HAMMOND, La. – The No. 16/17 Southeastern Louisiana University football team enters the 2022 season expecting a team effort to carry the day up front on the defensive side. Garrett Crawford, John Graves III, Bryce Cage, Cherif Seye, Rodney Sopsher, Tainano Gaulua, Cullan Scott and Darrius Harry are among an experienced group of returners along the defensive line. The returning nucleus and the addition of several talented newcomers gives SLU plenty of options in the trenches.

HAMMOND, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO