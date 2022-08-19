ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Georgia Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Why Jennifer Garner Won't Attend Ben Affleck & J.Lo's Georgia Wedding Despite Being Invited

As Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get ready for their big blowout wedding in Georgia, fans want to know if Ben's ex and the mother of his three children, Jennifer Garner, will be on the guest list. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the Alias alum was invited to the nuptials — but a previous engagement will be keeping her from witnessing the superstar couple's nuptials.
RICEBORO, GA
Cinemablend

Casey Affleck Shared An Odd Reason For Missing Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Celebration

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may have kept their initial wedding a private affair, tying the knot in an "emotional" ceremony in fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada, but an encore performance with friends and family was always in the plans. Bennifer made it official (again) on Saturday, August 20, at Affleck's 87-acre estate in Savannah, Georgia — the very place they had originally planned their nuptials back in 2003 — but there was a prominent member of the Affleck clan apparently missing from the festivities. Ben's brother, Casey Affleck, was seen Saturday morning still in Los Angeles, and he gave a strange explanation for being on the wrong coast.
SAVANNAH, GA
Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck

Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered "only minor injuries," but one wouldn't think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott's Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also "didn't appear impaired," according to TMZ's sources.
CALABASAS, CA
Page Six

Guests arrive for Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's Saturday night wedding

The celebration of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage was in full swing Saturday night at Affleck's Georgia plantation-style estate, about a month after the couple officially tied the knot in Las Vegas. Aerial photos of the property show guests donning all white outfits gathering on a long white walkway to the actor's house as sightseeing trolleys from nearby Savannah were seen behind the home in a circular driveway. Earlier in the day, Affleck and Lopez were seen sharing a kiss on the steps of the massive abode that was later filled with family and famous friends like Matt Damon and Kevin Smith. A...
Page Six

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wedding guest spotted leaving event in ambulance

An ambulance carrying an unidentified male was seen leaving the Georgia wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on Saturday night.  The ambulance arrived at the guest check-in entrance of Affleck's residence around 8:45 p.m., a source told Fox News Digital. The emergency vehicle was at least the second to leave the residence, where the couple is spending three days to celebrate their wedding, after an ambulance carried an attendee away Friday as well.  The unidentified male was then brought out to the ambulance before the vehicle departed. The condition of the man and the hospital to which he was taken is not currently known. An ambulance seen leaving the property on Friday was reportedly transporting Affleck's mother. According to the Daily Mail, she fell and injured her leg, which required stitches. The high-profile weekend-long event comes after Affleck and Lopez eloped in Las Vegas last month. The couple has been engaged since last year after reigniting their relationship, when Affleck proposed to Lopez in April. The couple previously dated in 2002 and got engaged that November.  They planned a wedding for the following year but called it off and ultimately separated. Representatives for Affleck and Lopez did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.
