Norwalk, CT

A Noteworthy Moment on the Campaign Trail for Craig Fishbein

As this campaign season progresses, I am quite sure that, in addition to all the great discussions I have already had, I still will have many more. One such recent exchange was when I was walking down a road in a newer Wallingford development, accompanied by Patrick Birney, who is running for Wallingford Probate Judge, knocking on doors in preparation for November.
WALLINGFORD, CT
Whole Foods Announces Plans for Old Saybrook Location

OLD SAYBROOK – Upscale supermarket chain Whole Foods signed a lease for a space in a shopping plaza at the corner of Spencer Plain and Boston Post roads, the development group that owns the property confirmed on Monday. Joe Pierik, vice president of retail leasing and acquisitions at Rhode...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
As Students Return to Classrooms, Connecticut’s Public Schools Report Widespread Job Openings

A statewide survey of Connecticut’s public schools by CT Examiner suggests numerous unfilled positions in city and suburban schools, rich and poor. Newington Public Schools are short 30 paraeducators. Newtown needs 17. Waterford has 15 openings. And Madison, 10. Clinton, East Lyme, Preston, Westbrook — all say that they are still looking for paraprofessionals – classroom assistants and staff trained to work one-on-one with students needing extra help – for a school year that will start in about two weeks.
What is Stopping the Board of Trustees from Ending its Mandatory Student COVID Vaccination Policy?

The following letter was sent to UConn Board of Trustees by Michael Grant, a candidate for State Representative, 133rd District, which includes Fairfield and Bridgeport. — I write to you today asking that you end the mandatory student COVID-19 vaccination policy and support an environment of choice for all current and future students. We should strive to treat all students as individuals with diverse moralities, thoughts, and beliefs. We should also empower them to assess their own personal risk and to make decisions in their own lives, without fear of exclusion or expulsion from our state’s great flagship university.
