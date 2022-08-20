ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, CA

Fallen oak tree leaves East Bay residents trapped in their neighborhood

EL SOBRANTE -- Angry, frustrated, tired -- those were the reaction from the roughly 90 families in El Sobrante who were cut off for seven hours Sunday after a downed tree blocked the only way in and out of their community.It's called the Pinole Shores community and Rancho Road is the only access road.Contra Costa County Authorities said just after 2 p.m. Sunday, a dead oak tree snapped and landed on some power lines, blocking the street. Crews had to wait for PG&E to deactivate the lines before they could remove the tree."I'm just sad cuz I can't get home,"...
EL SOBRANTE, CA
CVS Announces Closure of Emeryville San Pablo Ave Location

CVS announced that they would be shuttering their Emeryville San Pablo Avenue location giving patrons one month to find an alternative for prescription pick-ups and other needs. The closure will leave many Golden Gate and Triangle neighbors, many of them seniors, without a pharmacy within walking distance. The closure touched...
EMERYVILLE, CA
Toppled Oak Isolates Rancho Road Neighborhood Sunday

More than 40 homes and their residents remain cut off and almost totally isolated after a substantial Oak tree came down Sunday, bringing a tangle of wires down with it. Rancho Road in El Sobrante remains closed off at this hour (6:15p.m.) – hours after it fell with a crack at 2:28 p.m.
Piedmont, CA
Evictions, displacement and a discretionary review on the edge of Chinatown

The San Francisco Planning Commission will hear what is normally a routine request Thursday/25 for a change in the size of a back yard behind an unassuming building on a block not far from Chinatown. But behind the discretionary review application is a far deeper story involving the eviction of...
Stranded drivers frustrated by sideshows in Oakland, South Bay

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some drivers say they were frustrated after illegal sideshows were held across Oakland and San Jose this weekend, all of which were caught on camera. The most recent was reported Sunday about 10 p.m., as drivers were trying to leave the Oakland airport and got caught up in the backup of a sideshow. Witnesses said the illegal event lasted for nearly an hour, blocking traffic.
SAN JOSE, CA
Restaurant Review: The Yellow Chilli in Danville

“So, who is that guy?” I asked our busy waitress as she set down appetizers, pointing to an oversize mural of a chef dominating one wall at the Yellow Chilli. “Oh, that’s Sanjeev Kapoor,” she replied. “We grew up watching him on TV. He’s kind of like the Gordon Ramsay of India.”
Shooting in Richmond leaves one dead

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) -- Police are searching for information on a shooting death that occurred on Saturday afternoon, according to a statement from Richmond Police Department.
Person in critical condition after being rescued at Ocean Beach

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person is in critical condition after being rescued Monday morning by the San Francisco Fire Department, according to a tweet from SFFD. The rescue took place at the Great Highway at Wawona when surfers rescued a subject in the surf zone. SFFD rescue swimmers and paramedics provided advanced life support […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Drive-by shooting wounds man, leaves car riddled with bullets in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK -- One man was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after a quiet afternoon in Menlo Park was interrupted by the sounds of gunfire.Menlo Park police said officers responded to a 1:20 p.m. Sunday call about a shooting near Oak Grove Ave. and Alma St.Upon arrival, the found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and administered aid until the victim who was transferred to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Preliminary investigation revealed four subjects in a parked vehicle were the intended targets of a drive-by shooting. The suspects fled the scene immediately and there was no lingering threat.Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Menlo Park PD's detective unit at (650) 330-6300.  
MENLO PARK, CA
Armed robbery of construction workers

PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Two construction workers were robbed while eating lunch in their construction van on Friday, according to Piedmont Police Department. KRON ON is streaming news now The armed robbery occurred at 12:55p.m. on Hillside Avenue. The two victims were approached by two males while they were sitting in their construction van eating […]
Elderly woman shot to death in Oakland's Little Saigon during attempted robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. - An elderly woman was shot and killed Sunday near Laney College in Oakland during an attempted robbery, prompting an outcry from the city council president. Nikki Fortunato Bas released a statement Sunday evening calling for justice for the woman, who was killed near 5th Avenue and East 11th Street.
Dine & Dish: Angel Island

(KRON) — Angel Island is not exactly known for its cuisine, but it is a great way to work up an appetite. On the island, there is the Cove Cafe, which has plenty of snacks. In nearby Tiburon, Bungalow Kitchen sits right by the dock of the bay. For the full story, watch Dine & Dish with Vicki Liviakis.
TIBURON, CA
VIDEO: Hundreds gather for illegal South Bay sideshows

SAN JOSE -- Generally, illegal sideshow participants await for the cover of darkness, but that wasn't the case in Santa Clara County on Saturday.Hundreds gathered to watch and take part in sideshows in front of the Great America in Santa Clara, on Santa Teresa Blvd  and the 87 Freeway off ramp and at Lundy Ave and Concourse Drive in San Jose on Saturday afternoon.The rowdy crowd in front of the Great America was finally disperse by a line of Sant Clara police vehicles. At the two San Jose sideshows, spectators  added a new twist, pelleting the vehicles with water balloons. Video also recorded two spectators being grazed by a spilling car. Other spectators came to their aid. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.It was also not immediately known if any tickets were issued, cars seized or arrests made.
SAN JOSE, CA

