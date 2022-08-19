ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Reading, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton Area SD considers building new elementary school on Route 329

The Northampton Area School District may put up a new school. The district is considering building an elementary school in East Allen Township, off Route 329. The cost of a new school and an administration building, according to a preliminary estimate, would be $70.4 million. No decisions have been made yet by the district on new buildings or alternatives.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
WITF

Work on Reading women’s shelter begins

A project to house women in need is underway in Reading after two years of COVID-19 pandemic delays. Elected leaders, representatives of churches and advocates for homeless women applauded the groundbreaking of LightHouse Women & Children’s Shelter. “Now, we talk about timing from a human perspective. We’re way off...
READING, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania places of worship prepare for mass shooters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Houses of worship have been targets of mass shooters across the country and here in Pennsylvania. To arm themselves with more than prayers, faith leaders gathered in Harrisburg for training that most wished was unnecessary, but sadly, it is. “Unfortunately, even a church isn’t a safe haven anymore,” said Brad Bowers, […]
HARRISBURG, PA
VISTA.Today

Even After Closing 2 Chesco Hospitals to Ensure Financial Stabilization, Tower Health’s Reserves Remain Low

Despite closing Brandywine and Jennersville Hospitals in Chester County in a bid to ensure financial stabilization within the company, Tower Health’s troubles remain significant, writes Harold Brubaker for the Philadelphia Inquirer. Anchored by Reading Hospital, Tower intends to sell the Chestnut Hill Hospital while keeping Phoenixville, Pottstown, and Reading...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennridge school board president addresses proposal to regionalize school board elections

The Pennridge School District Board of Directors on Monday night addressed a petition that calls for changing how members are elected. The petition, filed earlier this month in Bucks County Common Pleas Court, asks a judge to split Pennridge into three geographical voting districts requiring candidates to live in each district. The board currently has nine members, and under the proposal each district would elect three members. Currently Pennridge, like most Pennsylvania school districts, is an at-large school district.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

6 – 501.111 Controlling Pests. Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility observed due to a dead rodent in the basement. August 11, 2022 | 209 N. Railroad Street, Palmyra, PA 17078. No violations found. Panaderia Y Reposteria Ceballos. August 12, 2022 | 381 N. 9th Street, Lebanon,...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

Mayor Morán reacts to recent spike of shootings throughout the City

In the wake of several recent shootings in the City of Reading, Mayor Eddie Morán released a statement Monday addressing the subject. “This has been a trying week in the city due to the violence experienced nationwide. Our police department is still investigating the three incidents that occurred in the past week. So far, it appears that all of the incidents involve victims that the offenders targeted. But all violence, whether targeted or random, is unacceptable. No matter what the initial dispute, whether domestic related, drugs, gangs, or perceived disrespect, violence is no way to handle such situations and doesn’t solve anything.
READING, PA
WGAL

Nursing home staffers at 24 facilities in Pennsylvania vote to strike

Nursing home staffers are set to strike at 24 facilities across the state, including some in the Susquehanna Valley. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said workers voted to send strike notices to three of the biggest nursing home chains in the state. That includes Priority Healthcare, which operates facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

