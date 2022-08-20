Read full article on original website
San Francisco’s Treasure Island beckons foodies, connoisseurs across the bayEd Walsh
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Love Chinese Food? These San Francisco Films Are Mouth-WateringAmancay Tapia
San Francisco shows why it’s so specialClay Kallam
Fallen oak tree leaves East Bay residents trapped in their neighborhood
EL SOBRANTE -- Angry, frustrated, tired -- those were the reaction from the roughly 90 families in El Sobrante who were cut off for seven hours Sunday after a downed tree blocked the only way in and out of their community.It's called the Pinole Shores community and Rancho Road is the only access road.Contra Costa County Authorities said just after 2 p.m. Sunday, a dead oak tree snapped and landed on some power lines, blocking the street. Crews had to wait for PG&E to deactivate the lines before they could remove the tree."I'm just sad cuz I can't get home,"...
Eville eye
CVS Announces Closure of Emeryville San Pablo Ave Location
CVS announced that they would be shuttering their Emeryville San Pablo Avenue location giving patrons one month to find an alternative for prescription pick-ups and other needs. The closure will leave many Golden Gate and Triangle neighbors, many of them seniors, without a pharmacy within walking distance. The closure touched...
news24-680.com
Toppled Oak Isolates Rancho Road Neighborhood Sunday
More than 40 homes and their residents remain cut off and almost totally isolated after a substantial Oak tree came down Sunday, bringing a tangle of wires down with it. Rancho Road in El Sobrante remains closed off at this hour (6:15p.m.) – hours after it fell with a crack at 2:28 p.m.
Popular Bay Area sandwich pop-up opens permanent Oakland restaurant
"Mark your calendar, tell your family, tag the homies."
48hills.org
Evictions, displacement and a discretionary review on the edge of Chinatown
The San Francisco Planning Commission will hear what is normally a routine request Thursday/25 for a change in the size of a back yard behind an unassuming building on a block not far from Chinatown. But behind the discretionary review application is a far deeper story involving the eviction of...
‘Not one pothole!’ Repaving project in Bernal Heights leaves some neighbors baffled
Ellsworth Street in Bernal Heights is receiving a grinding and repaving project to fix a few cracks in the street – and some neighbors aren’t too happy about it, calling the project a waste of money and an example of bad governance. The roadwork project involves tearing up...
berkeleyside.org
Shop Talk: Where to go to ‘dress like your parents’; Berkeley YWCA’s new leader is gone already
Find out which stores have opened, closed or moved and what’s new in Berkeley’s small-business communities. If you have Berkeley business updates to share, send an email to editors@berkeleyside.org. Shop Talk. Open Downtown Berkeley. Dressing like it’s 1999 is now cool, say owners of new vintage shop.
KTVU FOX 2
Stranded drivers frustrated by sideshows in Oakland, South Bay
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some drivers say they were frustrated after illegal sideshows were held across Oakland and San Jose this weekend, all of which were caught on camera. The most recent was reported Sunday about 10 p.m., as drivers were trying to leave the Oakland airport and got caught up in the backup of a sideshow. Witnesses said the illegal event lasted for nearly an hour, blocking traffic.
diablomag.com
Restaurant Review: The Yellow Chilli in Danville
“So, who is that guy?” I asked our busy waitress as she set down appetizers, pointing to an oversize mural of a chef dominating one wall at the Yellow Chilli. “Oh, that’s Sanjeev Kapoor,” she replied. “We grew up watching him on TV. He’s kind of like the Gordon Ramsay of India.”
Where to pick apples in the Bay Area and Northern California
This was the best Golden Delicious apple I have ever tasted.
Shooting in Richmond leaves one dead
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) -- Police are searching for information on a shooting death that occurred on Saturday afternoon, according to a statement from Richmond Police Department.
Person in critical condition after being rescued at Ocean Beach
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person is in critical condition after being rescued Monday morning by the San Francisco Fire Department, according to a tweet from SFFD. The rescue took place at the Great Highway at Wawona when surfers rescued a subject in the surf zone. SFFD rescue swimmers and paramedics provided advanced life support […]
Drive-by shooting wounds man, leaves car riddled with bullets in Menlo Park
MENLO PARK -- One man was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after a quiet afternoon in Menlo Park was interrupted by the sounds of gunfire.Menlo Park police said officers responded to a 1:20 p.m. Sunday call about a shooting near Oak Grove Ave. and Alma St.Upon arrival, the found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and administered aid until the victim who was transferred to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Preliminary investigation revealed four subjects in a parked vehicle were the intended targets of a drive-by shooting. The suspects fled the scene immediately and there was no lingering threat.Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Menlo Park PD's detective unit at (650) 330-6300.
Redwood City school goes into lockdown after shots fired nearby
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A Redwood City elementary school went into lockdown on Friday after shots were fired at a nearby park, the Redwood City Police Department said. Police responded to Hoover Park just after 3:30 p.m. for the incident, which sent Hoover Elementary School and the Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula […]
Armed robbery of construction workers
PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Two construction workers were robbed while eating lunch in their construction van on Friday, according to Piedmont Police Department. KRON ON is streaming news now The armed robbery occurred at 12:55p.m. on Hillside Avenue. The two victims were approached by two males while they were sitting in their construction van eating […]
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland rap star Mistah F.A.B.'s annual backpack giveaway
Mistah F.A.B. has been busy shopping for school supplies for his annual backpack giveaway. He spoke with KTVU's Claudine Wong about this year's event which includes face painting, a basketball game, and more.
KTVU FOX 2
Elderly woman shot to death in Oakland's Little Saigon during attempted robbery
OAKLAND, Calif. - An elderly woman was shot and killed Sunday near Laney College in Oakland during an attempted robbery, prompting an outcry from the city council president. Nikki Fortunato Bas released a statement Sunday evening calling for justice for the woman, who was killed near 5th Avenue and East 11th Street.
KRON4
Dine & Dish: Angel Island
(KRON) — Angel Island is not exactly known for its cuisine, but it is a great way to work up an appetite. On the island, there is the Cove Cafe, which has plenty of snacks. In nearby Tiburon, Bungalow Kitchen sits right by the dock of the bay. For the full story, watch Dine & Dish with Vicki Liviakis.
VIDEO: Hundreds gather for illegal South Bay sideshows
SAN JOSE -- Generally, illegal sideshow participants await for the cover of darkness, but that wasn't the case in Santa Clara County on Saturday.Hundreds gathered to watch and take part in sideshows in front of the Great America in Santa Clara, on Santa Teresa Blvd and the 87 Freeway off ramp and at Lundy Ave and Concourse Drive in San Jose on Saturday afternoon.The rowdy crowd in front of the Great America was finally disperse by a line of Sant Clara police vehicles. At the two San Jose sideshows, spectators added a new twist, pelleting the vehicles with water balloons. Video also recorded two spectators being grazed by a spilling car. Other spectators came to their aid. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.It was also not immediately known if any tickets were issued, cars seized or arrests made.
