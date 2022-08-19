Life expectancy dropped across the United States in 2020, but nowhere did it drop more than in New York. New data released on Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that life expectancy in New York fell from 80.7 years in 2019 to just 77.7 in 2020 — a three-year drop due primarily to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and “diseases of dispair” like drug overdoses. New York still has one of the higher life expectancies in the country, and experts have predicted that the state’s life expectancy will stablise or even rebound due...

HEALTH ・ 39 MINUTES AGO