The following letter was sent to UConn Board of Trustees by Michael Grant, a candidate for State Representative, 133rd District, which includes Fairfield and Bridgeport. — I write to you today asking that you end the mandatory student COVID-19 vaccination policy and support an environment of choice for all current and future students. We should strive to treat all students as individuals with diverse moralities, thoughts, and beliefs. We should also empower them to assess their own personal risk and to make decisions in their own lives, without fear of exclusion or expulsion from our state’s great flagship university.

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO