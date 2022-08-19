Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My solo adventure to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensSavannah, GA
Let's Go on a Hearse Ghost Tour in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Our trip to Hilton Head, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHilton Head Island, SC
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
Related
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Child Hospitalized After Suffering Injury at Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s Property Hours Before Their Wedding
A dramatic moment unfolded when a medical team arrived at Ben Affleck’s Georgia property just hours before he and music superstar Jennifer Lopez were set to celebrate their recent matrimony. Reportedly, a child injured their arm during the early portion of the festivities and had to be taken away...
Casey Affleck and Girlfriend Seen in L.A. Ahead of Brother Ben's Wedding to Jennifer Lopez in Georgia
Casey Affleck and girlfriend Caylee Cowan are keeping the Dunkin' and Affleck family tradition alive. While out performing errands in Los Angeles on Thursday, Casey, 47, and Cowan, 24, were spotted getting coffee and two dozen donuts at the fast-food chain. In the photos, the couple is seen hugging each...
Matt Damon, his wife and other guests arrive in Georgia ahead of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s wedding weekend
Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, made the trip to Georgia to see Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tie the knot. The couple – who flew via private jet – arrived in the peach state on Friday. Damon, who is Affleck’s longtime friend, was seen in loose fitting khaki pants and a black button down that was open, exposing a white t-shirt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why Jennifer Garner Won’t Attend Ben Affleck & J.Lo’s Georgia Wedding Despite Being Invited
As Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get ready for their big blowout wedding in Georgia, fans want to know if Ben’s ex and the mother of his three children, Jennifer Garner, will be on the guest list. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the Alias alum was invited to the nuptials — but a previous engagement will be keeping her from witnessing the superstar couple’s nuptials.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get married in star-studded Georgia wedding
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially-officially tied the knot on Saturday night at the "Good Will Hunting" actor's 87-acre estate in Georgia. Saturday was the second of a three-day wedding celebration spanning Friday to Sunday, with family, friends and other high-profile celebrities. This is the couple's second wedding ceremony. The...
Casey Affleck Shared An Odd Reason For Missing Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Celebration
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may have kept their initial wedding a private affair, tying the knot in an "emotional" ceremony in fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada, but an encore performance with friends and family was always in the plans. Bennifer made it official (again) on Saturday, August 20, at Affleck’s 87-acre estate in Savannah, Georgia — the very place they had originally planned their nuptials back in 2003 — but there was a prominent member of the Affleck clan apparently missing from the festivities. Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck, was seen Saturday morning still in Los Angeles, and he gave a strange explanation for being on the wrong coast.
Jennifer Lopez Returns to the Stage for the First Time Since Her Wedding to Ben Affleck
The "On the Floor" singer, 53, was seen rehearsing on the Italian island of Capri Friday, ahead of performing at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala on Saturday. Wearing an animal print two-piece with sparkles and feathers, the JLo Beauty founder worked her way through a full dress rehearsal for the show, reported La Repubblica.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Casey Affleck Unlikely To Attend Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez' Wedding: Report
Casey Affleck appears unlikely to be attending his brother, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding, after the actor was spotted in Los Angeles picking up coffee from a Starbucks on Saturday morning. Ben and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding is scheduled to be held in Georgia over the weekend. “Why...
Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck
Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
Guests arrive for Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s Saturday night wedding
The celebration of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage was in full swing Saturday night at Affleck’s Georgia plantation-style estate, about a month after the couple officially tied the knot in Las Vegas. Aerial photos of the property show guests donning all white outfits gathering on a long white walkway to the actor’s house as sightseeing trolleys from nearby Savannah were seen behind the home in a circular driveway. Earlier in the day, Affleck and Lopez were seen sharing a kiss on the steps of the massive abode that was later filled with family and famous friends like Matt Damon and Kevin Smith. A...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wedding guest spotted leaving event in ambulance
An ambulance carrying an unidentified male was seen leaving the Georgia wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on Saturday night. The ambulance arrived at the guest check-in entrance of Affleck’s residence around 8:45 p.m., a source told Fox News Digital. The emergency vehicle was at least the second to leave the residence, where the couple is spending three days to celebrate their wedding, after an ambulance carried an attendee away Friday as well. The unidentified male was then brought out to the ambulance before the vehicle departed. The condition of the man and the hospital to which he was taken is not currently known. An ambulance seen leaving the property on Friday was reportedly transporting Affleck’s mother. According to the Daily Mail, she fell and injured her leg, which required stitches. The high-profile weekend-long event comes after Affleck and Lopez eloped in Las Vegas last month. The couple has been engaged since last year after reigniting their relationship, when Affleck proposed to Lopez in April. The couple previously dated in 2002 and got engaged that November. They planned a wedding for the following year but called it off and ultimately separated. Representatives for Affleck and Lopez did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vegas, Schmegas: Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck’s Real Wedding Extravaganza Is Reportedly Happening Soon
We all know that reunited lovers Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally got married in Las Vegas back in July. But now it's time for the real celebration! As for when we can expect their real wedding extravaganza, it’s reportedly happening pretty soon. There have been reports about Bennifer...
Jamey Rootes dead at 55: Former Texans president mourned by team with heartbreaking post by wife about her sudden loss
JAMEY Rootes, the former President of the Houston Texans has died at 55 after a "battle with mental health issues," his wife has confirmed. Rootes was President of the NFL team and has been a fixture in the Houston community for decades. His wife, Melissa Wildgen Rootes, confirmed the news...
People Are Talking About Funny Movie Details You've Probably Never Noticed, And I Love All Of These
"In The Princess Bride, Inigo laments to Westley that he only works for Vizzini to pay the bills as there's 'not a lot of money in revenge.' At the end of the film, Westley suggests Inigo become the new Dread Pirate Roberts, captain of the pirate ship Revenge."
Comments / 0