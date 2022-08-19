Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Wins Highest Scoring Sheriff’s Office Award At 18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge

Read full article on original website
newstalk987.com
Monroe County Deputy Arrested For DUI While On Duty
A Monroe County Sheriff office deputy was arrested for DUI while responding to a call Sunday night. According to a release, Auxiliary Deputy Norm Renshaw responded to a call to assist Corporal Dakota Rinehart with an investigation of an accident. Renshaw preformed poorly on field sobriety tests and was arrested....
newstalk941.com
Cumberland Sheriff’s Office Searching For Missing Crossville Man
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office looking for a Crossville man missing since August 3rd. Cody Dearing was reported missing to the Sheriff’s Office on August 15th. According to a report from the office, Dearing told family members he was meeting up with someone but did not say who. Dearing...
newstalk941.com
Dunaway: Illegal Activity Present After Livingston PD Did Not Investigate Domestic Abuse Allegation
District Attorney Bryant Dunaway said he believes there was illegal activity after Livingston Police did not investigate a domestic assault allegation involving former Alderman Chris Speck. Dunaway sent a report from a TBI investigation to the Board of Aldermen in a letter on Monday. However, Dunaway said that because the...
WYSH AM 1380
THP: Roane wreck kills Clinton man
A Clinton man was killed Sunday night in a motorcycle accident in Roane County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that the crash happened at around 9:40 pm Sunday on Harriman Highway near Webster Road when 39-year-old Jason Hobbs had been headed west while riding a 2005 Suzuki GSX motorcycle. The THP’s preliminary report indicates that Hobbs, who was wearing a helmet, had been trying to negotiate a curve when he lost control of the bike, which collided with a road sign. He was thrown from the motorcycle and into a tree line, resulting in injuries that proved fatal.
indherald.com
Oneida woman charged with felony theft
ONEIDA | A 43-year-old woman has been charged with felony theft, after allegedly burglarizing a property on R.S. Marcum Road in West Oneida. Melissa Nelson, 43, of a Smith Road address, was apprehended by Oneida Police Department officers on Tuesday, Aug. 16, after allegedly committing a theft. According to a...
waewradio.com
TN Speaker Cameron Sexton Appoints Crossville Residents Lee Houston And Rodney Brown To State Boards
Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton has appointed two Crossville residents to state boards. Rodney Brown, a second-generation marketer and successful small business owner at Deloy Brown Petroleum, will fill a vacancy on the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct. The 16-member Board investigates complaints against judges. Cumberland County Schools librarian Lee...
WDEF
School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash this morning
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Hamilton County school bus was involved in a wreck Monday morning. It happened around 7:45 AM at Mountain View Road and Lee Highway in Ooltewah. Police say multiple vehicles were involved, but no one was taken to the hospital. Officers say there was damage on...
wvlt.tv
Murder-suicide investigation underway after 2 found shot, dead in Maryville fire
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were found dead inside a condo following a fire in Maryville early Saturday morning, according to the Maryville Police Department. Maryville Fire and Police Department crews responded to the Regal Tower, located at 453 Greenbelt Drive, at 2:38 a.m. on Aug. 20, according to police and fire chief Tony Crisp. Upon arrival, crews found fire and smoke coming from the sixth floor of the building.
Ohio man seriously injured by boat propeller on Norris Lake
An Ohio man was seriously injured after a boating accident on Norris Lake in Campbell County Friday, Aug. 20.
indherald.com
Funeral service held for Helenwood man killed in motorcycle accident
A funeral service was to have been conducted Sunday evening for a 33-year-old Helenwood man who was killed in a motorcycle accident in Huntsville Wednesday morning. Isaiah Orick, 33, was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27 and S.R. 63 in Huntsville at about 6 am Wednesday morning.
newstalk941.com
Former Jackson Co Drug Coalition Director Sentenced 15 Months
The former Jackson County Drug Prevention Coalition Executive Director sentenced to 15 months in prison for embezzlement. 51-year-old Patrick Martin allegedly embezzled $211,000 from the coalition while serving as director. Beginning in 2014, Martin used federal grant funding meant for drug free programs to instead purchase an automobile, pay personal bills, home renovations and other items.
Crossville man missing for nearly 3 weeks
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a man missing form Crossville since early August.
wvlt.tv
Crossville city manager rescinds resignation amid investigation
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crossville City Manager Greg Wood rescinded his resignation Friday, according to a letter obtained by WVLT News. Wood originally resigned on Aug. 11 amid an investigation into a procedural error that occurred when Wood ordered the closing of the Village Inn, a low-income housing complex. The complex was closed in July because of poor living conditions, according to city representatives. However, the procedural order mentioned meant the Village Inn was reopened less than a day later.
fox17.com
Former executive of drug prevention coalition in Tennessee sentenced for embezzling $200k
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An executive was sentenced to federal prison for embezzling more than $200,000 from the Community Prevention Coalition of Jackson County where he worked. Patrick Martin, 51, of Gainesboro, Tennessee, was sentenced Friday to 15 months in prison for embezzling approximately $211,000 from the Community Prevention...
Two injured in Oak Ridge crash, Oak Ridge Police report
The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday evening.
Investigation underway after man found dead in Oak Ridge home
Oak Ridge Police Department and the TBI are investigating an apparent homicide after police responded to a home on Thursday where they found a man dead inside.
wvlt.tv
Suspect at large following pursuit with Tennessee Highway Patrol
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect remains on the run following a police pursuit on I-75 Thursday, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers attempted to stop a 2012 Jeep Cherokee on I-75 for a traffic violation on Aug. 18. However, the driver, who has not been identified, continued to travel north on the interstate, officials said.
1450wlaf.com
One person airlifted following jet ski versus boat accident
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Officials say the call of a jet ski accident came in to Central Dispatch Saturday afternoon at 5:29pm. The Campbell County Rural Fire Service along with Campbell County EMS responded to the report of a jet ski versus boat accident near Sugar Hollow Marina on Norris Lake.
smithcountyinsider.com
Over 50 Smith County children need a home
The Department of Children’s Services is working to increase the number of Smith County foster families and desperately needs your help. There are approximately 57 children from Smith County currently in the foster care system. Sadly, when a child from Smith County enters foster care, they likely will be placed outside of their home community and away from everything they are familiar with due to the lack of families willing to open their hearts and homes to them. There are only 6 Smith County foster homes available to children at the present time. We need your help to increase that number to at least 25 families and are asking you to share this message with your friends and family.
newstalk941.com
Highlands Residential To Have Special Called Meeting Friday
Highlands Residential Services ready to begin construction of Cookeville’s new Hickory Valley development. Director of Operations Chris Cassetty said the board will discuss a resolution at a special call meeting Friday. “There are some very specific legal resolutions, wording that has to be passed for the tax credit syndication...
