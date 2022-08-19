TUPELO — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Sunday to the 2019 death of his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son. Joshua Lewis Oakley, 31, of Tupelo, was going to face the possibility of the death penalty in a capital murder trial that was set to begin Monday. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported Oakley agreed to plead guilty to the lesser charges of second-degree murder and child neglect after a witness came forward Saturday with additional information against him in the death of Camden Blair.

