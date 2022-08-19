Read full article on original website
Uptown restaurant 204 North Kitchen & Cocktails closes for renovation
CHARLOTTE — Uptown restaurant 204 North Kitchen & Cocktails has temporarily closed as part of plans for a whirlwind facelift. The décor will be refreshed and the menu updated as part of those efforts. The fine-casual dining space will have the same vibe — and even better food and drinks, says Anthony Kearey, operating partner for Mason Jar Group.
Steak 48 lands on Best Restaurant list
CHARLOTTE – OpenTable and Bumble included Steak 48 Charlotte as one of America's Top 100 Best Restaurants for a Business Meeting. This list was based on verified diner reviews submitted within the last year. Steak 48 has more than 3,300 reviews, including one touting the SouthPark restaurant for its service and food. The restaurant is located at 4425 Sharon Road.
A Concord Couple Restores ‘The Ugliest’ 1900s Mill Home—While Becoming TikTok Stars
Locals referred to it as “the ugliest house in Concord”: a 1,100-square-foot mill house on Glenn Street that was built in 1900 and had been vacant for at least the previous five years. Adam and Jessica Miller bought it in June 2021 for $70,000. The Millers, both studio artists, had renovated four homes over the last decade. But nothing could have prepared them for dummy grenades in the front lawn, a vintage soda can under the floorboards, and snakes—snakes!—in the rotting walls.
Duo behind Flipside Café to open FM Eatery in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. — The husband-and-wife team behind Flipside Café are expanding their portfolio with a new restaurant in Fort Mill. Chefs Amy and Jon Fortes plan to open FM Eatery — also known as the Fortes Mill Eatery — in December at 217 Main St.
Show Your Pup Some Love This National Dog Day with KRISPY KREME® Doggie Doughnuts
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- This National Dog Day will be pawsome for pups and their owners when Krispy Kreme unleashes its Doggie Doughnuts for the first time in the U.S., enabling fans to share the joy and deliciousness of the brand with their dogs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005104/en/ Canines can enjoy ‘pawsome’ Krispy Kreme-themed dog treats beginning Aug. 26 (Photo: Business Wire)
Christmas Made in the South at Cabarrus Arena & Events Center Oct 21-23
Get ready for the holidays with Christmas Made in the South. This Christmas show takes place at Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 US Highway 49 North, Concord, NC, on October 21st, 22nd, and 23rd, 2022. An alternate address, which might work better with your GPS, is 4551 Old Airport Road, Concord.
Designing Charlotte’s future bus hub will cost $18M
Although the total project cost is unknown, the City of Charlotte has named its price for designing a new Uptown (and possibly below-ground) bus hub: $18 million. Sometime in the next 45 days, city council will discuss where the main bus station is rebuilt and whether it’s underground, as has been proposed, a city spokesperson […] The post Designing Charlotte’s future bus hub will cost $18M appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
People flock to Uptown, businesses see the impact
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a jampacked weekend in Charlotte. Charlotte Pride just wrapped up and a whole bunch of sporting events kicked off. Thousands were in the streets of Uptown. The quiet and dead Uptown we all came to understand had some life breathed back into it. Whether...
The Dumpling Lady is opening a shop in South End
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Dumpling Lady announced Friday on Instagram that it plans to open a spot in South End. The post said the exact location and dates are coming soon but they're excited to "share our Sichuan food (and expanded menu) with a new part of CLT." Don't...
Felix Empanadas expands to Uptown with takeout available until 3am
Felix Empanadas opens Aug. 20 in Latta Arcade. What’s happening: Owner Felix Godward told Axios he wants the space to be a late night staple in Uptown, as most kitchens are closed by the time people are coming out of clubs and events. Hours for the grand opening are 11am until 9pm on Saturday. Everyone will […] The post Felix Empanadas expands to Uptown with takeout available until 3am appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte Pride breaks record, sees highest turnout ever
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Pride organizers say they broke their record for turnout at the Pride Festival and Parade this weekend. Matt Comer, the organizer of the Pride Parade and Festival, says an estimated 275,000 people flooded Uptown this weekend after the pandemic shut down festivities for the past two years.
Hip Hop Smoothies holds back to school event with free haircuts, school supplies and smoothies
Hip Hop Smoothies is holding a back to school bash at its location at 5800 N. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte. This free event takes place Saturday, August 27th, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. It was announced on Hip Hop Smoothies’ Facebook page. Double-Check Before You Head Out!
Tickets on sale now for the Southern Christmas Show
CHARLOTTE – The 55th Annual Southern Christmas Show returns this year with A Winter Wonderland theme. Find the magic of the season in an enchanted entrance with frosty-inspired decorations while visiting more than 400 holiday merchants, dazzling designer rooms, Christmas Tree Lane, Olde Town and Santa Claus. Crafters and artisans will showcase their treasures as entertainers perform.
Charlotte steakhouse named among best restaurants in US for business meetings
CHARLOTTE — Steak 48 in Charlotte has landed on a list of the “100 Best Restaurants for a Business Meeting in America.”. The high-end steakhouse is in SouthPark. Steak 48 delivers the standard, high-quality steak and mashed potatoes as well as a raw bar and an extensive fresh seafood selection.
Windy Hill Orchard offers fun for the whole family
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One of the Charlotte area's most popular fall destinations is the Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill in South Carolina. Just off Highway 5 York County, the Windy Hill apple stand has been around for over 30 years, and the staff is now open for the fall season.
Bad Company doubles down, wows packed house to take top honors at Wild Circle K Monster Truck Bash
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second consecutive year, it was good to be Bad at the Circle K Monster Truck Bash at The Dirt Track at Charlotte as Bad Company took home to top prize in the head-to-head competition, before sweeping the night’s top prizes with a historic freestyle performance.
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $2,495
Magnolia Cove, Sherrills Ford. Start Living the Lake Norman dream. Convenient to the water, Restaurants, Shopping ( Publix- Shoppes of Sherrills Ford, boat ramps and marinas, the new Mountain Creek Park -(606 Acres, walking, bike trails, dog park open now ! Covered front porch and large rear patio to enjoy the outside and entertain. Abundance of space in this 4 bedroom 3 full bath home with so many upgrades! You’ve found your dream home! The home has an open concept and plenty of living space. You’ll love the beautiful kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, kitchen island, and subway tile back splash. Primary on Main with massive walk-in closet that connects to laundry. Primary shower has shower with bench. Ideal for entertaining and events extra wide hallways 8 ft doors Sherrrills Ford is easy access to Hwy 150, Hwy 16 to 485 and airport, I 77 Mooresville, Lincolnton, Hickory, Charlotte or Statesville available 9-1.
Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards
September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
Monkey Pox Vaccine Available In Charlotte This Weekend During Pride
First off, the vaccine should just be available. Second, this weekend monkey pox vaccines will be available during Pride weekend. I won’t lie to you. Monkey Pox scares the hell out of me as I’m sure it does others. This vaccine should be available period to everyone. I do want all of my friends and family to be safe, so if you feel led to get the vaccine, keep your eyes peeled for places to go. It’s ok to be outside and have fun, just stay safe.
