Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets — while 780 markets will go higher in 2023
Zillow cuts its forecast—again. This interactive map shows what's coming for your local housing market in 2023.
Lumber prices fall to a new low this year as reality sets in that the housing market is 'going back to normal'
Lumber prices continued their downtrend on Wednesday, falling 5% to a new 2022 low of $495 per thousand board feet. The sell-off came as homebuilders adjust to the new reality of a housing market that is "going back to normal." "The last couple years are going to be an outlier...
Housing Prices Are Expected to Drop in These Cities — Is Yours One of Them?
Housing prices could drop by as much as 10% in many U.S. cities, per Fortune, referencing a new report from Moody's Analytics. However, the dip won't represent a national home price correction,...
Is the ‘home price correction’ coming for your housing market? These interactive maps show Moody’s 2023 and 2024 forecasts￼￼
Moody's Analytics: These 231 housing markets are poised to see falling home prices in 2023.
Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023
There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
Here Are the 10 Hottest Housing Markets Now
Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. The Northeast is emerging as a hotspot for homebuyers looking for charm, fresh air and affordability...
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
Home prices are falling as homebuilders get put ‘on their a–‘
Homebuilders fear what six months about was unthinkable: oversupply
CEOs predicted that a recession would bring workers back to the office. The opposite seems to be happening
The number of workers who went into the office four or five days a week is lower now than at the beginning of the year, says a report from Basking.io. Bosses predicted—or perhaps desperately hoped—that the threat of a recession would give them the upper hand in their battle with employees to return to the office after months of hybrid and remote work. They wagered that an economic slowdown—and the layoffs that often accompany it—would make workers more desperate to keep their job and thus more willing to commute.
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Peloton.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max has slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
Here’s How Soon Grocery Prices Could Go Down, According to Experts
According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, global food prices have increased by 65% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic -- and haven risen by 12% this year since the...
The owner of Tide and Dawn has a warning about the economy
Here's another sign that the economy is slowing.
How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times
Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...
Grocery Shortages 2022: Products That May Be Hard to Find
If you're having a hard time finding products like baby formula, Sriracha sauce and tampons at the grocery store, you're not alone. The shortages are due to a complicated set of problems -- from the supply chain issues caused by the pandemic to the ongoing war in Ukraine. There's also the drought and high temperatures many countries are facing due to climate change. And it's unclear when the supply for these items will bulk back up.
Five Cities Where Home Prices Will Jump Highest in 2023: Analysis
Experts think the housing market is due for a home price correction in the next two years.
US could face its own winter energy crunch as gas production and storage lag while key export hub eyes restart
Natural gas stockpiles for winter are currently more than 10% below normal levels for this point in the year. Domestic gas output has fallen by 1 billion cubic feet per day from a peak of 98.7 billion earlier in August. US gas supplies could be further drained when the Freeport...
A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy
Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
When Will the Housing Market Crash?
Any period of economic uncertainty can make a major financial decision, like buying a house, more stressful. Even times of economic confidence can seem like the perfect time for the bottom to fall out, and you don’t want your home to be collateral damage. “Buying a home is certainly...
