but there’s no doubt which manager will be happiest. Spurs have been weirdly lethargic and uninspired, while Wolves have dominated in most areas. Both sides have had a good chance or two, with new boy Nunes going close for Wolves. Almost anonymous in this first half, Harry Kane popped up with an excellent header towards the end but was denied by Jose Sa.

1.18pm BST

45+3 min: Nunes connects with a pull-back from the byline to win a corner for his side after a mistake at the back by Davinson Sanchez. Nothing comes from the set-piece and it’s half-time.

1.17pm BST

45+2 min: Spurs continue to apply pressure but an Emerson Royal cross into the Wolves penalty area is headed clear by Jonny.

1.16pm BST

45 min: Perhaps mindful of the ferocious bollocking they are about to get from Antonio Conte in the dressing room, Spurs seem to have sparked briefly into life. It’s about time.

Antonio Conte warms up his vocal chords for his half-time teamtalk. Photograph: Frank Augstein/AP

1.15pm BST

44 min: Hojbjerg is fouled by Ruben Neves near the centre-circle. Spurs get forward and Jose Sa is forced to claw a Harry Kane header out for a corner. Perisic was the provider from the left wing.

A rare moment of action for the Wolves ‘keeper. Photograph: Frank Augstein/AP

1.13pm BST

42 min: Ruben Neves picks out Matheus Nunes with a wonderful dink from the edge of the penalty area. WIth Lloris beaten, the record signing’s glancing header bounces agonisingly wide of the far post.

1.11pm BST

41 min: Now Harry Kane is disposssessed by Ait-Nouri, allowing Wolves to gallop upfield again. There are appeals for a foul but it looked a fine challenge to me. Kane, Son and Kulusevski are having a collective shocker in this first half.

1.10pm BST

40 min: Not having one of his better games, it was Son who gifted Wolves possession in the build-up to that last chance. Richarlison will be watching with interest from the bench.

1.09pm BST

39 min: Gonzalo Guedes hits a feeble shot straight at Lloris after being played in behind by Daniel Podence. Davinson Sanchez was on the striker’s case, forcing him to rush his effort.

1.07pm BST

37 min: Son’s delivery gets an unwitting near post flick on from Max Kilman but the ball doesn’t bounce kindly for Kane, who was lurking at the near post. Wolves are awarded a goal kick, when it should have been another corner for Spurs.

1.06pm BST

35 min: Spurs advance upfield at pace with Son on the ball. He picks out Ivan Perisic who wins a corner off Nunes.

1.05pm BST

34 min: Daniel Podence snatches at a shot after the ball breaks his way in the penalty area after a shot ricocheted off Emerson Royal. His rushed effort goes wide and an excellent chance goes to waste.

1.03pm BST

33 min: Much like in their game against Chelsea, Tottenham don’t seem quite “on it” today. Their front three can’t get into the game at all.

1.02pm BST

32 min: ANother free-kick for Wolves about 35 yards from the Tottenham goal. The ball’s clipped into the penalty area, where Matheus Nunes sends a weak header harmlessly wide.

1.01pm BST

28 min: More keep-ball from Wolves, who are frustrating their hosts. You can hear the home fans getting restless. Wolves win a free-kick off the back of a Kulusevski shove on Guedes on the left flank, close to his own penalty area. The dead ball is fired straight into the arms of Hugo Lloris.

12.57pm BST

26 min: A spell of sustained possession for Wolves ends with Ait-Nouri being dispossessed by Emerson Royal and Dejan Kulusevski on the left side of the Tottenham penalty area. He couldn’t find room to swing a cross in, so tried to wriggle between the two Spurs players instead.

12.54pm BST

24 min: Royal is passed fit to continue and play resumes with Spurs on the ball halfway inside their own half.

12.53pm BST

22 min: There’s something of a lull, during which both sides surrender possession cheaply on more than one occasion. Now Emerson Royal goes down injured and needs treatment. Cue: an impromptu drinks break.

12.51pm BST

19 min: Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri sends a cross into the Tottenham penalty area but it’s cleared. The ball drops to Ruben Neves, whose shot from distance fizzes wide.

12.48pm BST

19 min: Spurs win their first corner of the game but Wolves clear the inswinger.

12.48pm BST

17 min: Kulusevski and Royal link up down the right-wing for Spurs, with the former pulling the ball back towards Rodrigo Bentancur on the edge of the Wolves penalty area. It’s hacked clear unceremoniously.

12.46pm BST

16 min: There hasn’t been much in the way of chances for either side but this has been a very absorbing, entertaining game so far. The two sides look quite evenly matched.

12.45pm BST

13 min: The referee stops play so Pedro Neto can get treatment for a bang on the head sustained in his own penalty area after a collision with Ben Davies. Neto is fine and Tottenham’s supporters are not happy at seeing what they believed to be a promising attack shut down by concussion protocol.

12.43pm BST

12 min: Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg is booked for a tug on Guedes near the halfway line. The Wolves man was threatening to run in behind the Spurs defence, on to a good ball around the corner from Daniel Podence.

12.41pm BST

11 min: Spurs give the ball away in midfield, allowing Goncalo Guedes to scurry upfield and unleash a shot. His effort is wide but Lloris had it covered.

Goncalo Guedes has a pop at goal. Photograph: Frank Augstein/AP

12.40pm BST

10 min: Son takes the free-kick and it’s unspeakably terrible. He sends the ball wide of the near post and into the side-netting.

12.39pm BST

9 min: Needlessly and clumsily, Collins fouls Son down by the corner flag. Free-kick for Spurs.

12.38pm BST

9 min: Wolves newbie Matheus Nunes goes down injured but is quickly back on his feet.

12.38pm BST

7 min: From the corner, the ball breaks to Ruben Neves. His dipping shot fails to trouble Hugo Lloris, who saves comfortably.

12.36pm BST

6 min: Goncalo Guedes is picked out by Moutinho in the Spurs penalty area but his shot towards goal is put out for a corner by Davinson Sanchez.

12.35pm BST

5 min: Jose Sa hits a goal-kick long and Eric Dier sends it back upfield with a meaty header. No chances for either side so far.

12.34pm BST

3 min: Spurs play the ball out from the back with the Wolves for4rwards standing off them. Davies plays a long pass toweards Harry Kane, whose first touch from the edge of the penalty area sends the ball rolling wide, with the Spurs striker’s sprint to the byline being tracked by Collins.

12.32pm BST

2 min: Wolves go forward. Jonny plays the ball wide to Pedro Neto on the right touchline. His cross is cleared by Ben Davies at the near post.

12.31pm BST

1 min: Heung-min Son tries to wriggle through the centre with the ball at his feet but is disposssessed. Nathan Collins cleans up at the back for Wolves.

12.30pm BST

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolves is go ...

1 min: Tottenham Hotspur get the ball rolling in perfect conditions for a game of football.

12.27pm BST

Not long now: Referee Simon Hooper and his match officials lead out the two sets of players on a sunny afternoon at White Hart Lane. Kick-off is just a few pre-match handshakes, a coin-toss and a shrill blast of the whistle away.

12.18pm BST

Antonio Conte: Despite being shown a red card for his post-match set-to with Thomas Tuchel last Sunday, the Tottenham manager will be allowed to take his place in the dug-out today. He was handed a £15,000 fine for his part in the kerfuffle, while Tuchel was given a one-match ban and a £35,000 fine.

“These sanctions are subject to appeal, and Thomas Tuchel’s one-match touchline ban has been suspended temporarily pending the independent regulatory commission’s written reasons for its decision that will be made available in due course,” droned a statement from on high.

12.15pm BST

Pre-match prediction: While I can’t quite figure out how exactly they’re going to line-up, I fancy Wolves to take something from, or possibly even win this game. There, I’ve said it. Expect a 4-0 win for Spurs.

12.12pm BST

Heung-min Son waves to the crowd ahead of this afternoon’s ding-dong at White Hart Lane. Photograph: James Williamson/AMA/Getty Images

12.10pm BST

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg warms up. Photograph: Tottenham Hotspur FC/Getty Images

11.40am BST

Those teams: With two appearances in the Portuguese league behind him already this season, Matheus Nunes is drafted straight into the Wolves starting line-up, while Goncalo Guedes makes his first start for the club. Joao Moutinho returns from injury to a side whose front six are all Portugal internationals.

As expected, Ivan Perisic comes in to play left wing-back in place of Ryan Sessegnon, a position he played for Inter throughout the last Serie A season. With Cristian Romero sidelined, Davinson Sanchez gets the nod ahead of Clement Lenglet and Japhet Tanganga in the back three.

Inside the away dressing-room at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Photograph: Jack Thomas/WWFC/Wolves/Getty Images

11.35am BST

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolves line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Subs: Doherty, Richarlison, Gil Salvatierra, Sessegnon, Forster, Tanganga, Lucas Moura, Lenglet, Bissouma.

Wolves: Jose Sa, Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Ait Nouri, Neves, Matheus Luiz, Daniel Podence, Joao Moutinho, Pedro Neto, Goncalo Guedes.

Subs: Jimenez, Hwang, Sarkic, Boly, Nelson Semedo, Gomes, Dendoncker, Traore, Cundle.

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)

11.32am BST

11.31am BST

11.27am BST

Wolves record signing Matheus Nunes rocks up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Photograph: Jack Thomas/WWFC/Wolves/Getty Images

11.25am BST

Today’s match officials

Referee: Simon Hooper.

Assistants: Adrian Holmes and Mark Scholes.

Fourth official: Robert Jones.

VAR: Lee Mason.

Simon Hooper is in charge of maintaining the very best of order during today’s match. Photograph: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

11.25am BST

Early team news

Wolves fans are understandably beside themselves with excitement after seeing their club pull off quite the coup by signing the outstanding midfielder Matheus Nunes from Portuguese side Sporting and the 23-year-old could start today despite having spent just two days training with his new teammates. Having come off the bench last weekend, Gonçalo Guedes could make his full debut in place of Hwang Hee-chan. Chiquinho and Raul Jimenez are both sidelined, while Adama Traore is reported to be available for selection after a spell out.

Tottenham Hotspur have lost central defender Cristian Romero to ainjury, so one of Clement Lenglet, Davinson Sanchez or Japhet Tanganga will be drafted in to partner Ben Davies and Eric Dier in their back three. Following his impressive run-out against Chelsea, Ivan Perisic is likely to start in place of Ryan Sessegnon but Richarlison may have to settle for a place on the bench once again.

It’s Tottenham v Wolves at White Hart Lane 2.0. Photograph: John Walton/PA

11.25am BST

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur v Wolves

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the venue for the first of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures, with Spurs hosting a Wolves side looking for their first win of the season. Despite not performing anywhere near their best, Spurs showed resilience in rescuing a point against Chelsea last weekend, while Wolves were held at home by Fulham to make it nine consecutive Premier League games without a win for Bruno Lage’s side. Kick-off in north London is at 12.30pm (BST) but stay tuned in the meantime for team news and build-up.