GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and potentially facing serious charges after a SWAT standoff in Grand Forks. Police say they were called to the 1600 block of 12th Ave. S. around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 21 for a domestic situation.
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A Grand Forks man is arrested after a woman claims he attacked her in a bathroom at River Cinema in East Grand Forks. Police took 37-year-old Jason Noyes into custody at his home Sunday.
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man was arrested Sunday after police say he attempted to assault a woman in a bathroom at an East Grand Forks business. EGF PD says, shortly before 11 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of 2nd Street...
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A sobriety checkpoint at the I-94 University Drive exit in Fargo on Saturday night resulted in four DUI arrests and eight drug citations. North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff's Office conducted the checkpoint from 9 p.m. until midnight.
kroxam.com
EAST GRAND FORKS POLICE ARREST MAN FORCING HIMSELF ON WOMEN IN RIVER CINEMA BATHROOMS
On August 20, 2022, police officers from the East Grand Forks Police Department responded to the River Cinema, 211 Demers Avenue, East Grand Forks, Polk County, Minnesota, at 10:47 a.m. The report was a sexual assault in the women’s bathroom of the movie theater. Corporal Alex Schilke (Cpl. Schilke) responded to the theater and spoke with Jane Doe, a known adult female. Jane Doe told Cpl. Schilke the following: she was in the women’s bathroom of the mall; when she came out of the stall, there was a man in the women’s bathroom; the man’s pants were down, and he said he had a knife; the man said he had a knife and he grabbed her wrist; she was able to fight the man off and exit the bathroom; the man was wearing all black; and, he dropped a black backpack on the sidewalk as he fled. Cpl. Schhilke then went toward the Blue Moose bar and restaurant and spoke with citizens who said they saw the suspect on a bicycle pedaling toward the river and possibly Grand Forks, North Dakota. The bicycle was identified as a turquoise “cruiser” style bike. He was a white male wearing all black. Sgt. Robertson arrived at the scene and transported Jane Doe to EGFPD to give a complete statement.
FARGO (KFGO) – Four drivers were arrested for drunken driving at a Saturday night sobriety checkpoint in Fargo. The State Patrol and Cass County Sheriff's Office conducted the checkpoint on the westbound off-ramp at the I-94 University Drive exit. 417 vehicles went through the checkpoint between 9 p.m. and midnight.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS RESOLVE PHYSICAL DOMESTIC DISPUTE ON SUNDAY NIGHT
On Sunday, August 21, 2022, around 9:24 p.m., Officers were dispatched to 1624 12th Ave S for a report of a Physical Domestic Dispute. When Officers arrived on the scene, they could hear screaming coming from inside this address, and the male occupant inside was unwilling to open the door. Officers forced entry, and a female exited willingly from the residence. The male half, later identified as Kenneth N Allen, refused to exit the structure and barricaded himself inside. Members of the Grand Forks Regional SWAT team were called to the scene along with Grand Forks Reginal Bomb Team, Crisis Negotiations Team, and UAS Team (Unmanned Aerial Systems). Allen was eventually dislodged from the structure and taken into custody without incident. He was charged with the following offenses: Burglary, Aggravated Assault, Felonious Restraint, and Terrorizing. The Grand Forks Police would like to thank the area residents for their patience during this situation.
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET)- On Saturday, August 20, the North Dakota Highway Patrol worked with the Cass County Sheriff's Office to conduct a sobriety checkpoint at the I-94 University Drive (exit 351). The checkpoint was put in place from 9:00 p.m. until midnight. Over the course of the three-hour period, 417 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Majority of Cass County, West Fargo businesses pass tobacco compliance checks
(Fargo, ND) -- Some mostly good news from the latest round of tobacoo compliance checks in the area. Ten of 13 West Fargo businesses, as well as 13 of 16 Cass County businesses recently passed the compliance checks this past week. Fargo Cass Public Health tells WDAY Radio that the...
kfgo.com
Multiple vehicles damaged in Grand Forks parking lot fire
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – Grand Forks Department responded to a vehicle fire Saturday afternoon around 12:21 in the south side parking lot of U.S. Foods at 4601 32nd Ave. S. Fire Crews arrived on the scene to find a semi-tractor and a passenger vehicle fully engulfed in flames...
wdayradionow.com
Squirrel to blame for Fargo power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- If you lost power around 8 p.m. Saturday from I-94 and 52nd avenue south and from I-29 west to 42nd street, we now know the cause. Cass County Electric says a squirrel was perched on a breaker at their substation nearby, causing over 1300 customers to have their lights go out.
trfradio.com
Viking Area Man Faces Charges Following Incident at Pennington County Humane Society
A Viking area man faces charges following an incident at the Pennington County Humane Society. Sheriff’s Officials in Thief River Falls respond to a disturbance call with “someone from the Humane Society” saying a subject was there “visiting a dog and trying to get the dog to do inappropriate things to him.”
kroxam.com
Margaret Jane Proulx – Notice of Passing
Margaret Jane Proulx, 92, of rural Crookston, MN, passed away at her home late Saturday evening, surrounded by her loving family. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
kroxam.com
Joy Ann Goulet – Notice of Passing
Joy Ann Goulet, 60, of Crookston, MN, passed away early Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, at the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo after an extended illness. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with her funeral arrangements.
KNOX News Radio
Multiple vehicles damaged by GF fire
A total of five engines and one truck responded to a fire in Grand Forks this afternoon. The Grand Fire Fire Department responded to 4601 32nd Avenue South shortly before 12:30 p.m. When crews arrived they found a semi tractor and passenger vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The vehicles were located in the south side parking area of U.S. Foods.
kroxam.com
Debora “Debbie” Ann Strande – Time of Service Announcement
Debora “Debbie” Ann Strande, 66, of Crookston, MN, passed away at her home of natural causes, early Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, with family at her side. Debbie’s life will be celebrated at a 10:30 a.m. memorial service on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston with The Rev. Greg Isaacson, officiating. Visitation with the family will be for one hour prior to the service. The service will be livestreamed by going to her obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view. Burial will take place in the Alida Cemetery, Bagley, MN, later in the afternoon.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARING ON CITY BOUNDARY AMENDMENTS ON SEPTEMBER 12
The Crookston City Council met on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers in the lower level of City Hall. Before the meeting began, the Crookston Housing and Economic Development Authority met to approve their financials for the month of August. The first item was to approve the payables CHEDA Checks from August 22-31 totaling $66,324.11 and the September Housing Assistant Payments (HAP) checks totaling $61,409. The board approved both motions unanimously.
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD- AUGUST 21, 2022
The Crookston Ox Cart Days events today are a Brunch, Bake Sale and Auction by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church at the Crookston Eagles at 9:00 a.m., a Pickleball Tournament at Schuster Park, Video Games on the Big Screen at the Grand Theater, Grocery Bingo, and Woodfire Pizza and Concert. For more information and times visit www.crookstonoxcartdays.com.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES SEVERAL NEW HIRES AHEAD OF 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEAR
The Crookston School Board met on Monday night inside the Crookston High School Choir/Orchestra room. The Consent Agenda began with approval of the meeting minutes from July 25, and approval of Current Bills. It also included resignation letters from Allison Ozaki as a Special Ed Instructor at Crookston High School, Scott Mustain as a Paraprofessional from Highland Elementary School, and Donna Hartel as a Multicultural Liaison. The Consent Agenda also listed the approval of Susan Akerlind’s retirement as a Special Ed Instructor from Highland, as well as the approval of Salary Lane Advance Requests.
