Commercial Dispatch
Vastie Williams
MACON — Vastie Williams, 89, died Aug. 22, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Services of Macon.
Dorothy Otts
GUIN, Ala. — Dorothy Jean Otts, 79, died Aug. 20, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in Somerville, Alabama. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Otts Funeral Home, with Raleigh East officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
Belinda Wenzel
WINFIELD, Ala. — Belinda “Bell” Wenzel, 47, died Aug. 18, 2022, at Hospice of West Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Monday, at Otts Funeral Home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, was in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Wenzel was born Oct. 17, 1974,...
Taft Handy
COLUMBUS — Taft Handy, 81, died Aug. 10, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the funeral home. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr....
Commercial Dispatch
County wrestling with retention, pay, inflation
Lowndes County is like any other employer, Board of Supervisors President Trip Hairston told the Rotary Club of Columbus on Tuesday afternoon. It’s struggling to find people to fill vacant positions and feeling the bite of higher prices for just about everything. Those struggles are especially relevant now, as...
Monday Profile: Fields’ many paths in life keep leading him back to Columbus area
Teacher, pastor, singer. At one point in his life, Milton Fields has been all of those things, often at once. “I grew up here, most of my growing up years,” he said. “We were over in Alabama for a while. My father, O.L. Fields, was a minister, and he went over there to pastor and organize churches.”
West Point buries pandemic-themed time capsule
WEST POINT — The rain didn’t stop the people of West Point from coming out and burying small tokens of their history in a time capsule Monday at City Hall. The time capsule is COVID-19 themed and the goal is to show what life was like in West Point during the pandemic. It is set to be opened in 50 years — on Aug. 22, 2072.
Tupelo’s The Twisted Whisker is where cat lovers can gather
On a honeymoon trip to Chattanooga, Tennessee, a few years ago, Marcie Harper and her husband, Connor, came upon a cat cafe. Her expectations raised and curiosity peaked, she was eager to take a look. “We passed a sign that said ‘30 cats inside’ in all caps and an arrow,...
Mississippi man gets 45 years in death of 6-year-old boy
TUPELO — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Sunday to the 2019 death of his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son. Joshua Lewis Oakley, 31, of Tupelo, was going to face the possibility of the death penalty in a capital murder trial that was set to begin Monday. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported Oakley agreed to plead guilty to the lesser charges of second-degree murder and child neglect after a witness came forward Saturday with additional information against him in the death of Camden Blair.
Education: ICC band consists of 12 local students
The 2022-23 Itawamba Community College All-American Band includes 19 members from the Golden Triangle and surrounding areas. Wylain Bailey, Camille Butts, Leah Dawkins, Tia Fisher, Z’Kiya Flimmons, Nakedra Gatlin, Jacob Goodman, Anna Hogan, Jeremiah Jethroe, D.J. Sloan and Elizabeth Whittington are from Columbus. Tykez Daniels is from Starkville. You...
Starkville volleyball falls in straight sets to Oxford
STARKVILLE — Tuesday night’s match started out anything but the way Starkville volleyball wanted, quickly going down two sets to Oxford in a matter of just over a half-hour. The Chargers were clinical and stormed out to a two-set lead, but the tide shifted to start the third...
Sites & Bites: North Mississippi has a lot to offer, including creative cuisine
Finishing up my list of some — note the keyword some — of the state’s best dishes served at my (and friends’) favorite restaurants, a trip to the northern region of the state is in order. Filled with miles of scenic countryside highlighted by stunning Delta sunrises and sunsets, quaint downtown areas and bustling cities, historic homes and active college towns, the area is one everyone needs to explore at some point in life.
Alford: After productive Mississippi State career, Wayne Madkin is still winning
STARKVILLE — A few years ago, quite a few it seems, I was flipping channels. If I see four or five people around a desk talking on ESPN, I usually will keep flipping toward MeTV. This time I saw a graphic of Mississippi with text that illustrated the winningest...
DNA links same suspect to two West Point cold cases
WEST POINT — Amber Quick quietly stood at the front of the small courtroom inside the West Point Police Department on Monday afternoon as detectives announced they had a breakthrough in her 2003 rape case. When asked if she would like to speak, Quick only had one thing to...
Starkville Academy soccer shuts out Starkville Homeschool in rainy conditions
STARKVILLE — Starkville Academy girls soccer picked up another win Monday, defeating Starkville Homeschool 6-0 in the rain at the Starkville Sportsplex. The weather was a factor throughout the match, with the steady drizzle making the surface more slick and causing the ball to travel more unpredictable across the ground. The game was able to go ahead, however, as there was no lightning and the teams were able to secure the Sportsplex’s new turf field.
Eleven Mississippi State, Ole Miss players recognized on coaches’ preseason all-SEC team
A total of 11 players from Mississippi State and Ole Miss were recognized as part of the coaches’ preseason all-SEC team, released Tuesday. Ole Miss offensive lineman Nick Broeker and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo were named to the second team, along with Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes. Broeker played...
Chris Jans updates Starkville Rotary Club on Mississippi State men’s basketball schedule, adjusting to new job
STARKVILLE — Chris Jans can’t help but be honest when other coaches ask him about Jans’ first few months at Mississippi State. “‘Man, I’m not going to lie to you, it’s just been hard,’” Jans typically replies. “‘All you do is recruit.’”
