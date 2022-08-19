STARKVILLE — Starkville Academy girls soccer picked up another win Monday, defeating Starkville Homeschool 6-0 in the rain at the Starkville Sportsplex. The weather was a factor throughout the match, with the steady drizzle making the surface more slick and causing the ball to travel more unpredictable across the ground. The game was able to go ahead, however, as there was no lightning and the teams were able to secure the Sportsplex’s new turf field.

