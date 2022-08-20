Read full article on original website
hartfordhawks.com
Jenkins Provides Late Game Heroics in 1-0 Victory Over Lafayette
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – The Hartford women's soccer team continued its winning ways this afternoon with 1-0 victory over Lafayette. A heroic late strike from Imani Jenkins lifted the Hawks to their second win in a row. Hartford improves to 2-0-0 on the young season, while the Leopards fall to 0-2-0. HARTFORD 1, LAFAYETTE 0.
Roberto Clemente family visits Yard Goats
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The son of Roberto Clemente, one of the greatest baseball players of all time, brought his father’s foundation to town to teach youngsters about baseball and about his father’s legendary life. Luis Clemente was only six years old when his father was killed almost 50 years ago. Today, he brings the […]
westernmassnews.com
Saturday morning news update
In this update, we have learned new information about the future of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse and its employees after dealing with mold problems since last summer, emergency crews responded to a shooting which took place at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester, Connecticut on Friday, and one person has died in a multi-car crash on Route 116 in Amherst on Friday. Plus, Meteorologist Dan Brown has your latest forecast.
Eyewitness News
2 people dead in Stonington boat accident
Security guard shot during Macy’s shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall. A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester. First of its kind UConn report analyzes police ‘use of force’ data. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:55 PM UTC. For the...
Register Citizen
3 red-tailed hawks, black vulture recently shot in Connecticut
A Connecticut bird rehabilitation center has taken in three red-tailed hawks and a black vulture that were shot and wounded in various towns in recent weeks. One of the injured hawks had to be euthanized, according to Christine Cummings, president of A Placed Called Hope in Killingly. Another red-tailed hawk and a red-shouldered hawk that were shot earlier this year also had to be euthanized, Cummings said.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
connecticuthistory.org
A Busy Airfield in Bethany
In 1920, a small airplane landed in a flat, open field one mile north of Bethany Center in Connecticut. It was a field conveniently located near the center of the state with enough clearance to allow a small airplane to take off and land in relative safety. Two years later, Harris Whittemore Jr. of Naugatuck, recognizing the commercial potential of the area, purchased the land and began building an airfield. What pilots first called Bethany Field, later became Bethany Airport, one of the earliest private airports in New England.
Two men killed in boat crash identified in Stonington, Connecticut
State environmental officials have identified the two men killed in a boat accident off the Connecticut coast over the weekend.
Register Citizen
2022 Oktoberfest celebrations and fall beer festivals in Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As summer waves goodbye, it's time to look ahead to fall activities. Beer festivals and Oktoberfest celebrations are on the calendar in September and October, with events all over Connecticut. Brass City Brew & 'Que at Waterbury's Library Park...
Oyster Festival returns to Milford
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The 48th annual Milford Oyster Festival returned with over 30,000 homegrown oysters. Along with good food, festivalgoers enjoyed great music, too. A local Foo Fighters cover band kicked off the fun as the opening act, then Scott Stapp of the band “Creed” took over the main stage as the headliner. “Best […]
Scribe
Large, 5 min to Quinnipiac Rocky Top House Hamden
Over 4 acres of land for your privacy. 2 xl bedrooms, 2 medium. Jacuzzi, shower 2nd floor, shower/tub 1st floor. Kitchen with all appliances. Washer and Dryer. Large porch, 2nd-floor balcony. Utilities are not included.Please TEXT 203 923 4877 and we will set up a time to talk over the phone or meet at the property. Thank you.
NewsTimes
CT's best Thai restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
One dead in Bridgeport hit-and-run
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A hit-and-run in Bridgeport Saturday morning left one dead, according to police. Bridgeport Police responded around 1:20 a.m. to a reported hit-and-run near a gas station at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Success Avenue. The report involved a silver or white Chevy truck. A vehicle matching that description was found by […]
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Flashback to when Elvis was set to perform in Hartford; 400 families receive food in New Britain
(WTNH) – Our flashback this week: Elvis Presley. The king of rock and roll died 45 years ago this week. On August 21, 1977, Elvis was supposed to perform at the Hartford Civic Center. The tickets were $12.50. It was a return to Connecticut. He has performed in Hartford,...
Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts Say
A North American Mountain Lion in Glacier National Park, United StatesNational Park Service (NPS) Mountain Lions have been extinct in Connecticut for over 100 years according to The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection but last summer there were three reported sightings in New Canaan, Connecticut, and police have received more reports of Mountain Lion sightings in the eastern part of the town. The first sighting was in the early Spring. It was on Old Rock Lane and White Oak Shade Road below the Merritt Parkway. According to Animal Control, this appeared to be a credible sighting.
NECN
Man Shot, Killed Outside Conn. Night Club
A man from Manchester has died after a shooting outside of a night club in Hartford overnight. Officers were called to the Lambada night club on Maple Avenue shortly before midnight after getting multiple ShotSpotter activations. When police arrived, they said they found a large crowd and 24-year-old Dominic Battle,...
fox61.com
How much water is needed for Connecticut to bust through the summer drought?
CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut's drought continues to worsen as the summer season presses on. Eastern parts of Windham and New London counties have been upgraded to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor as of Thursday morning. The area makes up about 13% of the state. But the rest of Connecticut is also experiencing a moderate or severe drought, depending on the location.
SCSU student injured in New Haven shooting: Police
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A student from Southern Connecticut State University was injured during a shooting in New Haven Thursday night, police said. The New Haven Police Department responded to a call from Yale New Haven Hospital around 10:16 p.m. regarding a person who walked into the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. The […]
A Look At The Legend Of Devil’s Hopyard State Park In East Haddam, CT
You don't have to look too far to find something strange or supernatural or just plain creepy in the state of Connecticut. Legend and superstitions are always cool to explore, especially one that involves the "Devil" himself. Today it's a beautiful hiking, fishing, bicycling, picnicking, and camping area located at...
CT towns got $1.5 billion from feds. They’ve budgeted roughly 1% for housing
The failure to spend federal stimulus funds on housing is a missed opportunity to make CT a more affordable place to live, advocates say.
