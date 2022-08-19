Read full article on original website
Syria denies kidnapping American prisoner Austin Tice after Biden said he knew 'with certainty' that Damascus is holding Marine veteran and journalist who disappeared 10 years ago
Syria has denied kidnapping US journalist Austin Tice who disappeared a decade ago just a week after Joe Biden demanded his release. The former US Marine was kidnapped in August 2012 aged 31 while reporting freelance in Damascus on the uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. His family believes he...
NBC News
ISIS 'Beatle' El Shafee Elsheikh sentenced to life for torturing and murdering American hostages
A British national who was a member of the Islamic State terrorist group and convicted for his role in taking roughly two dozen Westerners captive a decade ago, resulting in the deaths of four Americans, was sentenced Friday to life in prison. El Shafee Elsheikh, one of the notorious "Beatles"...
Islamic State member El Shafee Elsheikh sentenced to life in prison
A federal judge on Friday handed a life sentence to an Islamic State cell member who had a role in a hostage-taking scheme leading to the beheadings of American journalists and aid workers. The punishment from Judge TS Ellis III for the former British national El Shafee Elsheikh, 33, came...
Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’
Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
Court Wants Murderer Executed On Live TV To Send A Message To Other Would-Be Killers
A court in Egypt is keen on executing a convicted murderer to send a message to other would-be killers. Mohamed Adel was found guilty of killing fellow student, Naira Ashraf, because she rejected his advances. After she refused to marry him, the 21-year-old organised a gruesome plot to kill her...
BBC
Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report
Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
Saudi Arabia jails Leeds university student for 34 YEARS because she had a Twitter account and followed dissident activists
A Saudi student at Leeds University who returned to the kingdom for a holiday has been sentenced to 34 years in prison for having a Twitter account and for following and retweeting dissident activists. Salma al-Shebab, 34, was accused of using Twitter to 'cause public unrest and destabilise civil and...
Wife of Navy officer jailed in Japan for killing to pedestrians takes pleas for his release to DC
The wife of a Navy officer incarcerated in Japan for killing two pedestrians after suffering a medical emergency rallied outside the White House for his release.Brittanny Alkonis, 35, and a large group of relatives and friends took to DC on Thursday to ask President Joe Biden to intervene with Japanese authorities in the imprisonment of her husband, Navy Lieutenant Ridge Alkonis, who was stationed in the East Asian country when his legal troubles began.Returning from a hike on Mount Fuji with his wife and three children in May 2021, Lt Alkonis lost consciousness at the wheel and struck several...
Iran government agents allegedly shoot over 1,000 dogs despite sterilization, vaccinations
Iranian government agents shot and buried over 1,000 dogs in an animal shelter, according to reports. Government-affiliated agents allegedly raided the Gandak Dog Shelter and shot all the animals inside, which included dogs that had been spayed and vaccinated. The agents then used fire trucks to wash away blood from the scene.
Mystery over ‘suicide’ of nightclub tycoon & Putin critic who suddenly died in DC ‘after releasing dog with note & cash’
MYSTERY surrounds the death of a nightclub tycoon and critic of Vladimir Putin who died in the United States. Dan Rapoport, 52, reportedly left a suicide note and money attached to his dog which he released into a park in Washington D.C. The financier was once the co-owner of cult...
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Taliban officials in Afghanistan 'beat girls just for smiling and talking too loud,' report says
Farkhunda, a 16-year-old girl, stopped going to school in September and has since been diagnosed with depression, The Guardian reported.
Trouble Brewing At Mar-a-Lago! Inside Donald Trump's Latest Scandal
Donald Trump is widely believed to be one of the most controversial and divisive leaders in American history, but even after leaving the White House, the former President of the United States is no stranger to scandal. Trump hit headlines yet again after the FBI raided his Florida resort on...
A Trump ally produced an unpublished letter meant to help him. It actually spells out even graver concerns over documents at Mar-a-Lago.
A conservative journalist posted a letter online between the NARA and a Donald Trump lawyer. The journalist pointed to the arms-length involvement of President Joe Biden. It also showed the extent of classified information Trump took with him on leaving office. An ally of former President Donald Trump triumphantly published...
Father of Marine killed in Afghanistan withdrawal: This was the cost of our deal with Taliban
United States Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover was one of the 13 U.S. service members killed during the U.S. withdrawal of Afghanistan nearly one year ago. Darin Hoover joined "Fox & Friends First" to reflect on his son's life following the drone strike that killed an al Qaeda leader in Kabul.
The cartels flexed their power in Tijuana — and now the battle for influence is on
A drug cartel hijacked and burned more than a dozen vehicles across Tijuana and killed innocent bystanders in the region during a spree of violence. But can officials reassure a nervous city?
Russian paratrooper who wrote a detailed account of the war in Ukraine described clueless commanders, ransacking for food, and entire troops killed by friendly fire
A Russian paratrooper whose memoir is the most detailed day-by-day account yet of the war in Ukraine described chaos that included scared commanders, desperate searches for food, and disdain for President Vladimir Putin. Pavel Filatyev documented his experience fighting in Ukraine in a 141-page memoir on the Russian social-media platform...
AOL Corp
Trump had 300 classified documents at Mar-A-Lago, called boxes 'Mine': Report
Former President Donald Trump had more than 300 classified documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, that have since been recovered by the federal government, The New York Times reported Monday. The figures represent three batches of documents that federal officials have recovered in recent months amid growing concern Trump had...
Mexico’s ex-attorney general arrested over disappearance of 43 students in 2014
Mexico’s former attorney general has been arrested in relation to the disappearance of 43 students in 2014, the most prominent individual held so far in the notorious case that has haunted the country ever since. Jesús Murillo was arrested at his home in Mexico City home on Friday on...
Mexican journalist killed as media death toll jumps
ACAPULCO, Mexico, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A Mexican journalist was shot to death in his car Monday in the Pacific coastal state of Guerrero, authorities said, amid the bloodiest year on record for Mexican media workers.
