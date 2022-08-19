ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Terry Andrews

ABERDEEN — Terry D. Andrews, 67, died Aug. 20, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Graveside services are at 11 a.m. today, at Egger Cemetery, with Ron Norvell officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Andrews was born July 28, 1955,...
ABERDEEN, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Vastie Williams

MACON — Vastie Williams, 89, died Aug. 22, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Services of Macon.
MACON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville volleyball falls in straight sets to Oxford

STARKVILLE — Tuesday night’s match started out anything but the way Starkville volleyball wanted, quickly going down two sets to Oxford in a matter of just over a half-hour. The Chargers were clinical and stormed out to a two-set lead, but the tide shifted to start the third...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Sites & Bites: North Mississippi has a lot to offer, including creative cuisine

Finishing up my list of some — note the keyword some — of the state’s best dishes served at my (and friends’) favorite restaurants, a trip to the northern region of the state is in order. Filled with miles of scenic countryside highlighted by stunning Delta sunrises and sunsets, quaint downtown areas and bustling cities, historic homes and active college towns, the area is one everyone needs to explore at some point in life.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Taft Handy

COLUMBUS — Taft Handy, 81, died Aug. 10, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the funeral home. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr....
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Education: ICC band consists of 12 local students

The 2022-23 Itawamba Community College All-American Band includes 19 members from the Golden Triangle and surrounding areas. Wylain Bailey, Camille Butts, Leah Dawkins, Tia Fisher, Z’Kiya Flimmons, Nakedra Gatlin, Jacob Goodman, Anna Hogan, Jeremiah Jethroe, D.J. Sloan and Elizabeth Whittington are from Columbus. Tykez Daniels is from Starkville. You...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

County wrestling with retention, pay, inflation

Lowndes County is like any other employer, Board of Supervisors President Trip Hairston told the Rotary Club of Columbus on Tuesday afternoon. It’s struggling to find people to fill vacant positions and feeling the bite of higher prices for just about everything. Those struggles are especially relevant now, as...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville Academy soccer shuts out Starkville Homeschool in rainy conditions

STARKVILLE — Starkville Academy girls soccer picked up another win Monday, defeating Starkville Homeschool 6-0 in the rain at the Starkville Sportsplex. The weather was a factor throughout the match, with the steady drizzle making the surface more slick and causing the ball to travel more unpredictable across the ground. The game was able to go ahead, however, as there was no lightning and the teams were able to secure the Sportsplex’s new turf field.
STARKVILLE, MS
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Commercial Dispatch

West Point buries pandemic-themed time capsule

WEST POINT — The rain didn’t stop the people of West Point from coming out and burying small tokens of their history in a time capsule Monday at City Hall. The time capsule is COVID-19 themed and the goal is to show what life was like in West Point during the pandemic. It is set to be opened in 50 years — on Aug. 22, 2072.
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State soccer player Alivia Buxton named SEC freshman of the week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After the first week of her collegiate career, Alivia Buxton has been named the Southeastern Conference freshman of the week, the league announced Monday. Buxton led the charge at FIU on Sunday, netting a team-leading two goals off her only two shots of the match. The Fredericktown, Missouri, native’s first goal as a Bulldog came in the 21st minute, finding the back of the net after an errant FIU pass inside their own box. Her second of the day was recorded in the 60th minute, converting off a cross that was sent in from the left side of the box.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

IHL releases annual data on post-tenure review following policy changes

Mississippi State University put faculty on post-tenure review at the highest rate during the 2021-22 school year, according to data released at a meeting of the Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees. Post-tenure review is a kind of periodic evaluation that “goes beyond” typical evaluations by creating a pathway...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

DNA links same suspect to two West Point cold cases

WEST POINT — Amber Quick quietly stood at the front of the small courtroom inside the West Point Police Department on Monday afternoon as detectives announced they had a breakthrough in her 2003 rape case. When asked if she would like to speak, Quick only had one thing to...
WEST POINT, MS

