Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
deseret.com
70% of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, drop prices, most in nation. Utah, Colorado cities rank close behind
Pandemic “boomtowns” are again leading the nation with the largest share of sellers slashing their prices as the COVID-19-related housing frenzy hangover sets in. The West continues to be ground zero for that phenomena. Nearly 70% of homes for sale in Boise, Idaho, had a price drop in...
3 Major Airlines Axe Popular Nonstop Routes From Texas Airport
"There’s a supply-and-demand imbalance right now."
didyouknowfacts.com
There’s a Giant Potato Airbnb You Can Rent in Idaho
There are all kinds of interesting and unique places you can rent on Airbnb, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything quite like this before…. And it only makes sense that an Airbnb that’s shaped like a giant potato would be in Idaho, the state that is famous for that particular food.
Boise Has Extra Cops On Patrol. Here’s What They’re Looking For
One should always use caution while driving. Mostly because it keeps you and others safe on the road, and it'll prevent you from getting pulled over and possibly receiving a traffic citation (or worse). If you weren't abiding by that before, perhaps now would be a good time to start...
Don’t Ever Say These Things to an Idahoan
There are things that you just don't say to locals of certain places. Every state and even city has things that are said, either in ignorance or to be irritating to locals. Idaho and Boise certainly has its fair share of comments, statements and things that should just not be said out loud.
Idaho Fisherman Reels In Rare Species In Record Breaking Catch
Even the most skilled fishermen know that the sport can be a guessing game. You could spend all day on the water and strike out, and then the next day, in the same spot, in the same conditions you could break a record. You never want to give up. Take...
Boise National Forest: Don’t Dam It
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-People enjoying the warm weather out in the Idaho forests are being reminded to not dam up natural flowing streams. In post on social media the U.S. Forest Service-Boise National Forest issued a reminder to people enjoying the many streams to not dam them and disrupt the natural flow. "Though it may seem harmless to create a mini-swimming pool near your campsite or local hang, these are actually detrimental the functioning of this water feature. These dams change the flow of the stream, affecting natural conditions for the wildlife calling it home," says the Forest Service. The best mindset to have while in the forest is to Leave No Trace and leave things as they are. The Forest Service noted that there are plenty of swimming holes around the state to enjoy without having to make your own. People who come across a man made dam can help by dismantling it carefully by starting from the top of the structure and work your way down. The method will help keep sediment from being disturbed that have settled behind the dam.
New 'free-market think tank' to open in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho will get a new “free-market think tank” in October, but it’s promising not to engage in the tactics of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, the current Idaho group that’s used that descriptor. Ken Dey,...
Affordable Housing Reaches Mountain Home, Idaho
An old bus rests in a field outside downtown Mountain Home, Idaho. I snapped a picture and then posted it to my personal Facebook page and suggested it was affordable housing. I got some funny replies and some were simply sad. I’m actually quite serious about affordable housing. There are...
Man run over by tractor in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — A Weiser man was killed after being run over by his tractor in Washington County, Monday evening. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a 911 call of a tractor-related accident involving a man near Olds Ferry and Pringle Road. Once on scene, deputies located the 58-year-old man in a cultivated field.
Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates, U of I analysis finds
More than a quarter of Idaho’s growing 1.8 million population is new to the state, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data. The post Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates, U of I analysis finds appeared first on Local News 8.
KIVI-TV
City of Boise moves to buy building on Americana Blvd. to expand day shelter services
This article was originally written by Margaret Carmel for BoiseDev. The City of Boise is buying a building near Cooper Court to expand daytime services for the city’s homeless community. On Tuesday night, Boise City Council unanimously approved the purchase of the nearly 3,000-square-foot building that used to house...
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished. In 2015, Idaho had the highest water usage per person in the nation with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day, according to a...
Idaho8.com
3 new fires in Boise area
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE: Boise District BLM Fire and Aviation resources were able to make excellent progress in fire suppression efforts overnight and active fire spread has been stopped on all fires. Crews will continue to and mop up any remaining hot spots and will monitor throughout the day.
Boise mayor says city canceled Ammon Bundy campaign rally
BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise canceled a campaign event planned by far-right anti government activist Ammon Bundy, who is a gubernatorial candidate, due to his track record of harassing Boise employees and doctors, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in a statement. The rally was planned for Sept....
multihousingnews.com
PCCP Provides $68M for Boise-Area Project
The 336-unit community has an estimated 2024 completion. Rockworth Cos., in a joint venture with Gasser Family, has received a $68 million senior loan from PCCP for the development of Village Apartments, a 336-unit multifamily community in Meridian, Idaho. Construction will begin in the second half of this year, with completion expected in fall 2024.
Post Register
Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic: 'People from all over the country' come to event
CBS2 News Staff — CBS2 is proud to be the official TV home of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. We're teaming up with CapEd Credit Union and Townsquare Media for the event. It's something radio host Kevin Miller says people look forward to all year. "You know, it's...
A Meridian woman was forced out of her tiny home. She filed a lawsuit claiming the city's code is unconstitutional
Though she has a home, Chasidy Decker said she is facing homelessness because the city of Meridian has told her she can’t live in her tiny home on wheels because it is parked in a residential neighborhood. Decker and Robert Calacal have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city after Decker was forced out of her tiny home on Calacal’s property. Decker moved to Leisure Lane in Meridian, sharing...
Idaho Legislature Special Session Issues That Can’t Be Ignored
Multiple media outlets have begun to speculate that the Idaho Legislature will return to Boise for a special session. You may wonder what would cause the state's part-time legislative body to call itself back into session. Is there a crisis that can't wait until after the November elections? Or when the new legislative session begins in January?
