Tennessee gas prices fell, on average, nearly six cents over last week. This brings Tennessee into the 10th consecutive week of state gas price average declines, and the cheapest state average since February 28.The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.44 which is 55 cents less expensive than one month ago and 59 cents more than one year ago. Tennessee is now the 5th least expensive market in the nation.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO