Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Why An Acting Legend Left The Hollywood Spotlight For 10 Acres In Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts SayFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
This Farmhouse-Style Hotel Donated Handed out Meals During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Norwalk, CT
ctexaminer.com
A Noteworthy Moment on the Campaign Trail for Craig Fishbein
As this campaign season progresses, I am quite sure that, in addition to all the great discussions I have already had, I still will have many more. One such recent exchange was when I was walking down a road in a newer Wallingford development, accompanied by Patrick Birney, who is running for Wallingford Probate Judge, knocking on doors in preparation for November.
ctexaminer.com
Whole Foods Announces Plans for Old Saybrook Location
OLD SAYBROOK – Upscale supermarket chain Whole Foods signed a lease for a space in a shopping plaza at the corner of Spencer Plain and Boston Post roads, the development group that owns the property confirmed on Monday. Joe Pierik, vice president of retail leasing and acquisitions at Rhode...
ctexaminer.com
Alforno Owners ‘Excited’ But Unsure of Plans After Whole Foods Announcement
OLD SAYBROOK – Alforno Trattoria owner Ben Zemmel learned that his restaurant will likely share a plaza with Whole Foods on Monday by reading a story in CT Examiner. Zemmel said he is hopeful, but unsure of where his business will end up. The popular local restaurant opened in...
ctexaminer.com
Neighborhood Schools and State Rules on Racial Imbalance at Odds in Towns Across Connecticut
In May, Fairfield Board of Education Chair Christine Vitale told the state Board of Education that redistricting McKinley Elementary School to reduce a racial imbalance in the public schools could actually do the students there more harm than good. “We don’t view McKinley as the problem… it is our most...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ctexaminer.com
Addley Recommends Hiring a ‘Director of Mental Health’ for Darien Schools ‘as Quickly as we Possibly Can’
DARIEN — Superintendent Alan Addley has recommended that the school district hire a director of mental health “as quickly as we possibly can” to coordinate the district’s efforts toward a mental health curriculum for students and training for staff members. According to the job description, the...
ctexaminer.com
As Students Return to Classrooms, Connecticut’s Public Schools Report Widespread Job Openings
A statewide survey of Connecticut’s public schools by CT Examiner suggests numerous unfilled positions in city and suburban schools, rich and poor. Newington Public Schools are short 30 paraeducators. Newtown needs 17. Waterford has 15 openings. And Madison, 10. Clinton, East Lyme, Preston, Westbrook — all say that they are still looking for paraprofessionals – classroom assistants and staff trained to work one-on-one with students needing extra help – for a school year that will start in about two weeks.
ctexaminer.com
Groton Council Impatient with Unfinished Repairs at Branford Manor, Debates Tax Agreement
GROTON — On Tuesday night, members of the Town Council demanded that the owner of Branford Manor speed up the progress of mold remediation in the 442-unit, Section 8 apartment complex, especially so that families who have been living in hotels can move back to their homes before the school year starts.
ctexaminer.com
On the Trail: Battle for Independent Party Gets Heated, Stefanowski Warns of Legal Challenge
The morning after Rob Hotaling’s apparent razor-thin win on Tuesday over Republican Bob Stefanowski for the Independent Party’s nomination for Governor produced an array of reactions from those with a stake in the outcome. Stefanowski, who courted party members to try to win an Independent Party cross-endorsement to...
RELATED PEOPLE
ctexaminer.com
What is Stopping the Board of Trustees from Ending its Mandatory Student COVID Vaccination Policy?
The following letter was sent to UConn Board of Trustees by Michael Grant, a candidate for State Representative, 133rd District, which includes Fairfield and Bridgeport. — I write to you today asking that you end the mandatory student COVID-19 vaccination policy and support an environment of choice for all current and future students. We should strive to treat all students as individuals with diverse moralities, thoughts, and beliefs. We should also empower them to assess their own personal risk and to make decisions in their own lives, without fear of exclusion or expulsion from our state’s great flagship university.
