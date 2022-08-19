Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Worried Ben Affleck Chain Smokes Outside Hospital With Wife Jennifer Lopez After His Mom Sustains Leg Injury
A worried Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside a Savannah, Ga., hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance to seek medical attention for sustaining a leg injury hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities were set to begin.Christopher Anne Boldt's injury is said to be "not serious" despite the handsome hunk finding his mom wounded after falling off a dock at his Georgia estate, where the celebrations will take place, starting with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, August 19. Affleck called the police, having noticed Boldt cut her leg open upon the fall, per Daily Mail.'SO...
Casey Affleck and Girlfriend Seen in L.A. Ahead of Brother Ben's Wedding to Jennifer Lopez in Georgia
Casey Affleck and girlfriend Caylee Cowan are keeping the Dunkin' and Affleck family tradition alive. While out performing errands in Los Angeles on Thursday, Casey, 47, and Cowan, 24, were spotted getting coffee and two dozen donuts at the fast-food chain. In the photos, the couple is seen hugging each...
Matt Damon, his wife and other guests arrive in Georgia ahead of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s wedding weekend
Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, made the trip to Georgia to see Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tie the knot. The couple – who flew via private jet – arrived in the peach state on Friday. Damon, who is Affleck’s longtime friend, was seen in loose fitting khaki pants and a black button down that was open, exposing a white t-shirt.
We Can't Believe What Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Is Saying About Her Marriage To Ben Affleck Now
It seems that everyone is elated to not only see Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited, but finally married—that is— apart from her first husband, personal trainer Ojani Noa. In a new interview with The Daily Mail, Noa revealed how he really feels about Lopez’s fourth marriage, opened up about his past relationship with her, and attempted to predict what her future with Affleck might be like.
Why Jennifer Garner Won’t Attend Ben Affleck & J.Lo’s Georgia Wedding Despite Being Invited
As Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get ready for their big blowout wedding in Georgia, fans want to know if Ben’s ex and the mother of his three children, Jennifer Garner, will be on the guest list. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the Alias alum was invited to the nuptials — but a previous engagement will be keeping her from witnessing the superstar couple’s nuptials.
Jennifer Lopez's First Husband Breaks Silence On Whirlwind Relationship With Ben Affleck: 'I'm Not Convinced It Will Last'
Jennifer Lopez's first husband, Ojani Noa, is tired of being remembered as the "penniless waiter" who married J.Lo. The pop star's ex opened up on their late '90s relationship and what he truly thinks about Lopez's intimate Las Vegas wedding with her A-Lister hubby, Ben Affleck. THE RECYCLED DRESS, PINK CADILLAC & INTIMATE VOWS — SEE PHOTOS FROM JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK'S LAS VEGAS WEDDING"I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last," Noa said candidly on the Hustlers star's revived relationship. "Jen loves being in love but she’s been engaged six times," he...
Ben Affleck’s Georgia Home: Everything To Know About Where He’ll Marry Jennifer Lopez – Again
For a glam couple like Bennifer, one wedding is nowhere near enough! Newlyweds Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, are reportedly set for a second, three-day celebration at his sprawling Georgia estate starting on August 19. The famous couple, who have been engaged in the past before breaking up in 2004, will reportedly begin the festivities with a rehearsal dinner, followed by a wedding ceremony and other activities.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seal it with a kiss as photos from their wedding day reveal gorgeous ceremony
It is a moment that has been two decades in the making. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez sealed it with a kiss on Saturday, saying "I do" in front of their A-list guests at a sprawling Riceboro, Georgia, manor yesterday. New pictures reveal the moment the Oscar award-winner and Grammy...
Celebrities Support Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Georgia For Their Wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding celebrations in Georgia were a star-studded affair. Some of the couple's most famous pals turned up in Riceboro for the couple's second wedding — they were legally married on July 17 — the weekend of Aug. 19. Among those photographed for the...
ETOnline.com
Why Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Georgia Wedding Location Has Sentimental History
Leave it to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to take the sentimental route for their second wedding celebration. The couple is set to tie the knot this weekend at the 50-year-old actor's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, and it seems they have a long history with the house. The home where...
Jennifer Lopez Returns to the Stage for the First Time Since Her Wedding to Ben Affleck
The "On the Floor" singer, 53, was seen rehearsing on the Italian island of Capri Friday, ahead of performing at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala on Saturday. Wearing an animal print two-piece with sparkles and feathers, the JLo Beauty founder worked her way through a full dress rehearsal for the show, reported La Repubblica.
What was Marc Anthony doing while JLo married Ben Affleck?
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding without a doubt was one of the most anticipated events of the year. A celebration that their fans waited for almost two decades since they broke up their engagement in 2004 and went on different paths to then rekindle their love...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wedding guest spotted leaving event in ambulance
An ambulance carrying an unidentified male was seen leaving the Georgia wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on Saturday night. The ambulance arrived at the guest check-in entrance of Affleck's residence around 8:45 pm, a source told Fox News Digital. The emergency vehicle was at least the second to...
Controversial past of Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s ‘plantation-style’ wedding venue
Ben Affleck tried to sell his sprawling Greek Revival “imitation” plantation — the site of his elaborate wedding to Jennifer Lopez Saturday — three years after revelations surfaced that one of his ancestors was a slave-owning Georgia sheriff. In 2015, the Hollywood actor tried to suppress details about Benjamin Cole, a relative on his mother’s side who owned several slaves in Chatham County, near his 87-acre Hampton Island property. Affleck purchased the property in 2003, according to reports. The revelations about Cole were made on PBS’s “Finding Your Roots” hosted by Harvard University professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. Affleck put the lavish...
