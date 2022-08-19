ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

crescentcitysports.com

2022 SLU Football Preseason Position Report: Defensive Line

HAMMOND, La. – The No. 16/17 Southeastern Louisiana University football team enters the 2022 season expecting a team effort to carry the day up front on the defensive side. Garrett Crawford, John Graves III, Bryce Cage, Cherif Seye, Rodney Sopsher, Tainano Gaulua, Cullan Scott and Darrius Harry are among an experienced group of returners along the defensive line. The returning nucleus and the addition of several talented newcomers gives SLU plenty of options in the trenches.
HAMMOND, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Southeastern adds Mike Randle to men’s basketball coaching staff

HAMMOND, La. – Experienced junior college coach Mike Randle has joined the Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball coaching staff as an assistant coach, Lion head coach David Kiefer announced Monday. Randle’s hire is pending approval of the University of Louisiana System’s Board of Supervisors. “Coach Randle...
HAMMOND, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Dillard picked to win GCAC volleyball title

NEW ORLEANS – After winning the regular season title last year, the Dillard Lady Bleu Devils have been tipped to claim the 2022 Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) volleyball title, while Philander Smith College senior Lela Collier was named the league’s preseason player of the year. Dillard earned...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

