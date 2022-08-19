ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Syria denies kidnapping American prisoner Austin Tice after Biden said he knew 'with certainty' that Damascus is holding Marine veteran and journalist who disappeared 10 years ago

Syria has denied kidnapping US journalist Austin Tice who disappeared a decade ago just a week after Joe Biden demanded his release. The former US Marine was kidnapped in August 2012 aged 31 while reporting freelance in Damascus on the uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. His family believes he...
MILITARY
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wife of Navy officer jailed in Japan for killing to pedestrians takes pleas for his release to DC

The wife of a Navy officer incarcerated in Japan for killing two pedestrians after suffering a medical emergency rallied outside the White House for his release.Brittanny Alkonis, 35, and a large group of relatives and friends took to DC on Thursday to ask President Joe Biden to intervene with Japanese authorities in the imprisonment of her husband, Navy Lieutenant Ridge Alkonis, who was stationed in the East Asian country when his legal troubles began.Returning from a hike on Mount Fuji with his wife and three children in May 2021, Lt Alkonis lost consciousness at the wheel and struck several...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
El Shafee Elsheikh
Person
Jihadi John
Person
Aine Davis
Person
Kayla Mueller
Person
Alexanda Kotey
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#The Beatles#Prison#Violent Crime#Islamic State#British#American
Business Insider

A Trump ally produced an unpublished letter meant to help him. It actually spells out even graver concerns over documents at Mar-a-Lago.

A conservative journalist posted a letter online between the NARA and a Donald Trump lawyer. The journalist pointed to the arms-length involvement of President Joe Biden. It also showed the extent of classified information Trump took with him on leaving office. An ally of former President Donald Trump triumphantly published...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Iraq
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who wrote a detailed account of the war in Ukraine described clueless commanders, ransacking for food, and entire troops killed by friendly fire

A Russian paratrooper whose memoir is the most detailed day-by-day account yet of the war in Ukraine described chaos that included scared commanders, desperate searches for food, and disdain for President Vladimir Putin. Pavel Filatyev documented his experience fighting in Ukraine in a 141-page memoir on the Russian social-media platform...
MILITARY
AOL Corp

Trump had 300 classified documents at Mar-A-Lago, called boxes 'Mine': Report

Former President Donald Trump had more than 300 classified documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, that have since been recovered by the federal government, The New York Times reported Monday. The figures represent three batches of documents that federal officials have recovered in recent months amid growing concern Trump had...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy