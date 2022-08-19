ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

KXRM

Celebrate Halloween with the El Paso County Coroner

COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly invites the community to join him for a night of spectacular spooky fun this Halloween season. The Coroner’s Halloween Ball was announced on Dr. Kelly’s official Facebook page on Monday. The ball will be held the Saturday before Halloween, October 29, at the Colorado Springs […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

150th Colorado State Fair: TikTok favorite Walker Hayes, mullet contest, sloppers, PRCA RAM Rodeo, Moo U guided tours, carnival and stunt dogs

The 2022 Colorado State Fair in Pueblo opens an all-new main entry gate on Friday to a packed 11-day schedule of music, fair food and fun joining the best from the state’s ranches and farms. It’s an active sesquicentennial time for the fair’s 150th year. Go to https://coloradostatefair.com/things-to-do/#plantrip for a daily schedule of events. Opening day highlights are PRCA Ram Rodeo and a concert by the Randy Rogers Band. But...
PUEBLO, CO
FOX31 Denver

Colorado State Fair to kick off 150th season in Pueblo

PUEBLO — The Colorado State Fair will kick off its 150th season in Pueblo, beginning on Friday, August 26. The fairgrounds will be open to the public through Monday, September 5 (Labor Day). “The fair only comes around once a year, and this time we’re really amping up the fun and attractions. Our 150th celebration […]
PUEBLO, CO
fox5ny.com

Teen with rare, incurable disease becomes queen of own prom

PUEBLO, Colo. - Ever since she was a kid, 13-year-old Amaria Granger wanted to become a prom queen. But in February 2018, life dealt a devastating blow when she was diagnosed with Niemann Pick Disease Type C, a rare progressive genetic disorder characterized by an inability of the body to transport cholesterol and other fatty substances (lipids) inside of cells.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

AT&T call center to host hiring event Wednesday

PUEBLO, Colo. — AT&T is hosting a hiring event in Pueblo on Wednesday, August 24 to help fill 90 call center positions. The hiring event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the AT&T call center in Pueblo, located at 101 South Main Street. For those interested in attending, you are asked to […]
PUEBLO, CO
95 Rock KKNN

A Colorado City is Top 25 in the Country for Thrift Shopping

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though.
COLORADO CITY, CO
OutThere Colorado

[PHOTOS] Late-summer snowfall recorded atop Colorado peak

Let it snow! A light blanket of snow was seen accumulating on top of Pikes Peak on Sunday afternoon, by the City of Colorado Springs' Pikes Peak cameras. According to Mountain-Forecast.com, snowfall could continue through the night and into Monday afternoon. The photos below show the wintry scene playing out atop America's mountain: Reports of snow falling at mountain elevations in August is not necessarily abnormal in Colorado. In fact, widespread snowfall has been forecasted for several Colorado mountains this weekend including Mount of the Holy Cross, La Plata Peak, Mount Princeton, Mount Wilson, and Crestone Peak. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Blue-green reservoir found in Colorado Springs reservoir

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities says blue-green algae has been found at Pikeview Reservoir. The reservoir is in central Colorado Springs and part of the city’s water system. Utilities says humans and pets are prohibited from entering the water until further notice. It is still safe...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Utilities asks customers to help pay other customers’ past due bills

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities currently reports $8,515,717 in past due bills - a significant increase from the reported total of $4,538,162 in Aug. 2019. The utility company is now encouraging customers to donate to Project COPE, the company's program and nonprofit aimed to help struggling customers pay their overdue bills. "We The post Colorado Springs Utilities asks customers to help pay other customers’ past due bills appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado teen with rare disease gets a prom of her own

PUEBLO • It may be mid-August, but prom season was in full swing for Amaria Granger Thursday evening. Amaria, who will turn 14 later this month, has a rare neurodegenerative disorder called Niemann Pick C. The disease affects Amaria's ability to metabolize fat such as cholesterol and lipids within cells, causing them to malfunction and eventually die. The disease causes progressive loss of function of the nerves, brain and other organs. There is no known cure for Niemann Pick C, and it is fatal.
PUEBLO, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County August 16, 2022 Edition

Tommy Lee Graves, date of birth May 29, 1978 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of criminal mischief. Bond was $800. Samantha Kay Vinson, date of birth February 22, 1990 of Brighton, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Suspected drunk driver smashes into Pueblo DMV

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver in Pueblo made a poor case for getting their license renewed when they careened into a DMV office over the weekend. The DMV tweeted surveillance video showing the dramatic collision. Police tell 11 News the driver fled the scene after wrecking but has since...
PUEBLO, CO

