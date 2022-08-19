ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

There’s a Giant Potato Airbnb You Can Rent in Idaho

There are all kinds of interesting and unique places you can rent on Airbnb, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything quite like this before…. And it only makes sense that an Airbnb that’s shaped like a giant potato would be in Idaho, the state that is famous for that particular food.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Don’t Ever Say These Things to an Idahoan

There are things that you just don't say to locals of certain places. Every state and even city has things that are said, either in ignorance or to be irritating to locals. Idaho and Boise certainly has its fair share of comments, statements and things that should just not be said out loud.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Boise National Forest: Don’t Dam It

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-People enjoying the warm weather out in the Idaho forests are being reminded to not dam up natural flowing streams. In post on social media the U.S. Forest Service-Boise National Forest issued a reminder to people enjoying the many streams to not dam them and disrupt the natural flow. "Though it may seem harmless to create a mini-swimming pool near your campsite or local hang, these are actually detrimental the functioning of this water feature. These dams change the flow of the stream, affecting natural conditions for the wildlife calling it home," says the Forest Service. The best mindset to have while in the forest is to Leave No Trace and leave things as they are. The Forest Service noted that there are plenty of swimming holes around the state to enjoy without having to make your own. People who come across a man made dam can help by dismantling it carefully by starting from the top of the structure and work your way down. The method will help keep sediment from being disturbed that have settled behind the dam.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man run over by tractor in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — A Weiser man was killed after being run over by his tractor in Washington County, Monday evening. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a 911 call of a tractor-related accident involving a man near Olds Ferry and Pringle Road. Once on scene, deputies located the 58-year-old man in a cultivated field.
Idaho State Journal

Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply

As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished. In 2015, Idaho had the highest water usage per person in the nation with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day, according to a...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho8.com

3 new fires in Boise area

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE: Boise District BLM Fire and Aviation resources were able to make excellent progress in fire suppression efforts overnight and active fire spread has been stopped on all fires. Crews will continue to and mop up any remaining hot spots and will monitor throughout the day.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise mayor says city canceled Ammon Bundy campaign rally

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise canceled a campaign event planned by far-right anti government activist Ammon Bundy, who is a gubernatorial candidate, due to his track record of harassing Boise employees and doctors, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in a statement. The rally was planned for Sept....
multihousingnews.com

PCCP Provides $68M for Boise-Area Project

The 336-unit community has an estimated 2024 completion. Rockworth Cos., in a joint venture with Gasser Family, has received a $68 million senior loan from PCCP for the development of Village Apartments, a 336-unit multifamily community in Meridian, Idaho. Construction will begin in the second half of this year, with completion expected in fall 2024.
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho State Journal

A Meridian woman was forced out of her tiny home. She filed a lawsuit claiming the city's code is unconstitutional

Though she has a home, Chasidy Decker said she is facing homelessness because the city of Meridian has told her she can’t live in her tiny home on wheels because it is parked in a residential neighborhood. Decker and Robert Calacal have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city after Decker was forced out of her tiny home on Calacal’s property. Decker moved to Leisure Lane in Meridian, sharing...
MERIDIAN, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Legislature Special Session Issues That Can’t Be Ignored

Multiple media outlets have begun to speculate that the Idaho Legislature will return to Boise for a special session. You may wonder what would cause the state's part-time legislative body to call itself back into session. Is there a crisis that can't wait until after the November elections? Or when the new legislative session begins in January?
IDAHO STATE

