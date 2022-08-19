Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Walmart cancels billions of dollars in orders to right-size inventory levels
Walmart Inc. said Tuesday that it has canceled billions of dollars in orders as part of a continued effort to align inventory levels with projected demand and to reduce its exposure to certain products that have fallen out of favor with budget-conscious consumers. The nation’s largest retailer (NYSE: WMT) said...
Target Cancels More Than $1.5 Billion Worth of Orders in Q2 As It Grapples With Excess Inventory
Target is the latest retailer to roll out aggressive measures to balance its inventory in the wake of excesses. The big-box retailer on Wednesday said it has reduced its “inventory exposure in discretionary categories” throughout Q2 by canceling more than $1.5 billion of orders in these categories and marking down products. In June, Target outlined a plan to “right-size” inventory for the balance of the year by unloading excess stock in the supply chain. Target said it had seen an unexpected sales slowdown in categories such as home, electronics, sporting goods and apparel as consumers spent most actively across essential categories like...
Why Ford's Latest Layoffs Require a Closer Look
The automaker is cutting down its employee count aggressively, but it doesn't mean the company is in trouble.
IGN
Cineworld Reassures That It Plans to Continue Operating 'Until and Following' Any Bankruptcy Filing
Cineworld, the owner of Regal Cinemas, has reassured that it plans to maintain operations "until and following" any potential bankruptcy filing as the company considers a Chapter 11 proceeding in the US. Following news last week that Cineworld is expected to file for bankruptcy, Deadline has shared a statement from...
CNBC
Signify Health stock surges 32% on reports Amazon is bidding for the company
Signify Health shares surged 32% on Monday. Amazon, CVS and UnitedHealth are reportedly vying to acquire the home health services provider. Shares of Signify Health skyrocketed 32% Monday on reports that Amazon is among the bidders for the home health services provider. Amazon, CVS and UnitedHealth Group are competing to...
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was Fined
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble
One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
CNET
Millions of Capital One Customers Are Eligible for $190 Million Settlement: Learn How to Claim It
In March 2019, more than 100 million Capital One banking customers had personal information exposed in a huge data breach. The payback for victims of that hack will soon arrive, as Capital One's proposed $190 million settlement is set to receive final approval in mere weeks. Plaintiffs in a class-action...
Sam's Club requires a membership to shop in its warehouses. Here are 9 ways around that rule.
Sam's Club membership costs $45 a year, but there are a few ways to make the most of the store's savings opportunities without paying for it.
Who owns Walmart? It's not China. A look at the biggest shareholders in the company.
Sam Walton founded Walmart in 1962 in Rogers, Arkansas. His family is still the majority shareholders, holding more than half of total shares.
Walmart is cutting prices of clothes and general merchandise to appeal to inflation-hit shoppers
Walmart is cutting the prices of clothing and general merchandise, it said Monday. This is because soaring food and fuel prices mean shoppers have less money to spend on other items. Stores are struggling to cope with excessive levels of inventory, Insider previously reported. Walmart is slashing the price of...
CNET
Walmart Plus Has a New Perk: Paramount Plus at No Extra Cost
Walmart on Monday said it's partnering with Paramount Global to offer a free Paramount Plus Essential subscription to all Walmart Plus members. The offer will start in September and will give Walmart Plus members access to shows such as 1883 and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, among other films and live sports.
More Than Half of Grocery Customers Would Delay Receiving a Delivery Order to Pay a Lower Fee
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- One of the most important reasons shoppers choose not to use a grocery delivery service is that they want to pay no more than necessary, which was tied with wanting to select their own produce according to new shopper behavior research from Mercatus, fielded June 30 through July 1, 2022. Specifically, customers’ desire to pay no more than necessary was directed squarely at delivery’s additional service-related costs, not the prices paid for the products online. The research also found that when given the choice, customers are much more likely to select a time slot later the same day, or even the next day, if that meant they could pay a lower delivery fee. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005036/en/ Omnichannel Shopper Behavior Report 2022, Vol 1, June 30-July 1, 2022. (n=1,847 U.S. adults, 18 years and older, who participate in the HH’s grocery shopping. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Karaoke Products Provider Singing Machine's Q1 Revenue Nearly Doubles
Singing Machine Company Inc MICS reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 92% year-on-year to $11.6 million versus $6.1 million last year. The company said it delivered over $11 million in karaoke products in the quarter despite a challenging retail environment. The gross profit for the quarter doubled to $3.2 million,...
Truth About Cars
Ford Cutting 3,000 Jobs in America, Canada, and India
The scissors have been busy at the Glass House, reportedly cutting 2,000 salaried and 1,000 agency jobs as it seeks to bolster profitability. Affected employees will be informed this week, said spokespeople, and we have the internal memo after the jump. Automotive News reported extensively on this development earlier today,...
Baby formula supplies improving, say U.S. retailers Walmart and Target
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Two big U.S. retailers Walmart Inc (WMT.N) and Target Corp (TGT.N) said on Tuesday that supplies of baby formula were improving, months after the country faced acute shortages that had caused a panic among parents.
Motley Fool
Amazon's Next $4.3 Trillion Market to Conquer
Amazon has already made three big moves to expand into healthcare. These initiatives are only building blocks in a larger healthcare strategy for the company. Amazon can achieve tremendous success in healthcare even if it doesn't dominate the market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Apple Insider
Foxconn will invest $300 million to expand North Vietnamese factory
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Key Apple supply chain partner Foxconn is planning on investing $300 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Northern Vietnam in an effort to boost production.
CNBC
AMC shares fall 40% as Regal Cinemas owner warns of potential bankruptcy, APE units begin trading
AMC was down more than 40%, building on a loss of more than 26% last week. The value of the newly traded APE shares likely offset Monday's losses for many shareholders. The drop comes as rival Cineworld said on Monday it is considering filing bankruptcy. Shares of theater chain and...
