Economy

freightwaves.com

Walmart cancels billions of dollars in orders to right-size inventory levels

Walmart Inc. said Tuesday that it has canceled billions of dollars in orders as part of a continued effort to align inventory levels with projected demand and to reduce its exposure to certain products that have fallen out of favor with budget-conscious consumers. The nation’s largest retailer (NYSE: WMT) said...
Footwear News

Target Cancels More Than $1.5 Billion Worth of Orders in Q2 As It Grapples With Excess Inventory

Target is the latest retailer to roll out aggressive measures to balance its inventory in the wake of excesses. The big-box retailer on Wednesday said it has reduced its “inventory exposure in discretionary categories” throughout Q2 by canceling more than $1.5 billion of orders in these categories and marking down products. In June, Target outlined a plan to “right-size” inventory for the balance of the year by unloading excess stock in the supply chain. Target said it had seen an unexpected sales slowdown in categories such as home, electronics, sporting goods and apparel as consumers spent most actively across essential categories like...
CNBC

Signify Health stock surges 32% on reports Amazon is bidding for the company

Signify Health shares surged 32% on Monday. Amazon, CVS and UnitedHealth are reportedly vying to acquire the home health services provider. Shares of Signify Health skyrocketed 32% Monday on reports that Amazon is among the bidders for the home health services provider. Amazon, CVS and UnitedHealth Group are competing to...
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
CNET

Walmart Plus Has a New Perk: Paramount Plus at No Extra Cost

Walmart on Monday said it's partnering with Paramount Global to offer a free Paramount Plus Essential subscription to all Walmart Plus members. The offer will start in September and will give Walmart Plus members access to shows such as 1883 and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, among other films and live sports.
The Associated Press

More Than Half of Grocery Customers Would Delay Receiving a Delivery Order to Pay a Lower Fee

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- One of the most important reasons shoppers choose not to use a grocery delivery service is that they want to pay no more than necessary, which was tied with wanting to select their own produce according to new shopper behavior research from Mercatus, fielded June 30 through July 1, 2022. Specifically, customers’ desire to pay no more than necessary was directed squarely at delivery’s additional service-related costs, not the prices paid for the products online. The research also found that when given the choice, customers are much more likely to select a time slot later the same day, or even the next day, if that meant they could pay a lower delivery fee. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005036/en/ Omnichannel Shopper Behavior Report 2022, Vol 1, June 30-July 1, 2022. (n=1,847 U.S. adults, 18 years and older, who participate in the HH’s grocery shopping. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Truth About Cars

Ford Cutting 3,000 Jobs in America, Canada, and India

The scissors have been busy at the Glass House, reportedly cutting 2,000 salaried and 1,000 agency jobs as it seeks to bolster profitability. Affected employees will be informed this week, said spokespeople, and we have the internal memo after the jump. Automotive News reported extensively on this development earlier today,...
Motley Fool

Amazon's Next $4.3 Trillion Market to Conquer

Amazon has already made three big moves to expand into healthcare. These initiatives are only building blocks in a larger healthcare strategy for the company. Amazon can achieve tremendous success in healthcare even if it doesn't dominate the market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Apple Insider

Foxconn will invest $300 million to expand North Vietnamese factory

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Key Apple supply chain partner Foxconn is planning on investing $300 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Northern Vietnam in an effort to boost production.
