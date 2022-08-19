Free agent Tacko Fall is signing a one-year contract to play in China with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic. After going undrafted in 2019 out of Central Florida, the 7-foot-6 center initially signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Celtics that was later converted to a two-way contract. He spent his first two professional seasons in Boston on two-way deals, appearing in 26 NBA games (6.5 MPG) with averages of 2.7 PPG and 2.6 RPG.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 HOUR AGO