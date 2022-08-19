Read full article on original website
waewradio.com
TN Speaker Cameron Sexton Appoints Crossville Residents Lee Houston And Rodney Brown To State Boards
Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton has appointed two Crossville residents to state boards. Rodney Brown, a second-generation marketer and successful small business owner at Deloy Brown Petroleum, will fill a vacancy on the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct. The 16-member Board investigates complaints against judges. Cumberland County Schools librarian Lee...
waewradio.com
AAA: TN Gas Prices Decline for 10th Consecutive Week
Tennessee gas prices fell, on average, nearly six cents over last week. This brings Tennessee into the 10th consecutive week of state gas price average declines, and the cheapest state average since February 28.The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.44 which is 55 cents less expensive than one month ago and 59 cents more than one year ago. Tennessee is now the 5th least expensive market in the nation.
