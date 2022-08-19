ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fortune

Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023

There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
Money

Here Are the 10 Hottest Housing Markets Now

Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. The Northeast is emerging as a hotspot for homebuyers looking for charm, fresh air and affordability...
Fortune

CEOs predicted that a recession would bring workers back to the office. The opposite seems to be happening

The number of workers who went into the office four or five days a week is lower now than at the beginning of the year, says a report from Basking.io. Bosses predicted—or perhaps desperately hoped—that the threat of a recession would give them the upper hand in their battle with employees to return to the office after months of hybrid and remote work. They wagered that an economic slowdown—and the layoffs that often accompany it—would make workers more desperate to keep their job and thus more willing to commute.
CNET

Grocery Shortages 2022: Products That May Be Hard to Find

If you're having a hard time finding products like baby formula, Sriracha sauce and tampons at the grocery store, you're not alone. The shortages are due to a complicated set of problems -- from the supply chain issues caused by the pandemic to the ongoing war in Ukraine. There's also the drought and high temperatures many countries are facing due to climate change. And it's unclear when the supply for these items will bulk back up.
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
US News and World Report

When Will the Housing Market Crash?

Any period of economic uncertainty can make a major financial decision, like buying a house, more stressful. Even times of economic confidence can seem like the perfect time for the bottom to fall out, and you don’t want your home to be collateral damage. “Buying a home is certainly...
