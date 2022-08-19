Read full article on original website
Workers at 24 nursing homes, including several in eastern Pa., put in notice to strike
EASTON, Pa. - More money from the state was supposed to help, but it hasn't been the magic cure for two dozen nursing homes across the state. Workers put in their notice to strike and are demanding fair negotiations. Employees say they're overworked and underpaid, and that new state funds...
Rydal OB-GYN Exits the World after 34 Years of Bringing Babies into It
Dr. Thomas Force, longtime obstetrician and gynecologist at several area hospitals, has passed at the age of 90. Abraham Gutman covered the loss of the Rydal healthcare professional in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Force spend more than three decades welcoming newborns in hospitals in and around Northeast Phila. For 12 years,...
Swimming, other water activities suspended at central Pennsylvania park
Noting water conditions “susceptible to harmful algal blooms” in Pinchot Lake, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has suspended water activities in the 340-acre lake in Gifford Pinchot State Park near Lewisberry in York County. People, pets and wildlife can get sick when they come in...
Deadline to apply for COVID Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Lehigh County approaching
The COVID Emergency Rental Assistance Program is starting to wrap up in Lehigh County, but it's not too late to apply. In Lehigh County, you have until September 1 to apply for ERAP, as it's called, through Community Action of the Lehigh Valley. It's now limited to people who are...
New elementary school ready to open in Schuylkill County
FRIEDENSBURG, Pa. — Construction workers have been working all summer to transform the new and improved Blue Mountain Elementary West. Despite the active construction zone inside and outside, Superintendent David Helsel is confident the school will be ready to open next week. Just in time for the first day of school.
Northampton Area SD considers building new elementary school on Route 329
The Northampton Area School District may put up a new school. The district is considering building an elementary school in East Allen Township, off Route 329. The cost of a new school and an administration building, according to a preliminary estimate, would be $70.4 million. No decisions have been made yet by the district on new buildings or alternatives.
Experts warn of social media dangers after Dauphin County teen becomes victim of human trafficking
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — An 8-month human trafficking investigation by authorities across multiple states has led to the arrests of 7 people, including Neil Moore II and Jeniyah Lockhart-Tippins. Court documents show the New York couple met a 13-year-old Middletown girl through Instagram and offered to do her makeup. They...
Main Line Health Hospitals Are Top Performers in New Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Ratings
RADNOR, PA — Main Line Health announced that its acute care hospitals have been rated as top national performers in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) latest Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings, with Lankenau Medical Center, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Hospital all ranked in the highest tiers.
Work on Reading women’s shelter begins
A project to house women in need is underway in Reading after two years of COVID-19 pandemic delays. Elected leaders, representatives of churches and advocates for homeless women applauded the groundbreaking of LightHouse Women & Children’s Shelter. “Now, we talk about timing from a human perspective. We’re way off...
Pennsylvania places of worship prepare for mass shooters
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Houses of worship have been targets of mass shooters across the country and here in Pennsylvania. To arm themselves with more than prayers, faith leaders gathered in Harrisburg for training that most wished was unnecessary, but sadly, it is. “Unfortunately, even a church isn’t a safe haven anymore,” said Brad Bowers, […]
Students head back to school in central Pa.: photos
Students in the Derry Township School District returned to school today. The Hershey area students were one of three Dauphin County schools to welcome students back today, joining two Cumberland County schools that opened their doors to students today.
Even After Closing 2 Chesco Hospitals to Ensure Financial Stabilization, Tower Health’s Reserves Remain Low
Despite closing Brandywine and Jennersville Hospitals in Chester County in a bid to ensure financial stabilization within the company, Tower Health’s troubles remain significant, writes Harold Brubaker for the Philadelphia Inquirer. Anchored by Reading Hospital, Tower intends to sell the Chestnut Hill Hospital while keeping Phoenixville, Pottstown, and Reading...
Children 'Not Penetrated' During Hazing Among Reasons PA School District Didn't End Football
Disturbing details about sexual hazing have been released as a central Pennsylvania school district announces that they will not end the football season early. The Middletown Area school district began investigating a hazing that happened on August 11, 2022—only after a cellphone video film by high school football players was shared on social media.
Pennridge school board president addresses proposal to regionalize school board elections
The Pennridge School District Board of Directors on Monday night addressed a petition that calls for changing how members are elected. The petition, filed earlier this month in Bucks County Common Pleas Court, asks a judge to split Pennridge into three geographical voting districts requiring candidates to live in each district. The board currently has nine members, and under the proposal each district would elect three members. Currently Pennridge, like most Pennsylvania school districts, is an at-large school district.
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
6 – 501.111 Controlling Pests. Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility observed due to a dead rodent in the basement. August 11, 2022 | 209 N. Railroad Street, Palmyra, PA 17078. No violations found. Panaderia Y Reposteria Ceballos. August 12, 2022 | 381 N. 9th Street, Lebanon,...
Mayor Morán reacts to recent spike of shootings throughout the City
In the wake of several recent shootings in the City of Reading, Mayor Eddie Morán released a statement Monday addressing the subject. “This has been a trying week in the city due to the violence experienced nationwide. Our police department is still investigating the three incidents that occurred in the past week. So far, it appears that all of the incidents involve victims that the offenders targeted. But all violence, whether targeted or random, is unacceptable. No matter what the initial dispute, whether domestic related, drugs, gangs, or perceived disrespect, violence is no way to handle such situations and doesn’t solve anything.
York Coroner: ‘Shortcuts’ can kill; OSHA gives more details about Amazon and J&K Salvage deaths
Kevin Chambers says he never becomes jaded investigating workplace deaths, despite how many he investigates.
Nursing home staffers at 24 facilities in Pennsylvania vote to strike
Nursing home staffers are set to strike at 24 facilities across the state, including some in the Susquehanna Valley. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said workers voted to send strike notices to three of the biggest nursing home chains in the state. That includes Priority Healthcare, which operates facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster.
Former kindergarten teacher in Phillipsburg celebrates 100th birthday with town proclamation
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A Phillipsburg woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday. Joyce Sickels was surrounded by friends, family and some local leaders who helped her ring in the milestone with a proclamation. "Joyce Sickels for her many accomplishments, mostly for being an asset to the community and church," said...
Pottstown community still searching for answers nearly 3 months after deadly blast
For those who are lucky enough to still have a home near Hale Street in Pottstown, walking past the blast site is a painful memory every day. Justin Gibbs is still without a place to call his own.
