New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Michael Thomas is currently dealing with a “little bit of a hamstring.” (Nick Underhill on Twitter) Thomas was seeming to be doing well in training camp health wise, so this isn't exactly ideal just a few weeks before the opening game. After playing just seven games combined across his last two seasons, any sort of injury for Thomas at this point is not ideal. This will remain a situation to monitor for fantasy managers.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO