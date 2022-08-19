Read full article on original website
Exclusive-AstraZeneca may not stay in vaccines, but CEO has no COVID regrets
LONDON (Reuters) -AstraZeneca may not stay in the vaccine business in the long run, its CEO told Reuters on Tuesday, showing how quickly fortunes have changed for the drugmaker that produced one of the first COVID-19 shots but has since lost out to rivals. Production delays, probes by regulators following rare cases of severe side effects and concerns about its relatively short shelf life compared with other shots have stymied adoption of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine.
New York leads US in drop in life expectancy
Life expectancy dropped across the United States in 2020, but nowhere did it drop more than in New York. New data released on Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that life expectancy in New York fell from 80.7 years in 2019 to just 77.7 in 2020 — a three-year drop due primarily to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and “diseases of dispair” like drug overdoses. New York still has one of the higher life expectancies in the country, and experts have predicted that the state’s life expectancy will stablise or even rebound due...
Oil slumps on fears over economic slowdown, stronger dollar
LONDON (Reuters) – Oil prices slumped on Monday as investors were concerned that aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes might weaken the global economy and fuel demand while a stronger dollar also weighed. Brent crude futures for October settlement fell $1.60, or 1.6%, to $95.12 a barrel by 0900 GMT.
