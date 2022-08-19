Read full article on original website
Apple's fall iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 event is on September 7
Apple has confirmed it will be holding its first annual fall special event on September 7, with the "Far Out" event expected to be the launch venue for theiPhone 14, as well as the Apple Watch Series 8.
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
Serena Shades review, testing the Pela Lomi, & more on HomeKit Insider
This week on the HomeKit Insider podcast, your hosts review the new architectural honeycomb Serena Shades, test the Lomi, and talk about a new air purifier coming to market. Our biggest story from the past seven days has been the architectural honeycomb shades from Lutron-owned Serena Shades. They pair with Lutron's Smart Bridge to allow easy HomeKit control of your window coverings.
Tinder parent company files antitrust lawsuit against Apple in India
Match Group, owner of popular dating app Tinder, is the latest company to file an antitrust case against Apple to protest the "excessive" 30% fee for publishing in the App Store.
Twitter's last security chief blasts service over 'grossly negligent' security
Peiter Zatko, Twitter's former head of security, is lighting the social media service on fire with claims that not only did the company deceive regulators, but it is putting its users in danger with lackluster security. Filed in July with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Department of Justice, and the...
These features won't be in the release of iOS 16
It's been a rocky road to the iOS 16 launch. Here are the high-profile features that aren't going to debut in the initial release of Apple's upcoming operating system.
What Apple learned from skeuomorphism and why it still matters
Apple's focus on skeumorphism changed a decade ago iniOS 7. Here's why Apple started and stopped using it, how it evolved, and why it's still important to interface design.
M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air added to Apple Self Repair Program
After launching the Self Repair Program for iPhones earlier in 2022, Apple has now added the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro to the list of devices eligible for the program -- but not versions with the M2 processor. Starting on August 23, Apple's MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with M1...
Design the iPhone 14 of your dreams — or your nightmares — with this site
A developer has created a website enabling anyone to produce a render of what theiPhone 14 could look like, or at least how they want it to look.
iPhone 13 sales still looking robust even ahead of new iPhone launch
Just weeks before a new iPhone launches, carrier sales data suggests that fewer people are waiting for Apple's September event to update and doing it now instead, compared to past cycles. In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee takes a look at Wave7 Research...
Apple's 10th-gen iPad rumored to shift FaceTime HD camera to the side
A sketchy rumor claims the 10th-generation iPad could gain two big changes, with Touch ID migrating to a side button while the FaceTime HD camera could move to another side of the display. Apple is rumored to be preparing updates to its iPad lineup in October, including its entry-level model....
Apple Store union distributes job surveys in preparation for negotiations
The union at an Apple Store in Towson, Maryland recently distributed surveys to union members as it prepares to kick off the bargaining process with Apple.
Apple introduces seventh iOS 16 and first iPadOS 16.1 developer betas
Apple has provided developer testers with the seventh beta of iOS 16 and first beta of iPadOS 16.1, as the expected fall releases draw nearer. The newest builds can be downloaded via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled in the test program, or via an over-the-air update on devices running the beta software. Public betas typically arrive within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Original sealed in plastic iPhone commands $35K at auction
A recent Apple hardware sale didn't just generate big money for an original Apple I board. At the same auction, a new and sealed first-generation iPhone also sold for over $35,000. The items were part of RR Auction's "Apple, Jobs, and Computer Hardware" auction. That same auction featured a rare...
