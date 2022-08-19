Read full article on original website
Grand Opening of The Old Spaghetti Factory happening in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Old Spaghetti Factory will host its grand opening at 4 p.m. Monday, August 22. The new restaurant is located at 3101 New Center Point, which is near the area of North Powers Boulevard and South Carefree Circle, also in the former location of the Fox & Hound. The Old Spaghetti Factory […]
Celebrate Halloween with the El Paso County Coroner
COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly invites the community to join him for a night of spectacular spooky fun this Halloween season. The Coroner’s Halloween Ball was announced on Dr. Kelly’s official Facebook page on Monday. The ball will be held the Saturday before Halloween, October 29, at the Colorado Springs […]
150th Colorado State Fair: TikTok favorite Walker Hayes, mullet contest, sloppers, PRCA RAM Rodeo, Moo U guided tours, carnival and stunt dogs
The 2022 Colorado State Fair in Pueblo opens an all-new main entry gate on Friday to a packed 11-day schedule of music, fair food and fun joining the best from the state’s ranches and farms. It’s an active sesquicentennial time for the fair’s 150th year. Go to https://coloradostatefair.com/things-to-do/#plantrip for a daily schedule of events. Opening day highlights are PRCA Ram Rodeo and a concert by the Randy Rogers Band. But...
Colorado State Fair to kick off 150th season in Pueblo
PUEBLO — The Colorado State Fair will kick off its 150th season in Pueblo, beginning on Friday, August 26. The fairgrounds will be open to the public through Monday, September 5 (Labor Day). “The fair only comes around once a year, and this time we’re really amping up the fun and attractions. Our 150th celebration […]
fox5ny.com
Teen with rare, incurable disease becomes queen of own prom
PUEBLO, Colo. - Ever since she was a kid, 13-year-old Amaria Granger wanted to become a prom queen. But in February 2018, life dealt a devastating blow when she was diagnosed with Niemann Pick Disease Type C, a rare progressive genetic disorder characterized by an inability of the body to transport cholesterol and other fatty substances (lipids) inside of cells.
AT&T call center to host hiring event Wednesday
PUEBLO, Colo. — AT&T is hosting a hiring event in Pueblo on Wednesday, August 24 to help fill 90 call center positions. The hiring event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the AT&T call center in Pueblo, located at 101 South Main Street. For those interested in attending, you are asked to […]
KRDO
Dog owners raise concerns over pet crematorium in Colorado Springs, report ‘disturbing conditions’
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Losing a pet is never easy. For many, their dogs are part of the family. Figuring out what to do with their remains isn't easy either, and that's why many will turn to pet cremation services. Some pet owners, however, say those services have made losing their beloved dogs even worse.
Westcliffe Dome Home For Sale is a Rugged Colorado Hideaway
A geodesic dome home for sale in Westcliffe, Colorado is a rugged mountain retreat that's perfect for escaping the daily hustle and bustle. Take a virtual step inside and check out this unique Colorado home for sale.
A Colorado City is Top 25 in the Country for Thrift Shopping
The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though.
USA Boxing International Invitational to be hosted in Pueblo
Boxing fans get ready because the first USA Boxing International Invitational will take place in September.
Visitors flock to wastewater treatment plant for sunflowers, causing issues in Colorado town
The humble mountain city of Woodland Park is requesting that visitors are careful where they park as hoards swarm a wastewater treatment facility in search of the perfect sunflower photo op. Images of the facility posted online show a wave of bright yellow sunflowers covering a hillside, with the town...
[PHOTOS] Late-summer snowfall recorded atop Colorado peak
Let it snow! A light blanket of snow was seen accumulating on top of Pikes Peak on Sunday afternoon, by the City of Colorado Springs' Pikes Peak cameras. According to Mountain-Forecast.com, snowfall could continue through the night and into Monday afternoon. The photos below show the wintry scene playing out atop America's mountain: Reports of snow falling at mountain elevations in August is not necessarily abnormal in Colorado. In fact, widespread snowfall has been forecasted for several Colorado mountains this weekend including Mount of the Holy Cross, La Plata Peak, Mount Princeton, Mount Wilson, and Crestone Peak. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
KKTV
Blue-green reservoir found in Colorado Springs reservoir
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities says blue-green algae has been found at Pikeview Reservoir. The reservoir is in central Colorado Springs and part of the city’s water system. Utilities says humans and pets are prohibited from entering the water until further notice. It is still safe...
Colorado Springs Utilities asks customers to help pay other customers’ past due bills
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities currently reports $8,515,717 in past due bills - a significant increase from the reported total of $4,538,162 in Aug. 2019. The utility company is now encouraging customers to donate to Project COPE, the company's program and nonprofit aimed to help struggling customers pay their overdue bills. "We The post Colorado Springs Utilities asks customers to help pay other customers’ past due bills appeared first on KRDO.
Rocky Ford celebrate heritage with 145th Annual Watermelon Day
Watermelon Day celebrates the prized crop of the Lower Arkansas River Valley. The tradition began in 1878 when former governor George Swink gave away free melons to promote tourism in the community.
Colorado teen with rare disease gets a prom of her own
PUEBLO • It may be mid-August, but prom season was in full swing for Amaria Granger Thursday evening. Amaria, who will turn 14 later this month, has a rare neurodegenerative disorder called Niemann Pick C. The disease affects Amaria's ability to metabolize fat such as cholesterol and lipids within cells, causing them to malfunction and eventually die. The disease causes progressive loss of function of the nerves, brain and other organs. There is no known cure for Niemann Pick C, and it is fatal.
Riders raise scholarship money in honor of slain mariachi
Motorcycle riders from across the US gathered in Pueblo Saturday for the annual Isaiah Vialpando Memorial Vicla Run and Show.
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County August 16, 2022 Edition
Tommy Lee Graves, date of birth May 29, 1978 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of criminal mischief. Bond was $800. Samantha Kay Vinson, date of birth February 22, 1990 of Brighton, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for...
KKTV
WATCH: Suspected drunk driver smashes into Pueblo DMV
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver in Pueblo made a poor case for getting their license renewed when they careened into a DMV office over the weekend. The DMV tweeted surveillance video showing the dramatic collision. Police tell 11 News the driver fled the scene after wrecking but has since...
Man accused in Colorado crime spree given two PR bonds
Some of the state’s top law enforcement officers say an alleged crime spree that spanned more than 100 miles further demonstrates a lack of consequences for criminals in the court system.
